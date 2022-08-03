ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Galesburg, IL

BNSF freight train derails in East Galesburg; no injuries reported

By Jay Redfern, Galesburg Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XP7eZ_0h3JFITQ00

EAST GALESBURG — The State Street railroad crossing in East Galesburg is closed as the result of a train derailment here Tuesday evening. No injuries were reported.

According to a news release from the Knox County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the derailment of a train belonging to BNSF around 9 p.m. Tuesday. The train was traveling eastbound and left the tracks east of the crossing at State Street.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation by BNSF. The crossing at State Street will be closed for cleanup until further notice.

Village of East Galesburg Acting Mayor Darrell Corbin said investigators on the scene reported approximately 30 to 40 cars derailed, but the engines remained on the tracks. BNSF has not said what the train was hauling, but Corbin said he was told there were no hazardous materials on the train.

"They don't know this for a fact, but they think a wheel might have broke on one of the cars," Corbin said. "Some of the cars are in the creek on the south side of the tracks, and some are on the north side of the tracks. A neighbor said it sounded like someone shooting a shotgun when it derailed. And another individual saw it happen and said the sparks were just a-flying, and cars were going every which way.

"They have all kind of heavy equipment in here now — cranes, bulldozers, you name it. They said there might not be any trains traveling on the tracks for a couple of weeks."

Corbin said crews will attempt to clear the crossing at State Street to make it accessible for vehicles to cross, but added it could take one or two days for that to happen.

"People are just going to have to take an alternate route," Corbin said. "People trying to get to or from Knoxville are not going to get through.

"I was born and raised in this town, and in my 68 years here, we've never had a derailment that I know of. One of the guys on the scene said it's one of the biggest derailments they've had in a long time."

Corbin said cleanup crews will have to bring additional equipment in through the former East Galesburg brickyard.

Comments / 0

Related
KWQC

1 killed in US Route 6 head-on crash in Colona

COLONA, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6. Illinois State Police troopers responded around 6:34 a.m. to a two-vehicle crash on Route 6 at East 200th Street. Preliminary information indicates that one of the vehicles was westbound, crossed the center...
COLONA, IL
KWQC

Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ill. (KWQC) - The names of the victims in Friday’s fatal Henry County crash have been identified. According to Illinois State Police, Mason T. Shea, a 35-year-old Rock Island man died in the crash. Police say a 1995 Black Ford Mustang, driven by Shea, was traveling westbound...
HENRY COUNTY, IL
KWQC

Police respond to crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday

ELDRIDGE, Iowa (KWQC) - Police responded to a crash on Highway 61 near Eldridge Friday afternoon. Details are limited, but Highway 61 was down to one lane as police investigated. This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.
ELDRIDGE, IA
WQAD

John Deere Road repairs to begin in Moline on Aug. 8

MOLINE, Ill. — Starting Monday, Aug. 8, a significant portion of John Deere Road in Moline will undergo repairs and lane closures for the rest of the month. According to a news release from the Illinois Department of Transportation, work will begin on Monday on John Deere Road (Illinois 5) from 7th Street to 16th Street.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Traffic
City
East Galesburg, IL
City
Knoxville, IL
Local
Illinois Cars
ourquadcities.com

Vehicle strikes person at fairgrounds late Wednesday

Someone was struck and injured by a vehicle shortly before 11:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 W Locust St., Davenport. A Mississippi Valley Fair Board member told our Local 4 News crew the condition of the person was unknown. We do not know what kind of vehicle was involved.
DAVENPORT, IA
1470 WMBD

Peoria home catches fire a second time overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — A vacant home on W. Garden Street in Peoria went up in flames Thursday night for the second time in less than two weeks. Fire Battalion Chief Lore Baxter said crews were called to the home around 11:15 p.m., finding heavy black smoke coming from the front door and eaves, and flames showing on the side and back of the home.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Fire damages East Peoria restaurant

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Fire has closed an East Peoria eatery, just prior to lunch time Thursday. East Peoria firefighters were called to “The Original Wonderdog” in Fondulac Plaza around 11:00 a.m. for what employees told 25 News was a small fire in the kitchen that blew up quickly.
EAST PEORIA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnsf#Freight Train#Derailment#Train Derails#Trains#Att
1470 WMBD

Peoria neighborhood evacuated after gas leak

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Fire crews were called just after 3:30 p.m. Tuesday to a home on NE Glendale Avenue, between Main and Hamilton on reports of a natural gas leak. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum said first responders found a “high concentration” of natural gas inside, forcing the evacuation of the home and five others nearby.
PEORIA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

Galesburg man arrested after not paying Cherry Street bar bill…twice

A Galesburg man was arrested on Wednesday, August 3rd, after ordering food and drinks at Cherry Street bar two days in a row and not paying for it. On Tuesday, officers responded to the bar and met with employees who said a male subject came in on July 23rd and on July 24th, ordered food and drinks and left without paying. The man’s server observed the man across the street at Monkey Business and provided police with a picture. Police, due to previous encounters, identified the man as 48-year-old David Heatherly of Galesburg. Employees also provided police with Heatherly’s receipts – which he actually signed his name. Heatherly was located the following day at Casey’s on West Main Street and he was taken into custody. According to police reports, Heatherly stated his “wallet was stolen” and “he knew what this was about.” He was transported to the Knox County Jail and charged with Theft of Services.
GALESBURG, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Closed Shell gas stations begin to reopen

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — After being closed for more than a day, Shell gas stations in the Peoria area began reopening their doors Thursday evening. On Wednesday, at least five Shell gas stations were forced to close due to possible tax revenue violations. A representative with Indiana-based Kamla Kaur...
PEORIA, IL
KBUR

One person killed by train in Macomb

Macomb, Ill.- One person died after being hit by a train in Macomb. TV station KHQA reports that at about 5:47 PM Tuesday, the Macomb Police Department was called to the train tacks west of Bower Road. When authorities arrived, one person was found dead. The investigation is ongoing, but...
MACOMB, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
khqa.com

Macomb railroad crossings closed due to 'situation,' city says

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — The city of Macomb reported on Tuesday night that railroad crossings are closed from East Street to N. Pearl Street at least for the couple hours because of a "situation." City leaders did not expound on the circumstances of the situation that caused the closures.
MACOMB, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Stolen vehicle recovered from Illinois River near Pekin

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fon du Lac Park District Police and the Pekin Police and Fire Department have recovered a stolen car from the Illinois River just south of the Pekin Boat docks. The car was driven into the river July 29 and police have been attempting to...
PEKIN, IL
977wmoi.com

Macomb Police Investigating Train Versus Pedestrian Incident

On Tuesday, August 2, 2022 at approximately 5:47 pm, the Macomb Police Department. responded to the train tracks west of Bower Rd. for an accident involving a train and pedestrian. Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded and arrived on scene shortly after. officers. Upon arrival, it was determined...
MACOMB, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Route 91 at Streitmatter reopened after house fire

UPDATE (11:30 a.m.) — Route 91 has reopened for through traffic. PEORIA COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — Route 91 is closed at Streitmatter Road as fire crews worked to put out a fire at a home in the 22000 block of Route 91 in Peoria County Tuesday. Akron-Princeville Fire...
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

Pedestrian killed by train in Macomb

One person is dead following a train accident Tuesday in Macomb. The Macomb Fire Department and Life Guard Ambulance responded to the train tracks west of Bower Road at 5:47 p.m. At the scene, first-responders determined a pedestrian died in the accident. Several rail crossings were closed during the investigation...
MACOMB, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
280K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy