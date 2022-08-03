‘I had my eye on that all year’: Verona’s Max McCartney sets pool record at boys All-City Swimming Championships

Read on www.veronapress.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Chasing a dream: Webster achieves dual-sport aspiration by competing with field and women’s ice hockey teamsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Wisconsin Approves New Annual PaymentsCadrene HeslopMadison, WI
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the most romantic places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Teen Emma Lawson Continues to Make Mark in Madison, Hangs Onto Podium Position Going into Moving Day
Enjoying Morning Chalk Up? Access additional exclusive interviews, analyses, and stories with an Rx membership. It’s one thing to be a rookie and have a great first day, but it’s a whole other thing to still be in the top three after seven events completed at the CrossFit Games, not to mention to do it as a teenager.
veronapress.com
Verona High School class of 1972 50th class reunion set for Aug. 13
The Verona Area High School’s class of 1972 reunion will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, at Wisconsin Brewing Company, 1079 American Way. The cost is $25 per person, which includes hors d'oeuvres. Send payment to John Scharer at 1103 Hewitt St. Neenah, WI 54956. There...
WIFR
Beloit Turner’s Kamdyn Davis looks to earn a spot on Team USA Women’s Hockey U18 squad
BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit Turner’s Kamdyn Davis is an up-and-comer on Team USA Hockey. The defender is just a few days shy of her 16th birthday and is looking to earn a spot on the team’s U18 squad. Next week she’ll head to Buffalo, New York as a part of Team USA’s National Festival.
veronapress.com
Connecting over a reconnection: Volunteers connected to reconnect a part of the Ice Age Trail
When completed, the Ice Age Trail trail will stretch over 1,200 miles from Interstate State Park on the St. Croix River in Polk County in northwestern Wisconsin to Potawatomi State Park on Green Bay in Door County. It is one of only two National Scenic Trails contained entirely within a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
veronapress.com
Luke Hensey
Luke John Kilkenny Hensey, special son of John James Hensey and Jo Ellen Kilkenny, went to his eternal home on Aug. 2, 2022. Luke was born on October 9, 1986 in Elkhorn, Wisconsin, and died peacefully at home in Verona, Wisconsin, surrounded by his loving family. His two sisters had a special bond with Luke and gave him a lifetime of love, support and fun. Luke had a special ability to enlighten and enrich those around him and he connected and formed lasting bonds with many people in his life. He loved music and the outdoors and was famous for his wide variety of toys that he loved to constantly fidget and play with.
wibailoutpeople.org
Madison, August 28, 2022: Black Girl Magic Kick Off
To celebrate the return of Black Girl Magic Saturdays and other programs during the school year, we are having a Black Girl Magic Kick Off Event. Bring your family and join us at Elver Park for food, fun, and music by DJ ACE! You will have the opportunity to experience some of the activities that we do at BGM Saturdays and sign up to attend upcoming events.
Swim on! All PHMDC-monitored beaches open Saturday
MADISON, Wis. — Saturday is set to be a scorcher, and there’s no better way to cool off than by taking a dip at a local beach. Beach-goers are in luck. All of the beaches monitored by Public Health Madison and Dane County are open for swimmers. PHMDC...
Wisconsin’s Most-Loved State Park: Devil’s Lake with Kids
The Baraboo area and surrounding hills are no doubt one of the prettiest areas in our state. It’s no wonder that Devil’s Lake State Park is Wisconsin’s most popular state park! Devil’s Lake encompasses 360 acres and is surrounded by 500-foot quartzite bluffs. When you visit...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Channel 3000
10 Madison-area biergartens (plus a beer hall coming soon)
You may not realize it as you’re sipping a pint of the latest seasonal offering from your favorite local brewery or bathing in rays of sunlight at a communal table, but the biergarten experience you’re enjoying traces its history to a practical necessity, not a confluence of beautiful design. Way back in the day — or, more specifically, the early 1800s — Bavarian brewmasters built gardens on top of their breweries to keep the heat out and the temperature low, all the better to hone the taste of their legendary lagers. Not that any of the customers who camped out on the benches, tables and picnic blankets cared — they were too busy drinking and enjoying the fermented fruits of a natural paradise. Reasonable minds can disagree a little about what makes a biergarten a biergarten — for the sticklers, the key operating principle is “in the open air,” but we’ll quibble about that later. In the meantime, let’s take a slow and languorous tour of places that best exemplify Madison’s biergarten vibe.
The Perfect Mini Amusement Park For Young Kids Awaits You in Wisconsin
My daughters are 8 and 6 years old, and over the last few years I've learned some vital things about taking young kids to amusement parks:. Ride lines are usually long and waiting with excited, impatient children can be quite unbearable. Young kids aren't tall enough to go on most...
captimes.com
Near west Madison cafe The Heights to close after this weekend
The Heights, an intimate four-year-old restaurant and shop on the near west side, will close following this weekend. Sunday will be its last day as a public cafe at 11 N. Allen St. Owners Evan Gruzis and Nicole Rogers sent out an email to customers on Thursday that read, in...
Take A Walk Into The Clouds On Wisconsin’s Devil’s Staircase
Grab your hiking shoes, because you're going to want to check out this magnificent hiking trail just a few miles north of Rockford in Janesville. Wisconsin's Ice Age Trail is a massive trail system that begins in the northwest portion of the state in St. Croix falls and them meanders all the way through Wisconsin before ending in Door County on the eastern border of the state. There are 600 miles of "yellow-blazed" Ice Age Trail segments that are connected with more than 500 miles of unmarked trails. The entire system comprises of trails more than 1,200 miles long.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
veronapress.com
Verona Area Community Orchestra concert set for Aug. 10: Selections from popular musicals and classic rock songs will be performed by over 40 strings players
Over 40 string players and a drummer are rehearsing to bring Verona some outdoor musical entertainment next week. The Verona Area Community Orchestra is preparing for a free concert open to the public from 7:30-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, August 10. Everyone is invited to come out to hear some selections...
nbc15.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Beltline near Agricultural Dr.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car on the Beltline Saturday morning, according to the Madison Police Department. Police said the crash happened on the westbound lanes of US Highway 12 near Agricultural Drive just after 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead...
Rittenhouse attorney to defend stabbing case in Wisconsin
HUDSON, Wis. (AP) — The attorney who helped Kyle Rittenhouse get acquitted on murder charges says he will represent a Minnesota man accused in the stabbing death of a teenager during a tubing trip in western Wisconsin. Nicolae Miu, 52, is charged with first-degree homicide in the death of...
nbc15.com
CNA shortage takes a toll on Wisconsin healthcare facilities
The 2022 NOBULL CrossFit Games runs August 3-7 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. UW-Madison chancellor celebrates first day on campus with ice cream social. The new University of Wisconsin-Madison chancellor was welcomed to campus with open arms Thursday afternoon. Police give out steering wheel locks to prevent car...
recordpatriot.com
University of Wisconsin announces 2022 graduates
MADISON, Wis. – About 7,700 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison on May 13 and 14. Julia Berlin, from Lake Ann, graduated as a doctor of veterinary medicine.
nbc15.com
Eastbound Beltline lanes reopen near Monona after crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A crash on the Beltline near Monona Thursday night has been cleared, officials indicated in an updated alert. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation sent out an alert just after 7 p.m. Thursday saying that the road had reopened. The crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday...
When thunder roars, go indoors: 12 people have now died from lightning in US this year
MADISON, Wis. — The deaths of three people, including a Janesville couple, from a lightning strike just steps from the White House on Thursday are bringing renewed attention to severe weather safety protocols. The trio’s deaths bring the total number of people killed by lightning nationwide so far in 2022 to 12, according to data from the National Weather Service....
One dead after Beltline crash early Saturday morning
MADISON, WI– A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle on the Beltline Saturday morning. It was a single-vehicle crash, according to Madison Police, and happened around 5 a.m. near Agriculture Drive causing lanes to close headed westbound. The man was pronounced dead on the scene and...
Comments / 0