Canadian & South African Medley Relays Both DQed In Bizarre Circumstances

Read on swimswam.com
Related
swimswam.com
arena Swim of the Week: Lewis Clareburt Drops Big For Commonwealth 200 Fly Title
Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner. Disclaimer: Swim of the Week is not meant to be a conclusive selection of the best overall swim of the week, but rather one Featured Swim to be explored in deeper detail. The Swim of the Week is an opportunity to take a closer look at the context of one of the many fast swims this week, perhaps a swim that slipped through the cracks as others grabbed the headlines, or a race we didn’t get to examine as closely in the flood of weekly meets.
swimswam.com
Indiana Swim Club, California Aquatics Win Team Titles at 2022 US Nationals
Prelims 9 AM / Finals 5 PM (U.S. Pacific Time) Indiana Swim Club and California Aquatics were named the winners of the team awards at the 2022 US National Championships. Indiana Swim Club won both the overall team trophy and the women’s team trophy for having the highest points total in each category, while California Aquatics won the men’s team trophy.
swimswam.com
Junior Pan Pac Members, Age Group Stars Highlight Field At 2022 Canada Games
LCM (50m) The majority of Canada’s best age group swimmers will go head-to-head beginning Sunday at the 2022 Canada Summer Games in St. Catharines, Ontario, with the swimming competition running through until Friday, August 12. The Canada Games is a biennial multi-sport event that alternates between Summer and Winter,...
swimswam.com
Miguel Nascimento Becomes First Portuguese Swimmer To Break 22 in the 50 FR
27-year-old Miguel Nascimento became the first Portuguese swimmer to break 22 seconds in the 50 freestyle, swimming 21.90 to reset his own national record. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. Welcome the the 21-second club, Portugal. At the Portuguese Open Championships, Miguel Nascimento broke his own national record in the...
RELATED PEOPLE
swimswam.com
High-Level International Meets For August 2022
Check out the high-level international meets on the calendar for the month of August, including the 2022 European Aquatics Championships. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. The 2022 Commonwealth Games have concluded which means we now can turn our attention to the 2022 European Championships which kick off on August 11th.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Pulse: 64.3% Like New Nine-Day Olympic Swimming Schedule
With the swimming schedule being extended by one day in Paris, a bunch of events are now in completely different spots than they were in Tokyo. SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
swimswam.com
Australian Olympic Silver Medalist Taylor McKeown Retires From Swimming
Having been one of the mainstays of the Australian team, McKeown was a two-time worlds medalist and 2016 Olympic silver medalist. Archive photo via Delly Carr. Taylor McKeown, a longtime veteran of Australian swimming, has announced her retirement from the sport. She concluded her career by competing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, where she placed sixth in the finals of the 200 breast.
swimswam.com
David Popovici To Swim 400 Free Over 50 Free At European Championships
Popovici's Europeans lineup is a shift from his typical 50/100/200 free lineup that he swam at both the 2021 and 2022 European Championships. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. According to a Facebook post from his club, CS Dinamo, two-time World Champion David Popovici will be swimming the 100/200/400 free at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
swimswam.com
2022 U.S. Junior Nationals: Day 4 Finals Live Recap
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) The penultimate finals session of the 2022 US Junior Nationals takes place from Irvine this evening, with finals of the 200 free, 100 back, 200 breast and all heats of the 400 free slated for tonight. Finals kick off at 5 PM Pacific, 8 PM Eastern, time.
swimswam.com
Kotryna Teterevkova Wins a Pair of European Uni Championships in Euros Tuneup
After finishing 5th in the 200 breaststroke at the World Championships in June, Kotryna Teterevkova picked up a pair of European University Games titles last week in Poland. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti. 2022 European University Games – Swimming. July 27-29, 2022. Lodz, Poland. Long Course Meters (50 meters)
swimswam.com
Changeup In Top 3 Medal-Earning Nations At 2022 Commonwealth Games
Multi-medalist Summer McIntosh of Canada helped her nation vastly improve upon its gold medal haul between the 2018 and 2022 Commonwealth Games. Archive photo via Fabio Cetti.
swimswam.com
14-Year-Old Raya Mellott Rises to #10 All-Time 13-14 Girls LCM 200 BR – 2:30.23
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) World Junior Record: 2:19.64, Viktoria Gunes (RUS) – 2015. Meet Record: 2:26.35, Allie Szekely (2012) 13-14 NAG: 2:25.75, Amanda Beard (1996) 15-16 NAG: 2:25.35, Anita Richesson (1992) 17-18 NAG:...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
swimswam.com
Karnal Mei Bann Rha Hai First Indoor Swimming – Indian Swimming News
Ye Project Complete Ho Jayega August 2022 Tk. Administration Ise All-Weather Swimming Pool Banana Ke Liye Soch Rha Hai, Iske Liye Govt. Stock photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2015 Mei Hui Announcement Ke Baad Se Kai Saare Hurdles Ko Paar Krne Ke Baad Finally Shaheed Udham Singh Government College,Matakmajri, Indri...
swimswam.com
Gorbenko, Roditi & Cheruti Score Big At 2022 Israeli Summer Championships
LCM (50m) The 2022 Israeli Summer Championships wrapped up recently from Netanya, with nearly 800 athletes competing at the annual long course event. Among them were Anastasia Gorbenko, Aviv Barzelay and Meiron Cheruti, who each racked up multiple wins at the Wingate Institute. For Gorbenko, the 18-year-old Olympian nearly broke...
swimswam.com
Records Continue To Fall on Day 3 of U.S. Masters Nationals
LCM (50m) Results on Meet Mobile: “2022 USMS Sumer Nationals”. Three more world records were broken on day 3 of U.S. Masters Nationals in Richmond, Virginia. Oregon Masters’ Willard Lamb was at it again, this time breaking the world record for men 100-104 in the 200 backstroke. On the first day of the meet, he set a world record for men 100-104 in the 1500 freestyle. He’s the first man of his age to attempt the event and on the way, he set world records in the 200, 400, and 800 freestyle. On day 2, he followed that up with a world record in the 100 backstroke. He broke his own record by 18 seconds, and once again set a world record on the way. His 1:12.33 was a world record for his age group in the 50 back.
swimswam.com
SwimSwam Contributor, Renowned Technical Analyst Stefano Nurra Dies at 52
Stefano Nurra in June 2022 working on deck with swimmers in Turkey. Nurra died after a brief battle with Leukemia. Editor’s note, Braden Keith: Stefano Nurra, in addition to his work as a technical analyst in swimming, was a brilliant contributor to our site – one of my favorites. He examined the sport in a different way and one not often seen by the public. He had a knack for finding the important information in a mountain of data, and making the world excited about the seemingly-mundane. Our condolences go out to his family, including his Alev and his son Gianluca.
swimswam.com
Watch: Relay NAGs, Meet Records, and Other Swift Swims From Junior Nationals Day 3
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) It was an exciting evening of racing in Irvine tonight, as swimmers lit up the William Wollett Jr. Aquatics Center. Swim fans who where there in person got to watch NAG records, meet records, and plenty of other fast swimming, but here are some of the key videos for those who couldn’t make it in person, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
swimswam.com
TAC Titans Break National Age Group Record Even Without Star Swimmer
LCM (50 meters) Results on Meet Mobile “2022 Futures Championships – Cary NC”. A group of swimmers from the TAC Titans broke a National Age Group Record at last weekend’s Futures Championships in Cary, North Carolina, even racing without the team’s superstar in the age group.
swimswam.com
Watch: Tight Races, Meet Record Highlight Junior Nationals Day 4 Race Videos
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) There may have been a slew of NAG or meet records tonight, but there was still plenty of great swimming in Irvine. From an incredibly tight race in the girls 200 free, to Will Modglin‘s meet record in the 100 back, to some great 4×100 free relays to cap off the session, check out videos from all the A-finals or fastest heats below, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube Channel.
swimswam.com
KAP7 Champions Cup and ODP National Championship Headed To DuPage County
The Kap7 Champions Cup, set for November 4-6, is a three-day event featuring the best youth water polo players in the country. Current photo via USA Water Polo. OAK BROOK, IL — The DuPage Sports Commission and FMC Natatorium at Ty Warner Park today announced another national championship event on its way to DuPage County, signing an agreement with USA Water Polo to host the 2022 Kap7 Champions Cup, its return in 2024, as well as a 2024 USA Water Polo Olympic Development Program National Championship. All three events will bring elite water polo athletes from around the United States to DuPage County.
Comments / 0