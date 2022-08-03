Santa Barbara Implements New Evacuation Siren on Police Vehicles

Read on www.edhat.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime chargesJosue TorresLos Olivos, CA
Why this California town should be your next choice to visit?VishnuSolvang, CA
Opinion: Montecito Resident, Prince Harry, Was The Wrong Keynote Speaker During Nelson Mandela Day at The U.N.Amancay TapiaNew York City, NY
Santa Barbara Edhat
Shed Fire in Goleta
Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to a shed fire Friday afternoon in Goleta. At 1:13 p.m., crews responded to the 5000 block of San Vicente Drive off Walnut Lane and discovered a 12x12 foot shed on fire in a residential backyard. Crews extinguished the shed and prevented it from spreading...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Medical Emergency above Mission Canyon or Rattlesnake Canyon area.
The rumor mill at the trail head says it's someone that overheated. Late report as Ed wouldn't come up for awhile. Copter 3 just landed at Cottage about 15 ago. I lost the coords when copter landed. catwrangler Aug 06, 2022 01:11 PM. I know I overheat easily so I...
calcoastnews.com
Man sets mental health facility in Lompoc on fire with people inside
A man allegedly set a Lompoc mental health facility on fire on Tuesday while people were inside. Shortly before 12:45 p.m., the suspect was allegedly attempting to assault staff at a facility in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue. While officers were en route to the scene, they learned the suspect was also trying to set the building on fire, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Sheriff's Detectives Seize Drugs During Warrant Service
Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Bureau have arrested a Santa Maria man and seized a large amount of various illegal drugs. On Thursday, August 4, 2022, at approximately 7:00 a.m., detectives served a search warrant at a residence in the 100-block of north Curryer Street. As a result of this warrant, detectives seized approximately 17,000 suspected counterfeit M30 fentanyl pills, 22.5 pounds of cannabis flower, 27 grams of MDMA or ecstasy, 218 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, three grams of cocaine and hundreds of acid tabs.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Glen Annie Fire Grows to 30 Acres
Air Attack overhead is reporting the fire is approximately 30 acres. Crews are making good progress being made by ground and air, reports SBCFD spokesperson Mike Eliason. Firefighters are working the east flank of the fire and receiving air support from SBC Air Support Helicopter 3. As of 4:00 p.m....
Santa Barbara Edhat
Highway 101 Carpool Lane Project Video
The new carpool lanes between Carpinteria and Santa Barbara, largely funded from Senate Bill 1 and Measure A (the Santa Barbara County sales tax), are the first of their kind in the county. In this News Flash, Caltrans shares in the celebration, from the team that has worked on the...
Lompoc will have its 18th Annual Police Cruise and car show
The Lompoc police cruise will make its return Friday from 5-8pm. The post Lompoc will have its 18th Annual Police Cruise and car show appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Road closures in Lompoc on Friday for police department cruise
Two road closures will be implemented in Lompoc on Friday evening for the Lompoc Police Department Cruise. The post Road closures in Lompoc on Friday for police department cruise appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Police to enforce road closures during Old Spanish Days Fiesta
The Santa Barbara Police Department says it would like to remind the community about specific safety topics as the annual Old Spanish Days Fiesta celebration begins.
Santa Barbara Edhat
One Acre Brush Fire on Glen Annie
Santa Barbara County firefighters are responding to a slow-growing brush fire on Glen Annie Road in Goleta. At 2:14 p.m. Thursday, the fire department received a report of a fire in the 1700 block of N. Glen Annie Road. Crews arrived on the scene and found workers in the area,...
L.A. Weekly
One Killed in Two-Vehicle Crash on Foothill Road [Santa Paula, CA]
Traffic Collision on Aliso Canyon Road Left One Fatality. The incident happened around 10:50 p.m. on Foothill Road, west of Aliso Canyon Road. According to investigators, a man driving a 2000 Honda Accord crossed the opposing lanes and collided head-on with an eastbound 2010 Ford Fusion. Both drivers were transported...
Central Coast youths accused of stealing Pride flags could be charged with hate crime
The two young adults are suspected of taking a rainbow flag from a local church and posting video of a burning Pride flag, among other acts.
L.A. Weekly
Matthew Lares Killed in Rollover Collision on Ventura Road [Port Hueneme, CA]
18-Year-Old Man Pronounced Dead after Auto Accident near Bard Road. Police responded to the scene around 4:22 p.m., on the southbound lanes of Ventura near Bard Road on July 8th. For reasons under investigation, a vehicle occupied by Lares collided with another vehicle driven by a woman. Police said one...
L.A. Weekly
Teen Injured in Bicycle Accident on Gonzales Road [Oxnard, CA]
OXNARD, CA (August 3, 2022) – Wednesday night, a 14-year-old boy was hospitalized following a bicycle accident on Gonzales Road. The incident happened around 8:12 p.m., at the intersection of Gonzales Road and Williams Drive, on July 20th. According to reports, a 2021 Dodge Ram heading north on Gonzales...
foxla.com
2 suspected catalytic converter thieves arrested in Thousand Oaks
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with a catalytic converter theft in Thousand Oaks, according to police. The incident happened early Wednesday in the 1600 block of Rancho Conejo Boulevard. According to police, someone called 911 after hearing the grinding of a power tool and observed...
Goleta teen arrested for brandishing ghost gun in Isla Vista
A Goleta teenager was arrested for brandishing a ghost gun – or a gun without a legal serial number – in Isla Vista on Saturday night. The post Goleta teen arrested for brandishing ghost gun in Isla Vista appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Deputies arrest catalytic converter theft suspects following pursuit
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office have arrested three people who are accused of stealing catalytic converters in Santa Barbara.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Motorcyclist Identified in Fatal Highway 1 Collision
Update by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office. The Coroner's Bureau is releasing the name of the decedent from the fatal traffic crash on 7/28/22 on Highway 1 near San Antonio Road in Lompoc. The decedent is 33-year-old Faysal Hekmat of Santa Maria. By the edhat staff. July 28, 2022.
kvta.com
Active Shooter Drill Set For Monday At Camarillo School
The Ventura County Sheriff's Office says deputies with the Camarillo Police Department and representatives of the Pleasant Valley School District will team up to conduct an active shooter training session this Monday, August 8th. The school safety training session will be starting at 8 AM on the campus of Rancho...
