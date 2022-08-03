Witherell Overall Rating Drops to 1 Star after Inspections Reveal 16 Deficiencies Including Abuse

August 9 is Connecticut Primary Day for Republicans and Democrats. This is the last time that residents can influence their party’s choice of candidates for the November 8 State and Federal elections. While Primaries are designated by party, the uniqueness of Connecticut’s system is that an Unaffiliated voter has until August 8 to designate a party for the Primary. If the voter then doesn’t want to retain that choice the voter can switch back to Unaffiliated on August 10.

