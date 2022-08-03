ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Mayor Wu Declares Another Heat Emergency

Caught in Southie
Caught in Southie
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNjaO_0h3JH97C00

OPENS 16 BCYF COOLING CENTERS TO ALL RESIDENTS

BOSTON – Wednesday, August 3, 2022 – Today, Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency in the City of Boston beginning tomorrow, August 4 through Sunday, August 7, due to the upcoming weather forecasts. High temperatures will reach into the 90s, with the heat index expected to reach high 90s to over 100 degrees.

“We’re working quickly to make sure all of our Boston residents and families are protected during this week’s extremely hot weather,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I urge everyone to stay cool and safe, and check on your neighbors during the week. I’m thankful for the many City employees who are preparing for this emergency and will be responding to calls for service throughout our neighborhoods.”

To help residents stay cool, cooling centers will be open at 16 Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF) community centers through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A full list of centers can be found at boston.gov/heat. Due to the rising COVID-19 case count, the use of masks in cooling centers is strongly recommended. Additionally, splash pads will be open at parks and playgrounds throughout the City. Select indoor BCYF pools and the outdoor BCYF Mirabella Pool in the North End are open. Registration for a time to swim can be found at this link.

Anyone, regardless of their medical conditions, can feel the impacts of extreme heat. During last month’s heat wave Boston EMS experienced a 15-20% rise in daily calls to 9-1-1.

“We strongly encourage people to increase hydration and avoid outside activities during the hotter parts of the day, from 11am-6pm,” said Boston Emergency Medical Services Chief James Hooley. “With multiple days of high heat, we see people of all ages, including the young and healthy, who are affected by the heat.”

The City of Boston is taking critical immediate action to provide heat relief, including short-term, actionable steps toward relief during heat waves. The City of Boston has been engaging in a variety of catalytic projects to support extreme heat mitigation and improved health for residents. This includes the distribution of pop-up cooling kits with a hose, misters, and a tent to community organizations that have public events this summer.

Boston Public Library locations are available for residents to seek relief from the heat. The East Boston and Egleston Square branches recently installed misters in their outdoor free WiFi zones.

The Boston Public Schools is encouraging students and their families to prepare for hot weather this week by staying well hydrated and dressing appropriately. Families are welcome to send their children to their respective summer programs, which will provide students with water and meals. Additionally, the majority of summer sites are equipped with air conditioning and fans will be delivered to sites in need of cooling.

Information on heat safety tips can be found online at boston.gov/heat and by following @CityofBoston on Twitter. Residents can sign up for AlertBoston, the City’s emergency notification system, to receive emergency alerts by phone, email or text. Sign up online here. Residents are also encouraged to call 311 with any questions about available City services.

The Mayor issued the following heat safety tips:

  • Children and pets should never be left alone in vehicles, even for short periods of time.
  • Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of fluids regardless of activity level. Avoid alcoholic beverages and liquids high in sugar or caffeine.
  • Keep cool with frequent cool showers, shade, and air conditioning or fans.
  • Limit outdoor activity to morning and evening hours. Rest often in shady areas and be extra cautious from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., when the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) radiation is strongest.
  • Know the signs of heat exhaustion. Heavy sweating, cool and clammy skin, dizziness, nausea, and muscle aches could all be signs of heat exhaustion. If symptoms persist, call 911 immediately. Do not delay care. Heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the U.S. and can exacerbate underlying illnesses.
  • Adults and children should use sunscreen containing an SPF-30 or higher and wear protective, loose-fitting clothing including long sleeve shirts and hats.
  • If you have a child in your home, use child window guards in addition to screens on any open window on the second story or above. Falls are the leading cause of injury for children under the age of six.
  • Secure all window air conditioner units according to the manufacturer’s specifications.
  • If you are heading to a beach, lake, or pool to beat the heat, swim where lifeguards are present. Always watch children near the water and make sure they’re wearing a U.S. Coast Guard approved life jacket.
  • Please call or check on neighbors, especially older adults and people with disabilities.
  • Please keep pets indoors, hydrated, and cool as asphalt and ground conditions are significantly hotter and unsafe during heat.

Helping Individuals Experiencing Homelessness:

  • If you see individuals out in the heat who appear immobile or disoriented, please ask them if they need assistance and call 911 immediately.
  • The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) operates emergency shelters at 112 Southampton St (men’s shelter) and 794 Massachusetts Ave (women’s shelter). These facilities are air conditioned and open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Amnesty has been called because of extremely high temperatures so those with non-violent restrictions can access shelter out of the heat.
  • The City of Boston works closely with a network of shelter providers to ensure there is adequate shelter, food, water, and a cool respite from the heat.
  • Street outreach teams providing recovery services remain operating as normal during summertime weather. Outreach teams are providing water on outreach routes.
  • The Engagement Center at 112 Southampton Street, run by BPHC, will be open and provides air conditioning, showers, and beverages from 8AM – 5PM, seven days a week.

Playground Safety:

  • Shoes should be worn outdoors, including playgrounds and turf athletic fields, as surfaces can become extremely hot and cause burns, even on splash pads and spray decks.

Outdoor Fires and Grilling:

  • No outdoor fires are allowed in Boston, including fire pits, chimineas, and bonfires.
  • Charcoal grills must be on the ground and away from buildings. Keep in mind the wind and never leave grills unattended. Dispose of the ash in a metal container once completely out.
  • Propane tank grills are only allowed on first floor porches with steps to the ground. Do not place propane tank grills near air conditioners or up against a building. Make sure all connections are tight and never carry propane tanks into a home.
  • Grills should always be used in a well-ventilated area.

Mayor Wu recently announced Heat Resilience Solutions for Boston, a citywide framework to prepare Boston for hotter summers and more intense heat events. The Heat Plan presents 26 strategies that will help build a more just, equitable, and resilient Boston. To support the implementation of the Heat Plan, the City will launch the Boston Extreme Temperatures Response Task Force, which will help deliver a unified, all-of-government response to address chronic high temperature conditions and prepare the city in advance of extreme heat events. The Task Force’s work will be supported by the Environment Department, the Office of Emergency Management, and the Boston Public Health Commission’s Office of Public Health Preparedness with the goal of collaboratively protecting and promoting the health and wellbeing of Boston residents facing increasing temperatures and other climate risks.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Caught in Southie

The MBTA Situation – Here’s the Breakdown

And it’s quite the situation. After months of delays, derailments, fires and even death, the MBTA has announced some shutdowns to get itself back on track. Here are the latest:. The Orange Line. The Orange Line will be shutdown and replaced with shuttle buses from August 19th-September 19th. Fingers...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

SAVR Will Open in Seaport at the St. Regis Residences

SAVRTM, a modern spirited American bistro, will open at The St. Regis Residences, Boston late Fall in a spectacular location on Boston’s Seaport waterfront. Led by Managing Partner David Doyle, the menu emphasizes creative comfort classics, elevated bistro favorites, and fresh and often local seafood. SAVRTM harkens back to the owner-operator restaurant era, as Doyle will personally welcome guests and oversee the quality, hospitality and service that diners experience while enjoying house made pasta, wood-fired grill specialties and surprises that reflect the special relationship of the restaurant to the famed St. Regis brand.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Flagging Accuracy at South Boston Beaches ranged from 0-33% for the 2021 Beach Season

On July 28, 2022 – Save the Harbor/Save the Bay issued a mid-summer special report on beach posting and flagging accuracy on the Bay State’s ocean beaches owned by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Based on their review of 1500 data points from 15 beaches from 2016 – 2021, the accuracy of postings required by the Department of Public Health on the Metropolitan Region’s public beaches ranged from a low of 0% to a maximum of 46%.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

MBTA Orange Line Shutdown on the Horizon

An announcement is expected on Wednesday. The Boston Globe is reporting that the MBTA is seriously considering shutting down the Orange Line for 30 days beginning later this month. The shutdown would allow the MBTA to perform long-overdue maintenance. MBTA general manager Steve Poftak is expected to make an announcement...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
Caught in Southie

Councilors Ed Flynn, Liz Breadon, Erin Murphy, and Kenzie Bok Held Hearing on Pest Control in the City of Boston

BOSTON – Boston City Councilors Flynn, Breadon, Murphy, and Bok held a City Council hearing on August 1st to discuss issues relating to pest control in the City of Boston. The hearing was intended to discuss measures that the city can take to respond to the uptick in rodent activities, as well as long term strategies that will reduce the rats and pests populations in our neighborhoods. This hearing was chaired by Councilor Kenzie Bok in the Committee on City Services and Innovation Technology, and attended by city officials from Inspectional Services and Public Works, as well as community advocates.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Councilor President Flynn & Councilor Flaherty Urge District 2 Neighbors to Apply for CPA Funds by August 31, 2022

BOSTON, MA – The application for the 2023 funding round of the Community Preservation Act (CPA) grants is now open, with nearly $39 million available for CPA projects. Council President Ed Flynn and Councilor At-Large Michael Flaherty are urging District 2 residents again to consider applying for CPA funding for relevant projects in the categories of affordable housing, historic preservation, and open space for recreation. Interested applicants would need to contact the Community Preservation team regarding their eligibility, then submit the CPA’s rolling eligibility form by Wednesday, August 31, 2022.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

23-year-old from NH arrested for B+E in South Boston

At about 11:16 AM on Thursday August 4, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston) arrested a 23-year-old from Goshen, NH, after responding to a breaking and entering in progress call in the area of 45 L Street in South Boston. The arresting officers were assisted in their efforts by a BPD officer who also responded to the scene after hearing the call while working a paid detail nearby.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Preparedness#Emergency Management#Air Conditioning#Weather Forecasts#Emergency Shelters#Bcyf Mirabella Pool#Boston Ems
Caught in Southie

5 Things You Should Know This Week – August 1st

Located at the corner of C Street and Baxter Street, C Street Pop-Up at Iron Works is a sustainably-crafted pop-up experience with an inclusive, diverse and local mix of food, drinks and shopping – and it’s opening on Friday at 4pm! Outdoor games such as corn hole and a variety of seating areas will complement the retail offerings and provide a range of activities for families, neighbors, and visitors alike. Get the details including vendor, hours, location and more here!
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

The Worst Intersections in South Boston

I’ve been driving in Southie since I was 16 and I’ve tackled everything from double parking to banging a U-y on East Broadway on a busy Saturday. I can parallel park with the best of them and move my car in the nick of time to avoid it being towed on street cleaning. You might say I am a Southie driving expert. So with that in mind, here are my picks for the worst intersection in South Boston:
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Community came out against Proposed Cannabis Shop in the Neighborhood

Universal Hub is reporting that the neighborhood came out in full force against a proposed cannabis shop at 313 Old Colony Ave. (the now closed Supreme House of Pizza). In addition to neighbors and residents, the Andrew Square and City Point civic associations, City Councilors Ed Flynn, Michael Flaherty, Erin Murphy and Frank Baker all opposed the proposed Simplicity Dispensary, along with state Sen. Nick Collins. The Gavin Foundation was also against the shop.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Caught in Southie

Weekend Picks – July 29th

Located at the corner of C Street and Baxter Street, C Street Pop-Up at Iron Works is a sustainably-crafted pop-up experience with an inclusive, diverse and local mix of food, drinks and shopping – and it’s opening on Friday at 4pm! Outdoor games such as corn hole and a variety of seating areas will complement the retail offerings and provide a range of activities for families, neighbors, and visitors alike. Get the details including vendor, hours, location and more here!
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Southie Bikes Social at Lord Hobo Seaport

Hi neighbors! Please join us for our first in-person Southie Bikes meet-up in over 2 years on Thursday, July 28th! Come by, say hi, and enjoy some fresh air with fellow cyclists from the neighborhood. Where do you want to see better biking in the neighborhood?. What kind of group...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Boston Seafood Festival Returns to Historic Fish Pier with Music, seafood, and more!

Celebrate the 9th Annual Boston Seafood Festival on Sunday, August 7 at the historic Boston Fish Pier! This family friendly event has it all including live music, cooking demonstrations from local chefs, children’s activities and plenty of seafood! Tickets are now available for purchase at bostonseafoodfestival.org, and are $20 for adults, $7 for children ages six through twelve, and free for children ages five and under.
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Caught in Southie

Boston, MA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
393K+
Views
ABOUT

Caught in Southie brings you the latest neighborhood news about South Boston, MA. Rich in history, even richer in characters, South Boston is the best place to live. From its gritty roots to its influx of new residents, it is the melting pot of all you want a city to be. We live and breathe Southie – that’s our mission.

 https://caughtinsouthie.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy