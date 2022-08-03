ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 Fort Worth restaurant shut down, several others score poorly in health inspections

By Jessika Harkay
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
Fort Worth Star-Telegram
A Fort Worth restaurant was shut down during recent health inspections due to inadequate refrigeration, and several others were cited for violations including cross-contamination and an overflowing dumpster.

From July 24-30, 53 restaurants underwent health inspections. Chick & Cow La Capital, located at 3322 Las Vegas Trail, was the only restaurant to score more than 30 demerits, which requires the establishment to fix its worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

In Fort Worth inspections, a zero is a perfect score.

Chick & Cow La Capital scored a 31, and was cited for raw meats stored on counters and carts in temperatures up to 77 degrees with the presence of flies around them, food handling without gloves and broken ceiling tiles and rotting wood near the kitchen and backdoor area.

The restaurant was also cited for improper storage of raw eggs and raw chicken and maintaining its cooler at 56 degrees. The food establishment was temporarily closed by inspectors due to inadequate refrigeration on July 27.

Three other restaurants — China One Xpress located at 6612 Brentwood Stair Road, Chicken Express located at 5345 Sycamore School Road, and Little Caesars Pizza located at 2977 Precinct Line Road —also scored poorly.

China One Express scored a 28 after being cited for food cross-contamination, black organic matter inside the ice machine, and damaged, spoiled, or recalled food items stored improperly.

The Chicken Express chain location scored a 25, with violations including food cross-contamination and inadequate hand cleaning supplies

The Little Caesars Pizza chain location scored a 23, and inspectors said there was an “excessive accumulation of garbage at the dumpster,” where the restaurant must have trash picked up within 24 hours, or face additional citations each day it isn’t fixed.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for July 24th - July 30th, 2022. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

dallasexpress.com

Local County’s Food Bank Expands Services

The Tarrant Area Food Bank (TAFB) is stepping up efforts to help residents in the wake of increased demand across Tarrant County. TAFB is expanding hours and moving mobile events to indoor facilities to keep people out of the summer heat and accommodate the growing number of people in need of food.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WSB Radio

Put it away: New restaurant in Fort Worth bans cellphones

FORT WORTH, Texas — Customers at a new restaurant in Texas will be treated to good food and an old-time atmosphere. That includes no cellphones. Located in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards, Caterina’s is an Italian restaurant that will require its patrons to lock their cellphones in a bag, KXAS-TV reported. The electronic devices will remain locked until customers leave the restaurant, according to the television station.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

25th annual DFW Restaurant Week begins August 8

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — It's been one issue after another. Inflation, supply chain issues, and COVID-19 have severely impacted the restaurant industry, but managers and restaurant owners are looking forward to the 25th anniversary of DFW Restaurant Week, which starts on August 8th.It's the second-largest restaurant week in the country, second only to New York City's."We get excited about for it because it brings in a lot of guests," said the general manager of Rise, Brian Boulanger. Rise is a French cuisine restaurant in Fort Worth. Boulanger said they've been part of DFW Restaurant Week for the past four years and it has expanded...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Firm identifies 565 potentially illegal short-term rental properties in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — A firm hired by Fort Worth has identified 565 properties that are possibly operating illegally as short-term rentals.According to the report released on August 2 by Deckard Technologies Inc., 814 properties across Fort Worth were identified as short-term rentals. Just 68 of those properties were operating legally; 565 were potentially in violation of the law.Short-term rentals, properties available for rent only up to 29 days, are allowed to operate in mixed-use and, with a proper license, most industrial and commercial zones districts. They are not allowed in residential districts.A Fort Worth spokesperson said it plans on hiring a firm to register legal short-term rentals and collect hotel occupancy taxes from them. The city council will be briefed about registration and zoning options on August 16.More information about short-term rentals, including current and proposed laws, can be found on the city's website. Residents can submit feedback on short-term rentals on ThoughtExchange or sign up to speak at a meeting. 
klif.com

Six Flags Over Texas Hosts School Supply Drive

ARLINGTON (WBAP/KLIF News ) – The beginning of school is on the horizon across North Texas and Six Flags Over Texas is hosting several supply drives this month to help students succeed. Anyone who drops off six items at the theme park’s front gate will get a $10 Six...
ARLINGTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Neighbors Sue Over 2020 Grand Prairie Plastic Plant Fire

Neighbors of a tremendous Grand Prairie plastics plant fire two years ago are suing the company claiming negligence that left them with lasting health problems. Fire officials at the time said the August 19, 2020 fire at the Poly America plant started with an explosion. The fire burned for 23 hours before firefighters from several cities put it out.
GRAND PRAIRIE, TX
CBS DFW

Furniture delivery driver dies in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A furniture delivery driver has died after he fell or jumped from the back of a truck during what police are investigating as a carjacking in Fort Worth.Police got the call just after 11 a.m. on Friday in the 3600 block of Reed Street, just off Highway 287 in southeast Fort Worth.When police arrived, they found the victim dead in the street a couple of blocks from his delivery truck.Police aren't saying yet how the victim died, but they are looking at whether it involved a carjacking.The man worked for a Lewisville franchise of Arlington-based Canales Furniture.  In a statement, the company said: "To our community, It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we regret to inform you of the death of our colleague and friend, who passed away today. We will miss him more than words can express. He was not just our co-worker but part of the families who complete Canales Furniture. We are asking you to join us in prayer for the peace of his soul. May God give strength to his family members to cope with this huge loss."
FORT WORTH, TX
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Fort Worth, TX
The Fort Worth Star-Telegram has quite the history of innovation and public service as it has grown over the years. Its founding publisher, Amon G. Carter Sr., was a renowned booster of Fort Worth and West Texas, with the Star-Telegram sporting the largest circulation of any paper in Texas. In 1922, the paper began the first Fort Worth radio station, WBAP, “We Bring a Program,” and also established the first television station in the southern half of the United States in 1948, and brought in color in 1954. In 1982, the Star-Telegram founded the oldest continually operating online news service in the country, Star-Text. That history of innovation and service continues today with the production of the most relevant news products serving the interests of Fort Worth and the surrounding area.

