1 Fort Worth restaurant shut down, several others score poorly in health inspections

A Fort Worth restaurant was shut down during recent health inspections due to inadequate refrigeration, and several others were cited for violations including cross-contamination and an overflowing dumpster.

From July 24-30, 53 restaurants underwent health inspections. Chick & Cow La Capital, located at 3322 Las Vegas Trail, was the only restaurant to score more than 30 demerits, which requires the establishment to fix its worst problems immediately and clean up the rest within 48 hours.

In Fort Worth inspections, a zero is a perfect score.

Chick & Cow La Capital scored a 31, and was cited for raw meats stored on counters and carts in temperatures up to 77 degrees with the presence of flies around them, food handling without gloves and broken ceiling tiles and rotting wood near the kitchen and backdoor area.

The restaurant was also cited for improper storage of raw eggs and raw chicken and maintaining its cooler at 56 degrees. The food establishment was temporarily closed by inspectors due to inadequate refrigeration on July 27.

Three other restaurants — China One Xpress located at 6612 Brentwood Stair Road, Chicken Express located at 5345 Sycamore School Road, and Little Caesars Pizza located at 2977 Precinct Line Road —also scored poorly.

China One Express scored a 28 after being cited for food cross-contamination, black organic matter inside the ice machine, and damaged, spoiled, or recalled food items stored improperly.

The Chicken Express chain location scored a 25, with violations including food cross-contamination and inadequate hand cleaning supplies

The Little Caesars Pizza chain location scored a 23, and inspectors said there was an “excessive accumulation of garbage at the dumpster,” where the restaurant must have trash picked up within 24 hours, or face additional citations each day it isn’t fixed.

Here are the inspection scores and violations for restaurants within the city limits of Fort Worth for July 24th - July 30th, 2022. Scores are based on a demerit system. When the total exceeds 30, the restaurant must take immediate corrective action on all identified critical violations, then has 48 hours to initiate corrective action on all other violations. To search the restaurant inspections, type in a keyword or restaurant name. You can also sort by score.

Steve Wilson