NIST issues first standard reference material for quantitative analysis of glycans

Read on phys.org
Related
Phys.org
Researchers develop new way to calculate environmental impact of ammonia production
Have you ever wondered about the carbon impact of growing your dinner? Scientists have just come up with a new way to calculate part of it. A major ingredient in the production of fertilizers for the world's food production, ammonia also contributes significantly to the world's greenhouse gas emissions and fossil fuel use. Recently, scientists at the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory have modeled how much it would cost to use more environmentally friendly methods that emit less carbon to produce ammonia.
Phys.org
Exceeding 100 percent quantum efficiency in the photocurrent of a hybrid inorganic-organic semiconductor
Tiny crystals, known as quantum dots, have enabled an international team to achieve a quantum efficiency exceeding 100 percent in the photocurrent generated in a hybrid inorganic-organic semiconductor. Perovskites are exciting semiconductors for light-harvesting applications and have already shown some impressive performances in solar cells. But improvements in photo-conversion efficiency...
Phys.org
Complex coacervate droplets as a model material for studying the electrodynamic response of biological materials
Manipulating solid particles of a few micrometers in size using an electric field has been of great interest to physicists. These controllable particles can be assembled into dynamic chains that can effectively control the flow of liquids in thin tubes like capillaries. Replacing these solid particles with liquid droplets would allow for previously unachievable electrorheology applications in biotechnology, as liquid droplets can store and utilize various biomolecules such as enzymes. Until now, it was not possible to use liquid droplets for electrorheology, as they tend to coalesce or deform, rendering them ineffective as electrorheological fluids.
Phys.org
New at-home, saliva-based COVID test as effective as PCR in preliminary analysis
PCR tests, also called molecular tests or nucleic acid tests, are considered the gold standard in detecting the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that gives rise to COVID-19. However, they can take a few days to process, resulting in unnecessary quarantine for negative individuals or delays for those who require proof of negative testing for travel or other commitments. Rapid antigen-detecting tests, on the other hand, are convenient, but less reliable than PCR tests.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Phys.org
Plant-based 'beef' reduces carbon dioxide but threatens agriculture jobs
Plant-based alternatives to beef have the potential to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions, but their growth in popularity could disrupt the agricultural workforce, threatening more than 1.5 million industry jobs, new economic models show. This research, published Aug. 3 by Cornell, Johns Hopkins University and international partners in The Lancet...
Phys.org
New research on the emergence of the first complex cells challenges orthodoxy
In the beginning, there was boredom. Following the emergence of cellular life on earth, some 3.5 billion years ago, simple cells lacking a nucleus and other detailed internal structure dominated the planet. Matters would remain largely unchanged in terms of evolutionary development in these so-called prokaryotic cells—the bacteria and archaea—for another billion and a half years.
Phys.org
'Shouting distance': That's how close the Inflation Reduction Act would get US to its climate goals
Fires, heat waves, floods—the reality of climate change is front and center for millions of Americans. Yet among the downbeat of climate-related disasters, some hopeful news rang out last week with Democrats' surprise announcement of a bill designed to help the country meet its goals of curbing greenhouse gas emissions enough to help the planet avoid the worst projections of global warming.
Phys.org
Growing cereal crops with less fertilizer
Researchers at the University of California, Davis, have found a way to reduce the amount of nitrogen fertilizers needed to grow cereal crops. The discovery could save farmers in the United States billions of dollars annually in fertilizer costs while also benefiting the environment. The research comes out of the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Phys.org
How can a cooperative-based organization of Indigenous fisheries foster resilience of declining stocks?
A recent study in Environmental Policy and Governance explored how a cooperative organization of various stakeholders can help foster the development of a coastal fisheries-dependent community without increasing the pressure on the resource it harvests. Using an example of northern shrimp Indigenous fisheries in eastern Québec, the work shows how...
TechCrunch
A troubling startup layoff trend has emerged
For a long time, I noticed the same startups that conducted layoffs in March 2020 had to scale back again in the 2022 wave. The first wave was in preparation and fear; this wave feels like a pullback after a surge. What confuses me is seeing startups cut staff now, cite it vaguely due to the macroeconomic environment, then do the same thing a few weeks later with the same reasoning.
Phys.org
Simulating infinitely many chaotic particles using a quantum computer
A team of researchers at Quantinuum, working with a colleague at the University of Texas, Austin, has developed a way to simulate infinitely many chaotic particles using a quantum computer running with a limited number of qubits. In their paper published in the journal Nature Physics, the group describes their technique.
Phys.org
Is it ethical to allow soldiers to take performance enhancing drugs such as steroids?
There's a long history and growing evidence base that the use of performance enhancing drugs such as anabolic-androgenic steroids to build muscle mass and strength is common in the armed forces, including in Australia. This isn't surprising considering the pressures soldiers face to complete missions successfully, achieve elite levels of...
Phys.org
Ultrathin 2D cuprate with active periodic copper single sites, a new catalyst for Chan-lam coupling
This study is led by Dr. Lu Jiong from National University of Singapore (NUS), in collaboration with Dr. Koh Ming Joo (NUS), Dr. Chun Zhang (NUS) and Dr. Honghan Fei from (Tongji University). This team has devised a ligand exchange strategy to exfoliate bulk cuprate crystals into atomically thin 2D cuprate layers whose basal plane contains periodic arrays of accessible unsaturated Cu(II) single sites (2D-CuSSs). Because of their unique structure, these 2D-CuSSs are found to catalyze efficient Chan-Lam coupling. This work was published in National Science Review last month.
Phys.org
Experts warn that climate change, increasing populations are threatening the resilience of UK wastewater infrastructure
Researchers from the University of Portsmouth have examined the dynamic changes in the resilience of UK wastewater treatment works, now known as Water Resource Recovery Facilities (WRRFs), and discovered that environmental stressors are increasing the potential for pollution events. WRRFs play a vital role in our day-to-day lives by producing...
Phys.org
Ultrasensitive optical sensing instrument has broad medical, science uses
In research that could broadly benefit science, medicine and engineering, a new kind of ultrasensitive optical sensing instrument has been developed by a doctoral student at The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH). Called a Mach Zehnder-Fabry Perot (MZ-FP) hybrid fiber interferometer, it combines the advantages of the two types...
Phys.org
Do 'bouncing universes' have a beginning?
In trying to understand the nature of the cosmos, some theorists propose that the universe expands and contracts in endless cycles. Because this behavior is hypothesized to be perpetual, the universe should have no beginning and no end—only eternal cycles of growing and shrinking that extend forever into the future, and forever into the past.
Phys.org
Individual genetics help determine composition of the gut microbiome
Microorganisms are involved in nearly all biological processes on earth. As an important component of a metaorganism, i.e., the community of a complex living organism with colonizing microorganisms, they are a central building block of life on our planet and of great importance to the health of humans, animals and plants. For several years, scientists at Kiel University, among others, have investigated the extent to which the microorganisms living in the animal intestine, the so-called gut microbiome, are involved in the control of diverse life processes and also in the development of disease.
Phys.org
Evidence of a new type of disordered quantum Wigner Solid
Physicists have been trying to determine the ground states of 2D electron systems at extremely low densities and temperatures for many decades now. The first theoretical predictions for these ground states were put forward by physicists Felix Bloch in 1929 and Eugene Wigner in 1934, both of whom suggested that interactions between electrons could lead to ground states that had never been observed before.
Phys.org
Machine learning reveals hidden components of X-ray pulses
Ultrafast pulses from X-ray lasers reveal how atoms move at timescales of a femtosecond. That's a quadrillionth of a second. However, measuring the properties of the pulses themselves is challenging. While determining a pulse's maximum strength, or 'amplitude,' is straightforward, the time at which the pulse reaches the maximum, or 'phase,' is often hidden. A new study trains neural networks to analyze the pulse to reveal these hidden sub-components. Physicists also call these sub-components 'real' and 'imaginary.' Starting from low-resolution measurements, the neural networks reveal finer details with each pulse, and they can analyze pulses millions of times faster than previous methods.
Phys.org
Graphene oxide membranes reveal unusual behaviour of water at the nanoscale
Do more pores in a sieve allow more liquid to flow through it? As material scientists have uncovered, this seemingly simple question may have an unexpected answer at the nanoscale—and it could have important implications in the development of water filtration, energy storage and hydrogen production. Researchers from UNSW...
Comments / 0