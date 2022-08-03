Miss. Auditor: State could save almost $350K annually in cell phone bills

Read on www.wtok.com
Meet State Health Officer Dr. Dan Edney: ‘I have the benefit of many lessons learned’
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - “I’ve loved being a physician in Mississippi.”. His first week on the job as the state’s new health officer, the Mississippi State Department of Health officially introduced Dr. Dan Edney to the public in a virtual press conference. A humbled, grateful Edney was...
Alabama Department of Labor still investigating unemployment fraud
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Did millions in federal COVID pandemic relief money end up in the wrong hands? At the height of the pandemic the unemployment rate in the state was 13.7 percent. With that many people out of work and federal relief available, it was an ideal time for...
AG Fitch announces recent sentencings in child exploitation cases
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Attorney General Lynn Fitch announced Friday the outcome of four sentencings in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Matthew Robert Strempler, of Bay St. Louis, pleaded guilty and was sentenced by Hancock County Circuit Judge Lisa P. Dodson Aug. 1 on one count of child exploitation. Strempler was sentenced to a term of 40 years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, with 18 to serve and 5 years of post-release supervision. He will serve day-for-day without possibility of parole and will have to register as a sex offender.
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St. Louis...
Miss. deputy gains popularity on Tik Tok
PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Deputy Ryan Williams has been in law enforcement for 10 years and currently works for the Perry County Sheriff’s Department. “When it comes to doing his job, he’s one of the best, and he does a very good job at it,” Sheriff Mitch Nobles said. “Since he’s been in my department, for the seven, eight months he’s been here, he’s made numerous felony cases on drug arrests, and he’s very good at that. He’s out there doing his job, doesn’t complain, he works hard for the department, and he helps us out in a lot of ways.”
New details involving Michigan man suspected of crimes in 3 states including Ala.
FLOMATON, Ala. (WBRC) - A Michigan man, suspected in crimes in three states including Alabama, is the suspect in the death of a 52-year-old Flomaton man, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. According to ALEA, on August 3, 2022, Flomaton Police Chief Chance Thompson asked Special Agents with the...
West Alabama first responder in dire need of EMTs
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - NorthStar Ambulance in west Alabama has a little bit of an emergency of its own. The first responder is short of employees, real short by more than 20. NorthStar says it needs at least 15 people to become EMTs, and to help them to do just...
United Way of East MS finishes its Stuff the Bus campaign
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The United Way of East Mississippi has been collecting school supplies, cash donations and school uniforms for its Stuff the Bus campaign all summer. The United Way collected donations in Neshoba, Kemper, Clarke and Lauderdale counties. Madison Moore, the Stuff the Bus intern, explained how much...
Trooper’s vehicle struck by ‘distracted’ driver in south Alabama
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is reminding motorists of the state’s Move Over law after they say a trooper’s vehicle was struck by a distracted driver in south Alabama Friday afternoon. ALEA officials said the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. on Interstate 65...
Alabama to take parolee electronic monitoring program statewide
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A new statewide electronic monitoring program capable of keeping track of up to 4,000 people annually is set to begin in January, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles. State law requires a specific population of parolees to be electronically monitored for an amount...
Thousands of Mississippi students return to school
(WLBT) - Summer break is over and tens of thousands of students across Mississippi are returning to school this week. The Mississippi State Board of Education set two policies that call for all school districts to resume in-person instruction as the primary mode of teaching starting in the 2021-22 school year. These policies remain in effect for the 2022-23 school year.
Rain returns for the end of your weekend
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -This is the last weekend before school gets in full swing for everyone around our area and a lot of people are looking for a last-minute trip to the pool. It will continue to be hot and muggy today but tomorrow we will see rain chances increase in our area. It will be a typical summer day as we will start off mostly dry and muggy, but showers and thunderstorms will move into our area by the afternoon. High temperatures will remain in the low 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s, but showers and thunderstorms can help cool some of us off. Make sure you dress light and carry that umbrella if you do have any plans outside on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Doctor advises on establishing back-to-school routines
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - We are just days away from the start of the new school year. Many families in our area are making sure their children are prepared. Doctors encourage parents to establish their children’s back-to-school routine before the first day. Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department...
