Cincinnati, OH

Police identify man killed in I-471 crash

By Cameron Knight, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
Cincinnati police have identified the man killed after his car flipped over an Interstate 471 bridge on Saturday.

Brandon Bell, 39, was driving his 2015 Mercedes-Benz on the Fifth Street ramp to southbound Interstate 471 around 3 a.m. when he struck a light pole, sending his vehicle over the edge of the bridge onto the grass below, police said.

Bell was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died, officials said.

Investigators reported excessive speed appears to be a factor in the crash, but it is unclear if impairment played a role.

Police said Bell was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

