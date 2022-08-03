Researchers enlist sturdy yeast to help make cost-effective ethanol

Read on phys.org
Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs
Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
Common weed may be 'super plant' that holds key to drought-resistant crops
A common weed harbors important clues about how to create drought resistant crops in a world beset by climate change. Yale scientists describe how Portulaca oleracea, commonly known as purslane, integrates two distinct metabolic pathways to create a novel type of photosynthesis that enables the weed to endure drought while remaining highly productive, they report August 5 in the journal Science Advances.
Worrying finding in California's climate initiative reveals problem with using forests to offset CO2 emissions
Researchers have found that California's forest carbon buffer pool, designed to ensure the durability of the state's multi-billion-dollar carbon offset program, is severely undercapitalized. The results show that, within the offset program's first 10 years, estimated carbon losses from wildfires have depleted at least 95% of the contributions set aside to protect against all fire risks over 100 years. This means that the buffer pool is unable to guarantee that credited forest carbon remains out of the atmosphere for at least 100 years. The results, published in Frontiers in Forests and Global Change, illustrate that the program, one of the world's largest, is likely not meeting its set requirements.
Researchers develop new way to calculate environmental impact of ammonia production
Have you ever wondered about the carbon impact of growing your dinner? Scientists have just come up with a new way to calculate part of it. A major ingredient in the production of fertilizers for the world's food production, ammonia also contributes significantly to the world's greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel use. Recently, scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have modeled how much it would cost to use more environmentally friendly methods that emit less carbon to produce ammonia.
Growing cereal crops with less fertilizer
Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have found a way to reduce the amount of nitrogen fertilizers needed to grow cereal crops. The discovery could save farmers in the United States billions of dollars annually in fertilizer costs while also benefiting the environment. The research comes out of the...
Changing lifestyles in response to the effects of climate change
Consumers should be adapting their behavior in a bid to save water during the ongoing dry weather, according to Cranfield University academics. Limiting the length of a shower or the amount of bathwater, not leaving taps running, and installing water saving devices (which many water companies offer for free) are all effective ways to make a difference.
Bonobos receive consolation from bystanders when producing 'baby-like' signals to express their emotional distress
Psychologists from Durham University, UK have found in their study that bonobos produce a variety of signals including "baby-like" signals to strategically display distress when they are attacked by other bonobos. The researchers carried out this study on two bonobo groups comprising over 40 bonobos at the Lola ya Bonobo...
How can a cooperative-based organization of Indigenous fisheries foster resilience of declining stocks?
A recent study in Environmental Policy and Governance explored how a cooperative organization of various stakeholders can help foster the development of a coastal fisheries-dependent community without increasing the pressure on the resource it harvests. Using an example of northern shrimp Indigenous fisheries in eastern Québec, the work shows how...
Exceeding 100 percent quantum efficiency in the photocurrent of a hybrid inorganic-organic semiconductor
Tiny crystals, known as quantum dots, have enabled an international team to achieve a quantum efficiency exceeding 100 percent in the photocurrent generated in a hybrid inorganic-organic semiconductor. Perovskites are exciting semiconductors for light-harvesting applications and have already shown some impressive performances in solar cells. But improvements in photo-conversion efficiency...
New research on the emergence of the first complex cells challenges orthodoxy
In the beginning, there was boredom. Following the emergence of cellular life on earth, some 3.5 billion years ago, simple cells lacking a nucleus and other detailed internal structure dominated the planet. Matters would remain largely unchanged in terms of evolutionary development in these so-called prokaryotic cells—the bacteria and archaea—for another billion and a half years.
Experts warn that climate change, increasing populations are threatening the resilience of UK wastewater infrastructure
Researchers from the University of Portsmouth have examined the dynamic changes in the resilience of UK wastewater treatment works, now known as Water Resource Recovery Facilities (WRRFs), and discovered that environmental stressors are increasing the potential for pollution events. WRRFs play a vital role in our day-to-day lives by producing...
Researchers create flow-driven rotors at the nanoscale
Researchers from TU Delft have constructed the smallest flow-driven motors in the world. Inspired by iconic Dutch windmills and biological motor proteins, they created a self-configuring, flow-driven rotor from DNA that converts energy from an electrical or salt gradient into useful mechanical work. The results open new perspectives for engineering active robotics at the nanoscale. The article is now published in Nature Physics.
Climate change makes some volcanic plumes less effective at reducing global temperatures
New analysis of ash clouds created from large volcanic eruptions shows the temporary cooling effects are changed as the environment becomes hotter. On 15 June 1991, the Mount Pinatubo volcano in the Philippines erupted with a cataclysmic explosion so violent that the volcano collapsed in on itself. Its gas and ash cloud reached about 40 km into the air, and in the weeks that followed, the cloud entered the stratosphere and spread around the globe. During the next year, the average global temperature dropped by about 0.5 degrees Celsius.
'Shouting distance': That's how close the Inflation Reduction Act would get US to its climate goals
Fires, heat waves, floods—the reality of climate change is front and center for millions of Americans. Yet among the downbeat of climate-related disasters, some hopeful news rang out last week with Democrats' surprise announcement of a bill designed to help the country meet its goals of curbing greenhouse gas emissions enough to help the planet avoid the worst projections of global warming.
How do PA, ABA, and CBF pathways synergistically regulate melon cold tolerance?
Polyamines (PAs), including putrescine (Put, a diamine), spermidine (Spd, a triamine), and spermine (Spm, a tetramine), are low-molecular-weight polycations and aliphatic nitrogen-containing substances. They play important roles in the overall life cycle of plants, from seed germination to fruit ripening, abscission, and senescence. There has been a growing interest in the study of PAs involved in plant stresses, including drought, hypoxia, high temperature, low temperature, salinity, and metal toxicity. The main role of PAs in plant stress is to counteract the damage caused by reactive oxygen species (ROS) and to prevent free radical damage or oxidative stress while also modulating ion channels to protect the morphology and integrity of cell membranes, nucleic acids, and proteins. PAs interact with hormone pathways (ethylene, jasmonate, auxin, gibberellins, cytokinins, abscisic acid [ABA], salicylic acid, and brassinosteroids) and other signaling molecules (Ca2+, NO, H2O2, and gamma-aminobutyric acid) to help plants cope with adverse environments.
Water can't touch this sanded, powdered surface
Want a surface that won't get wet? Grab some sandpaper. Rice University researchers have developed a simple method to make surfaces superhydrophobic—that is, very water-repellant—without the chemicals often used in such processes. Their technique involves sandpaper, a selection of powders and some elbow grease. The labs of Rice...
Unlocking the recipe for designer magnetic particles for next generation computing technologies
Traditional computing is increasingly being replaced by artificial intelligence (AI) techniques to achieve pattern recognition capabilities across many domains, including healthcare, manufacturing and personal computing. The increasing complexity of "neural networks" required for AI capabilities causes an exponential rise in energy consumption. In the face of ever-shrinking energy budgets, there is a growing need for data processing at the collection point, known as the edge, especially for real-time applications.
Individual genetics help determine composition of the gut microbiome
Microorganisms are involved in nearly all biological processes on earth. As an important component of a metaorganism, i.e., the community of a complex living organism with colonizing microorganisms, they are a central building block of life on our planet and of great importance to the health of humans, animals and plants. For several years, scientists at Kiel University, among others, have investigated the extent to which the microorganisms living in the animal intestine, the so-called gut microbiome, are involved in the control of diverse life processes and also in the development of disease.
Access to services is often worst in suburban areas
The world we live in is often divided using a binary urban-rural distinction, despite a huge gradient of settlement patterns in and around cities—ranging from urban to the most remote rural areas. New research led through a joint U.K.-India research project and published in Nature Sustainability, considers urbanization by looking at shifts in natural, engineered and institutional infrastructure. The study, focused on the Global South, suggests that rapid change in suburban (termed "peri-urban") areas results in people living in those areas having a poorer quality of life than people living in urban and rural areas.
Is it ethical to allow soldiers to take performance enhancing drugs such as steroids?
There's a long history and growing evidence base that the use of performance enhancing drugs such as anabolic-androgenic steroids to build muscle mass and strength is common in the armed forces, including in Australia. This isn't surprising considering the pressures soldiers face to complete missions successfully, achieve elite levels of...
