Manatee County, FL

Bicyclist left with injuries after hit-and-run in Manatee County

By Melissa Pérez-Carrillo, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

A bicyclist was left with serious injuries after a hit-and-run early Tuesday morning.

The 32-year-old Miami man was riding a bicycle on the right line of Interstate 75 northbound lane near mile marker 230 at 2:30 a.m. An unknown vehicle driven by an unknown person crashed into the man, Florida Highway Patrol officials said in a written report.

The car fled the scene and was described to be either dark gray or black with damage on the passenger side headlamp and side mirror, according to the highway patrol's report.

ICYMI:The 'heat island' effect magnifies temperatures, misery for vulnerable Sarasota residents

The man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the crash can contact the Florida Highway Patrol or Crimestoppers.

Comments / 0

Herald-Tribune

