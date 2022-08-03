Witherell Overall Rating Drops to 1 Star after Inspections Reveal 16 Deficiencies Including Abuse

Read on greenwichfreepress.com
wiltonbulletin.com
Three CT hospitals among best in the U.S., federal agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best in the nation, according to new ratings released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Sharon Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association each received five-star ratings, CMS's...
greenwichfreepress.com
Lamont Signs Legislation Strengthening Childhood Lead Poisoning Standards
Governor Ned Lamont announced on Friday that he had signed into law Public Act 22-49, which will align Connecticut’s standards on childhood lead poisoning with federal standards and help alleviate the risks associated with it. The governor proposed the legislation earlier this year as part of his package of...
Norwalk P&Z Commission turns down Schoolhouse Academy plan
NORWALK, Conn. — West Norwalk residents won a victory Thursday when the Planning and Zoning Commission turned down an application for a private school at 32 Weed Ave., the former Dolce Center, now called LaKota Oaks. Discussion before the 4-3 decision centered on traffic. “If you were to ask...
Aquarion Water Company asking some customers to conserve water amid stage two drought
Aquarion Water Company is asking some residents to continue conserving water amid stage two drought conditions in some areas.
greenwichfreepress.com
P&Z: Digging the Vision for Mike’s Organic as a Community Hub
Mike Geller of Mike’s Organic appeared before the P&Z commission on Tuesday seeking approval for extra picnic tables. Geller, who operates Mike’s Organic, a retail market, out of Stamford, plans to relocate that business to 600 East Putnam Ave in Cos Cob, a space that has been an eyesore for years. The building was previously home to Patio.com. It was recently gutted and work is under way on the roof.
WRGB
Diversity czar for Connecticut school district slammed for retweets attacking White people
FAIRFIELD, CONN. (TND) — Digna Marte, the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) director at Fairfield Public Schools (FPS) in Connecticut, is in hot water over controversial retweets about White people. There were two retweets in particular, including one that said the U.S. "is coming apart at the seams" and...
Register Citizen
Former Fairfield CFO again seeks probation in fill pile case
BRIDGEPORT — Fairfield’s former chief fiscal officer, accused of trying to cover up the town’s now multimillion dollar fill pile scandal, has applied for a second time for a pretrial probation program. Although he was denied accelerated rehabilitation a year ago on the 16 counts against him,...
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Historical Society Honors Financier and Preservationist Charles Royce with Preservation Award
Charles “Chuck” Royce, Greenwich resident and President and Chief Investment Officer of Royce & Associates, will be granted the Greenwich Historical Society’s David Ogilvy Preservation Award for his dedication to historic preservation and revitalization at the Historical Society’s Annual Meeting to be held at the Riverside Yacht Club on September 14.
New Haven Independent
A Hometown Pharmacy Opens In Derby
DERBY – A new, family-owned pharmacy on Pershing Drive — offering everything from prescriptions to pints of Rich Farm ice cream –is just what the doctor ordered. Valley Pharmacy, owned by Derby natives William Zaleha and his wife, Jodi, opened in the Pershing Shopping Center at 74 Pershing Drive in late June. The storefront is between the AT&T store and Aldi’s.
With spotted lanternflies reproducing at ‘alarming rate,’ city urged to help control the pests on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — City Councilman Joseph Borelli (R-South Shore) is urging two city agencies to help control the invasion of spotted lanternflies on Staten Island, with the invasive pests threatening the borough’s ecology and “reproducing at an alarming rate.”. The councilman recently penned a letter to...
Register Citizen
How someone sold a Newtown property without the owner knowing, warrant shows
NEWTOWN — A Connecticut man was able to sell a lakefront property he didn’t own to an unsuspecting buyer because his name was strikingly similar to the rightful owner’s, investigators said in an arrest warrant. In a court filing, Newtown police allege that Edwin Robert Lewis III...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport Councilwoman Maria Pereira penalized after calling colleague an ‘ex-felon’
BRIDGEPORT — City Councilwoman Maria Pereira was removed from her committee assignments this week for referring to a fellow member as an “ex-felon.”. The council voted last month to hold Pereira in contempt after she refused to apologize to City Councilman Ernest Newton, a longtime political rival, for shouting that he was a convicted felon during a dispute at an earlier meeting.
connect-bridgeport.com
Recent Temporary Mall Closure Due to Utility Problem Due to Entity at Complex Not Following 811 Guidelines
Back on July 25, the Meadowbrook Mall had to shut down temporarily due to a water line break. Along with impacting the businesses at the mall, Bridgeport Public Works Director Tiny Grimes and City Engineer Beth Fox said the surrounding areas were also impacted for a short time. Unlike most...
Officials Say West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquitos in 8 CT Towns, Including Westport
Westport is one of 8 communities in CT that officials say have West Nile Virus positive mosquitoes. According to Metro 24/7 News and the Patch, officials say they found mostquitos that were positive for West Nile Virus in Westport, Darien, Fairfield, Greenwich, Stamford, Stratford, Hartford and New Haven. So what...
There’s Gold In Them Thar Hill
As old logs and leaves sizzled in the 90-degree heat at the peak of Hamden’s transfer station, a fiery red milling machine moved between piles of debris, shooting sharp chips of wood high into the sky while churning the organic waste into something of value — the beginnings of top-quality compost Hamdenites refer to as “black gold.”
greenwichfreepress.com
TARKINGTON: Leora Levy is the best person to implement change in Washington
August 9 is Connecticut Primary Day for Republicans and Democrats. This is the last time that residents can influence their party’s choice of candidates for the November 8 State and Federal elections. While Primaries are designated by party, the uniqueness of Connecticut’s system is that an Unaffiliated voter has until August 8 to designate a party for the Primary. If the voter then doesn’t want to retain that choice the voter can switch back to Unaffiliated on August 10.
A look at Connecticut's only state Senate primary race
HARTFORD, Conn. — The Connecticut State Legislature is also known as the Connecticut General Assembly. It’s composed of 151 state House representatives and 36 state senators. All 36 of the state Senate seats are up for election this year, but just one is on the primary ballot on...
greenwichfreepress.com
Defending LGBTQ+ Book is Not Imposing an Agenda or Ideology
Alison Kahn beat me to it: thank you for your courage, honesty and integrity in writing your letter, and to the Greenwich Free Press for printing it and the Greenwich Time Editorial on Friday. (Disappointment at Characterization of Award-Winning LGBTQ+ Book as “Disgusting” Aug 4, 2022) This letter...
Register Citizen
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus detected in eight CT cities and towns, according to state agency
West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in eight different municipalities, according to a report from the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station. As of Tuesday, the agency said it had found mosquitoes testing positive for the virus at Brush Island Road and High School Lane in Darien, Catamount Road in Fairfield, Civic Center in Greenwich, Keney Park in Hartford, Beaver Pond Park in New Haven, Cove Island and Sleepy Hollow parks in Stamford, Beacon Point in Stratford and Sherwood Island in Westport.
westchestermagazine.com
This Westchester Hospital Is One of the Best in the Country
White Plains Hospital’s operating room. Courtesy of White Plains Hospital [Harrison Edwards]. A leading Westchester medical center garners national acclaim, with not one, but multiple top rankings on best hospitals lists. Out of 148 hospitals in the nation, and four in New York State, White Plains Hospital was the...
