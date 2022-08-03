Spokane law enforcement share details on standoff with robbery suspect in downtown Spokane

Read on www.krem.com
Tamara Jean King - Stevenson
3d ago
Thank You for Your Serving and Protection During this Awful Event and Especially keeping Safe !! We Citizen’s APPRECIATE You LEO’s 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🖤🖤💙🖤🖤🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻
Robbery suspect arrested trying to steal lottery tickets in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was arrested for robbery after attempting to take lottery tickets from a convenience store in Spokane Valley. Deputies from the Spokane Valley Police Department responded to a robbery call near Sprague Avenue and University Road on July 28. When a store employee, who was later determined as the victim, was doing his normal job duties away from the cash register, they said they noticed someone kneeling behind the counter trying to steal lottery tickets.
Spokane Police Department identifies officers involved in downtown shootout
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Police Department has identified the four officers who were involved in a fatal shooting in downtown Spokane earlier this week. Officer Jacob Siegel, Officer Scott Lesser, Corporal Brandon Lynch and Corporal Robert Riggles all fired shots during the incident on East 3rd Avenue on Wednesday morning. The incident began as a robbery in Spokane Valley....
Spokane Co. Sheriff’s Office names detective involved in deadly shootout with suspect
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the law enforcement officials who exchanged fire with a suspect in downtown Spokane has been identified by the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office. Detective Derek McNall was one of two local law enforcement officers who fired and killed the suspect. The situation started as a robbery in Spokane Valley. Two men, Christopher A. Jomes and Christopher...
Man arrested in Spirit Lake for second-degree murder
SPIRIT LAKE, ID. — A man has been arrested for second-degree murder after shooting his friend in the head. According to the Bonner County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect, 64-year-old Michael Schofield, called 911 to report that he shot his friend in the head on Spirit Lake Cutoff Road near Rocky Mountain Ranch Road and Beare Road. Deputies found the body...
Court records detail what led to robbery, police shooting in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Court records paint a better picture of the robbery that led to a fatal shooting by police in downtown Spokane on Wednesday. The situation started with a robbery in Spokane Valley. A western Washington man, 58-year-old Scott Banchero, was robbed at a local motel after arriving...
Documents: Man likely set on fire for owing money in a drug deal, probable suspect identified
SPOKANE, Wash. — Warning: The following story contains graphic details from court documents. Reader discretion is advised. Newly released court documents detail the events leading up to the incident where a man, Steven Maupin-Bureau, was set on fire in northeast Spokane. The fire burned over 30% of Steven's body....
KOMO News
Kirkland man held in Spokane after being robbed, linked to cache of drugs
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Western Washington man has been charged after authorities in Eastern Washington found a cache of drugs this week inside a storage unit he allegedly rented in the Spokane area, according to court documents and local news reports. The discovery of the drugs followed a fatal...
KREM
Spokane law enforcement give update on standoff situation in downtown Spokane
There was an exchange of gunfire between police and the suspect. One officer suffered minor injuries in the exchange. The suspect is confirmed dead.
pullmanradio.com
Latah County Sheriff’s Office Searching North Of Harvard For Benewah County Fugitive
Authorities are searching Jerome Creek North of Harvard for a fugitive out of Benewah County. Archie Hicks is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for violating the terms of his release from a witness intimidation case. He was last seen by authorities fleeing the Benewah County Courthouse in St. Maries in mid-July.
KREM
Robbery suspect confirmed dead after standoff with Spokane police downtown
According to police, two SPD officers and a Spokane County deputy were involved in the standoff. One officer only suffered minor injuries.
KHQ Right Now
Man killed by police after chase, standoff in downtown Spokane
The suspect who prompted the sizeable police response on Third Avenue early Wednesday was shot and killed by Spokane officers and a Spokane County deputy, according to officials. The incident began just before 1 a.m. Wednesday morning after officers came across a car that had been involved in a robbery,...
Inmate dies in Pend Oreille County Jail
PEND OREILLE, Wash. – An inmate died at the Pend Oreille County Jail on Wednesday. Franz Kroll, 57 of Newport, was found unresponsive in his cell. A release from the Sheriff’s Office said staff performed lifesaving measures on him but were unsuccessful. An investigation into his cause and...
Spokane Police: Man involved in shooting, standoff in downtown Spokane is dead
SPOKANE, Wash – A man suspected in a series of crimes that ended with a downtown Spokane standoff is dead. He was shot before 6 am by officers from two local agencies. The situation began early Wednesday morning with a report of a robbery nearby. Police spotted a suspicious vehicle downtown with three people in the car. Two people got...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Spokane mayor blames 'legislated lawlessness' for two officer shootings
(The Center Square) – Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward blames “legislated lawlessness” for a second police officer being injured by gunfire this summer. She is calling on state officials to restore the tools that law enforcement agencies need to keep communities safe. “This lawlessness has to stop,” she...
KHQ Right Now
Armed suspect shot and killed during standoff near Third Avenue
An armed suspect was shot and killed by police Wednesday. Because the Spokane Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff's Office was involved, the Washington State Patrol will be the lead investigator.
FOX 28 Spokane
Airway Heights Police Department find missing mom, daughter
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. – The woman and her child have been found safe, according to Airway Heights police. Last Updated: August 5 at 12:30 p.m. The Airway Heights Police Department (AHPD) is investigating a missing persons case involving a mother and her young daughter. Right now, they’re asking for your help to find them.
pullmanradio.com
Convicted Pullman Drug Dealer Robert Ensley Wanted On Arrest Warrant After Failing To Return To Jail Following Pre-Sentence Furlough
UPDATE: Ensley turned himself in Thursday afternoon. An arrest warrant has been issued for a 37 year old Pullman man who failed to return to jail after pleading guilty to a felony narcotics charge. Robert Ensley recently entered an Alford guilty plea to possession of heroin with intent to deliver...
UPDATE: Airway Heights mother, toddler found safe in Spokane Valley
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — Airway Heights Police told KXLY reporter Brontë Sorotsky that Yana Baram (27) and her two-year-old daughter, Sofie, were found safe in the Spokane Valley area. Baram and her toddler were reported missing Thursday after family had not heard from them since Sunday night. Airway Heights Police said they were possibly in the company of an unknown...
FOX 28 Spokane
‘Totally unacceptable’: Mayor Woodward says about second officer injured by gunfire this summer
SPOKANE, Wash. – An officer from the Spokane Police Department (SPD) was injured in an officer-involved shooting early Wednesday morning, where law enforcement ultimately ended up shooting and killing a suspect near Third Avenue. Following the incident, Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward released the following statement, in part: “For the...
Spokane Police Investigating Incident After Man Arrives at ER Badly Burned and Still on Fire
SPOKANE - The Spokane Police Department continues to investigate an incident after a man arrived at a local hospital badly burned and still on fire. Police say when the man was dropped off at the emergency room, he was still on fire. The man's clothes were also reportedly soaked in a "flammable substance."
