Bucyrus, OH

Deputies search Bucyrus home for child porn; 72-year-old man arrested

By Staff Report
 3 days ago
A 72-year-old Bucyrus man was arrested after sheriff’s deputies searched his home as part a child pornography investigation on Tuesday.

The search of 4899 Holmes Center Road concluded a child pornography investigation into illegal possession of explicit images of juveniles, according to the news release from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies arrested a 72-year old resident, who was the target of the investigation; and seized multiple electronic devices from the residence.

Criminal charges for possession of child pornography are pending against the man, who is being held at the Crawford County Justice Center, according to the news release. Reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration. of additional charges.

This case remains under investigation by detectives from the sheriff’s office.

