ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Governor Hogan Announces Application Window Open For Child Care Stabilization Grants

By Patrick Herron
mocoshow.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on mocoshow.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Application window open for Maryland child care program funding

(The Center Square) – Child care providers in Maryland can begin applying for stabilization grants. Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday the window is now open to child care providers to apply for grants through the Child Care Stabilization Grant program. The program, run through the Maryland State Department of Education, will be dispensing $50 million in state […]
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Attorney General Announces Settlement with Online Puppy Retailer

Maryland Online Puppies, LLC, and Sara and Nathan Bazler Must Refund Payments for Sick Dogs, Pay Civil Penalties, and No Longer Sell Dogs in Maryland. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with online puppy retailer Maryland Puppies Online, LLC and the company’s owners, Sara and Nathan Bazler (collectively, “Maryland Puppies”). The settlement provides restitution to Maryland consumers, imposes civil penalties, and bans the company from selling dogs in Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Marijuana Legalization Will Be Voted on in Maryland This November

Marijuana legalization is up for a vote on Tuesday, November 8. Residents will have the option to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Question 4 to legalize cannabis use for adults 21+ starting July 2023. The question will be “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21.
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage

LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

Dog Retailer Barred From Selling After Violating Maryland's 'No More Puppy Mills Act,' AG Says

A dog retailer has been banned from selling animals after violating Maryland’s “No More Puppy Mills Act,” the Attorney General announced. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with online retailer Maryland Puppies Online, LLC and the company’s owners, Sara and Nathan Bazler, regarding the sale of dogs.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Marc Elrich’s Lead Over David Blair Has Increased to 198 After Friday Night’s Democratic Primary Update

“Most, if not all” canvassing of mail-in ballots has been completed and work has begun on 7,000 + provisional ballots (additional information below). The latest update by the Maryland State Board of Elections in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive (9:47pm, 8/5) shows that incumbent Marc Elrich (53,224, 39.29%) has increased his lead over David Blair (53,026, 39.14%), going from a lead of 154 votes after Wednesday night’s tabulations to 198 after Friday night’s update (canvassing did not take place on Thursday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Msde#House
Wbaltv.com

Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission makes big changes to patient ID card renewal

The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission made two changes aimed at making it easier for patients to renew their medical ID cards, a process that is currently considered to be overly cumbersome by many businesses and industry advocates. 11 TV Hill archive video above: How medical marijuana will work in Maryland...
WTOP

Help wanted: DC government looks to fill lots of vacancies

If you’re looking for a job, the D.C. government is looking to fill some 1,000 vacancies. The District’s Department of Human Resources is hosting a virtual job fair next week, but if you’re interested, you need to register ahead of time. “Registration is open, and it will...
EDUCATION
WTOP

Former rivals offer Wes Moore their full support at Democratic unity rally

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. They are running against Republicans who have described as unelectable extremists. But Maryland Democrats came together on Monday to declare that they will campaign hard between now and November — and that they will not take any race for granted.
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Business Monthly

It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼

The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
WUSA9

Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses

WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy