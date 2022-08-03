It’s Official! Zahara Jolie-Pitt Will Become An HBCU Student At Spelman College



We love to see it! Zahara Jolie-Pitt will be joining the Spelman College C lass of 2027!

17-year-old Zahara Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, has found her #HBCU home. Zahara was born January 8, 2005, in Awasa, Ethiopia where she was adopted by Jolie and Pitt on July 6, 2005.

Her mother, actress and activist, Angelina Jolie made the special announcement on her Instagram, where she captioned, “ Zahara with her Spelman sisters!” She also added, “Congratulations to all new students starting this year,” referring to the historically Black college for women located in Atlanta. “A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” which was followed by the hashtags, “# SpelmanCollege ,” “# SpelmanSisters and “#HBCU.”

Spelman College is a private, H istorically B lack Institution , women’s liberal arts college in Atlanta, Georgia. They have an exceptional distinguished alumni , including Alice Walker, Keshia Knight Pulliam, Rolanda Watts and a host of others.

Morehouse College, a member of the Atlanta University Center, and Historically Black College, shared on Instagram a video of Jolie and Zahara with Morehouse and Spelman Alumi at their annual Los Angeles Send off for Incoming Freshman students . These two can be seen sharing positive vibes and great energy while danc ing with the alumni .

https://www.instagram.com/p/CgsGOUQJPp Y /?hl=en

Zahara and Angelina share many similarities when it comes to making a difference. A photo of Jolie and Zahara at the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act was posted by the actress on Instagram. In a shared photo of the two, Jolie wrote , “L eading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators. I’m also glad to share in the advocacy with Zahara — and for her presence to calm my nerves before today’s press conference. ”

Spelman students are headed back to the class on Wednesday, Aug. 17 .

