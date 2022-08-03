Governor Hogan Announces Application Window Open For Child Care Stabilization Grants

Read on mocoshow.com
Application window open for Maryland child care program funding
(The Center Square) – Child care providers in Maryland can begin applying for stabilization grants. Gov. Larry Hogan said Wednesday the window is now open to child care providers to apply for grants through the Child Care Stabilization Grant program. The program, run through the Maryland State Department of Education, will be dispensing $50 million in state […]
mocoshow.com
Attorney General Announces Settlement with Online Puppy Retailer
Maryland Online Puppies, LLC, and Sara and Nathan Bazler Must Refund Payments for Sick Dogs, Pay Civil Penalties, and No Longer Sell Dogs in Maryland. Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh announced today that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with online puppy retailer Maryland Puppies Online, LLC and the company’s owners, Sara and Nathan Bazler (collectively, “Maryland Puppies”). The settlement provides restitution to Maryland consumers, imposes civil penalties, and bans the company from selling dogs in Maryland.
mocoshow.com
Marijuana Legalization Will Be Voted on in Maryland This November
Marijuana legalization is up for a vote on Tuesday, November 8. Residents will have the option to vote “FOR” or “AGAINST” Question 4 to legalize cannabis use for adults 21+ starting July 2023. The question will be “Do you favor the legalization of the use of cannabis by an individual who is at least 21.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Struggles With Teacher Shortage
LEONARDTOWN, Md. — With only a few weeks of Summer remaining, schools all across the state are preparing for students to return from vacation. But some school administrators are concerned that they might not have enough teachers to function properly. The state of Maryland has lost a large number...
WTOP
School Zone: What’s changing with free school lunches?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What it is: During the last two school years, any student attending a public school who wanted a school lunch was able to receive one for free. The free...
Prince George's County Schools host job fair for the 2022-2023 school year
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: The video attached to the article is from a separate story WUSA9 did back in August 2021. A shortage of bus drivers for some schools in Prince George's County and other regions is another problem the school districts are facing ahead of the school year.
wnav.com
Picture This! Who Counties Voted For Governor of Maryland
Graphic Created by Annapolis Alderman Brookes Schandelmeir.
SNAP Schedule: Virginia EBT Card Benefits for August 2022
The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
Dog Retailer Barred From Selling After Violating Maryland's 'No More Puppy Mills Act,' AG Says
A dog retailer has been banned from selling animals after violating Maryland’s “No More Puppy Mills Act,” the Attorney General announced. Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said that his Consumer Protection Division has reached a settlement with online retailer Maryland Puppies Online, LLC and the company’s owners, Sara and Nathan Bazler, regarding the sale of dogs.
New York residents have until end of today to apply for monthly $500 payments
Friday is the last day for residents in Mount Vernon, New York, to apply for a guaranteed income pilot program featuring $500 worth of monthly payments.
mocoshow.com
Marc Elrich’s Lead Over David Blair Has Increased to 198 After Friday Night’s Democratic Primary Update
“Most, if not all” canvassing of mail-in ballots has been completed and work has begun on 7,000 + provisional ballots (additional information below). The latest update by the Maryland State Board of Elections in the Democratic primary for Montgomery County Executive (9:47pm, 8/5) shows that incumbent Marc Elrich (53,224, 39.29%) has increased his lead over David Blair (53,026, 39.14%), going from a lead of 154 votes after Wednesday night’s tabulations to 198 after Friday night’s update (canvassing did not take place on Thursday.
Wbaltv.com
Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission makes big changes to patient ID card renewal
The Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission made two changes aimed at making it easier for patients to renew their medical ID cards, a process that is currently considered to be overly cumbersome by many businesses and industry advocates. 11 TV Hill archive video above: How medical marijuana will work in Maryland...
WTOP
Help wanted: DC government looks to fill lots of vacancies
If you’re looking for a job, the D.C. government is looking to fill some 1,000 vacancies. The District’s Department of Human Resources is hosting a virtual job fair next week, but if you’re interested, you need to register ahead of time. “Registration is open, and it will...
WTOP
Former rivals offer Wes Moore their full support at Democratic unity rally
This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today. They are running against Republicans who have described as unelectable extremists. But Maryland Democrats came together on Monday to declare that they will campaign hard between now and November — and that they will not take any race for granted.
Thousands in Maryland remain without power day after severe storms
Thousands remain without power one day after severe storms swept through Maryland, leaving a path of destruction.
Business Monthly
It’s a wrap: 10 years in books for Live! Casino￼
The Cordish Companies and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland recently celebrated 10 years since opening at Arundel Mills, in Hanover. Since opening in mid-2012, the casino and late hotel Maryland has made significant impacts on the state, Anne Arundel County and local community organizations. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland has...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland back-to-school guide: What you need to know before the first day of school
Many Maryland school districts open for the first day of class at the end of August. Video above: Push for parents to get kids immunized before 2022-23 school year. This is a working guide that includes school start dates, information on what to buy during tax-free week and vaccination requirements.
Storms in NE DC damage homes, businesses
WASHINGTON — Another day, another severe storm damages parts of the D.C. region. On Friday, strong storms battered parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. Along the 600 block of Rhode Island Avenue Northeast, rainwater clogged an underpass, stalling cars in the process. The pet hotel, District...
Phil Murphy Wants New Jersey Teachers and Schools to Maintain Secret Blacklist of Problem Children
TRENTON, NJ – New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy wants New Jersey teachers to make a...
