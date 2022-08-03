Edison Family Restaurant temporarily closes to fix health violations

EDISON – The owner of Edison Family Restaurant on Oak Tree Road has temporarily closed the business to address violations found during a recent health inspection, according to township officials.

The longtime restaurant will remain closed until pest control, and cleaning and sanitizing work has been done, and the restaurant is re-inspected by the Edison Health Department.

No one answered the phone at the restaurant on Tuesday. An email to the restaurant has not been returned.

The temporary closure follows a customer complaint, according to Jay Elliot, township director of health and human services.

Elliot said an inspection was conducted at the restaurant last week.

“Several violations were noted and the owner agreed to voluntarily close for a few days to address these as well as other upgrades to the restaurant. We will conduct a re-inspection when he is ready to assure the facility is good to re-open,” Elliot said.

The township's July 26 retail food inspection report cites several areas in which the restaurant was not in compliance, including preventing contamination from hands by handwashing in a timely manner prior to work and after using the restroom; food protected from contamination and food contact surfaces properly cleaned and sanitized; food properly labeled in original container; food protected from potential contamination; the presence of insects/rodents, as well as premise, maintained free of litter.

Local:Edison family-owned appliance retailer closing after 67 years

The report lists the initial evaluation as unsatisfactory.

The report included remarks about odor from an open dumpster lid; an employee eating in the kitchen prep area; live cockroaches on a storage shelf; lack of air conditioning in a section of the dining room; dead flies in door grooves and other issues.

Edison Family Restaurant, located at 1900 Oak Tree Road, has been open since 1978, according to its website, and is known for its selection of quart-sized homemade soups. The restaurant was open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Email: srussell@gannettnj.com

Suzanne Russell is a breaking news reporter for MyCentralJersey.com covering crime, courts and other mayhem. To get unlimited access, please subscribe or activate your digital account today.