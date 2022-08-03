The White Lotus Season 2 to Premiere on HBO in October

Read on comicbook.com
Paramount+ Added More Seasons of Beavis & Butt-Head Before Reboot Premiere
The knuckleheads known as Beavis and Butt-Head are finally making their TV comeback this week, following the recently released movie Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe. Paramount+ is set to debut Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head on Thursday, August 4th, putting the beloved characters in an ongoing TV series for the first time in decades. Ahead of that debut, the streaming service helped fans get prepared for the reboot by adding even more episodes of the original series.
Paranormal Activity Producer Not Interested in Continuing Series
Last year saw the surprise revival of the Paranormal Activity franchise with the Paramount+ exclusive movie Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin. The first film in the series in six years, fans of the found-footage horror series weren't exactly thrilled with it because it largely abandoned the continuity of the previous movies. Turns out that producer Jason Blum wasn't too keen on it either, advocating for the franchise to come to an end in a new interview. "It has been enough already," Blum told Variety. "That last 'Paranormal Activity' movie was terrible." So could there be more anyway? Blum won't rule it out.
Evil Dead Rise Director Weighs In on HBO Max Shakeups and Release Date Worries
Over the last week, there have been major shakeups at HBO Max, with highly anticipated projects like Batgirl and Scoob!: Holiday Haunt getting scrapped completely, even after production had wrapped. This has left fans wondering about the status of other planned HBO Max releases, resulting in Evil Dead Rise director Lee Cronin taking to Twitter to share a statement about "keeping the faith." With other HBO Max releases having much higher price tags, it's unclear if it would be less of a gamble for the streamer to move forward with such a release, or if it would likely come with fewer possible gains, seeing that project also getting the ax. Stay tuned for details on Evil Dead Rise.
New Twitter Account Launches to Share Which Titles HBO Max Has Removed From Its Lineup
The last week has seen several frustrating developments for HBO Max, with newly-merged parent company Warner Bros. Discovery wanting to bring down its spending, find loopholes in taxes, and seemingly "trim the fat" of its streaming libraries. After opting to cancel future HBO Max movies that were nearly completed, like Batgirl, the company started removing certain HBO and HBO Max original titles from the streamer's lineup.
Welcome to Flatch Season 2 Adds My Name Is Earl Star Jaime Pressly
My Name is Earl star Jaime Pressly is joining the cast of Fox's Welcome to Flatch for the series' second season. According to Variety, Pressly is set to play Barb Flatch, a realtor who, following a bad divorce, returns to her hometown. The character is described as believing in second chances and "wants to give Flatch the glow up it deserves, one margarita at a time." Pressly joins The Boys alum Aya Cash, Seann William Scott (American Pie), Krystal Smith, Taylor Ortega (Succession), Justin Linville, Sam Straley (The Dropout), and Holmes.
Junji Ito Talks His Favorite Stories From His Spooky Library
Junji Ito is clearly able to do what many cannot in weaving tales of terror unlike anything on the market today. With stories revolving around dangerous planets, walking sharks, and floating doppelgangers hell-bent on eradicating humanity, the manga artist has spent decades weaving spooky stories. Now, in a new interview with Viz Media, Ito reveals which of his stories that he's created over the years are his favorite and what makes them the cream of the crop.
Beavis And Butt-Head Comment on BTS in New Episodes
Beavis and Butt-head are back, with creator Mike Judge releasing new episodes on Paramount+. In the past, the chuckling duo would often make fun of music videos that would play on MTV, and while they have returned to make fun of music videos and YouTube videos alike, a familiar boy band has wandered into their sights. "Dynamite" by BTS was on the table for the two delinquents as two new episodes arrived on Paramount's streaming service earlier today.
Is Young Justice Canceled or Renewed for Season 5?
After Batgirl and Wonder Twins were axed at HBO Max, fans fear the DC animated series Young Justice could be the next DC Comics property on the chopping block at Warner Bros. Discovery. The status of the already once-canceled series has been up in the air ever since co-creator Greg Weisman tweeted that it was a question of "if" — not "when" — Young Justice would be renewed following the conclusion of its fourth season, Young Justice: Phantoms. In the wake of the $43 billion Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, WBD CEO David Zaslav has taken aggressive cost-cutting measures to trim at least $3 billion from the newly formed company's budget.
Better Call Saul Set Decorator Reveals How They Recreated Iconic Breaking Bad Set
There are only two episodes left of Better Call Saul, the Breaking Bad spin-off that was recently nominated for multiple Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Drama Series. The latest episode of the series was titled "Breaking Bad" and featured some major excitement for fans of the first series. Warning: Better Call Saul Spoilers Ahead! Fans have been eager to see Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) show up before the final episode, and folks finally got their wish this week. The episode featured multiple flashbacks to the Breaking Bad era, including the early moment in Saul's relationship with Walt and Jesse when they kidnap him. The scene show's the aftermath of the kidnapping once the trio comes to an understanding, and they spend some time in the iconic Breaking Bad RV. During a recent chat with Variety, Better Call Saul's set decorator, Ashley Marsh, explained how they recreated the iconic set.
The Cast of They/Them Pick Their Favorite Slasher Masks
Released on Peacock today, the new film They/Them (pronounced with the punctuation, so, They-Slash-Them) has some fun with modern conventions while also making sure to check some of the boxes that horror and slasher fans expect. Set at an LGBTQIA+ conversion camp, the film follows several queer and trans campers for a week of programming intended to "help them find a new sense of freedom." Naturally, as camp-themed slasher movies go, a masked killer begins to pick people off one by one. That in mind, it got us wondering what the cast of the film thinks is the best creepy mask in slasher movie history. Here's what they told us:
Black Clover Cliffhanger Reunites Asta With a Traitor
Warning! Massive spoilers for Black Clover's final arc to follow! Yuki Tabata's original manga series is now kicking its final arc into high gear following a hiatus for the past few months, and the first chapter of this new era has set Asta up for a surprising and unexpected "reunion"! Things got pretty wild during the fights against the devils in the Spade Kingdom, but fans were left on one of the hugest cliffhangers in the series yet as it was revealed that a Zogratis sibling has actually been hiding within the Clover Kingdom all this time underneath everyone's noses.
Smiling Friends Celebrates Summer Special With New Art
Smiling Friends might be working on its comeback with Season 2, but is now celebrating its special Summer episode with some new art hyping up its new episode's release! Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel's original animated series has been dominating the conversation among fans since it had debuted its entire first season surprisingly over a single evening, and thus fans have been eagerly waiting for the series to return with its previously confirmed second season. But thankfully it won't be that long of a wait for something new as the series will be returning for a special new episode this Summer.
Tower of God Season Two Announced
Crunchyroll hasn't been shy about venturing into creating original anime series of their own as one of its biggest is returning. The second season of Tower of God has been announced courtesy of Webtoon, with Bam and company set to return to the anime series as confirmed at this year's Crunchyroll Expo. With the first season covering thirteen episodes and arriving in 2020, this confirmation definitely might come as a surprise to many fans that thought the story of Bam had come to a close.
Jujutsu Kaisen Cosplay Gives The King of Curses a Femme Makeover
Jujutsu Kaisen has plenty of heroes that make up the student body of Jujutsu Tech, with the Shonen franchise having plenty of villains to put them to task. One of the biggest antagonists of the series is Sukuna, the king of the curses that is currently residing within the body of the protagonist, Yuji Itadori. Following the popularity of the series, one cosplayer has given Sukuna a major makeover to help in celebrating the series that was created by Gege Akutami.
Joker: Folie á Deux Fan Art Teases Joaquin Phoenix as the Two Jokers
Warner Bros. and DC Comics are getting ready to begin production on their upcoming Joker sequel, and earlier today they revealed that the film will bow on October 4, 2024. Fans are getting really excited for the sequel with them even toying with the title of the film. The film's title, Joker: Folie á Deux, hints at the idea of two Joker's in the film, but it's more than likely referring to Harley Quinn. So, fans are creating fan art of multiple versions of the character in the film. A new piece of art from BossLogic, shows two versions of Joaquin Phoenix's Clown Prince of Crime.
Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks
When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
Netflix's The Sandman Is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes
Nettlix's The Sandman is Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes, having achieved an 89% Tomatometer score, with forty-five reviews having been submitted. Sandman is the long-awaited adaptation of Neil Gaiman's famous comic series, which as been lingering in development limbo for decades. Now That Sandman is here, there's certainly a lot riding on it – both in terms of providing a show that hardcore fans of The Sandman comic will appreciate, and attracting a mainstream viewer audience. And Netflix's version of Sandman has to do it all without the benefit of those DC Universe connections.
Every Predator Movie Ranked (Including Prey)
The latest entry in the Predator franchise, Prey (2022), is now streaming on Hulu, and fans are certainly taking notice. As the debate about Prey begins, it's naturally leading into a debate about where Prey ranks amongst the other Predator movies that have come before it. So, it's time to look back at the Predator franchise and rank every movie in it!
Paramount+ Grows by 4.9 Million Subscribers
As Q2 draws to a close, Paramount announced today that the Paramount+ streaming platform, home to shows like Halo and Star Trek: Brave New Worlds, grew by almost 5 million subscribers over the last few months. 4.9 new subs to Paramount+ come at a time when the streaming market has been thrown into upheaval; after years of rapid subscriber growth but minimal profit, Netflix's stocks fell precipitously earlier this year. This week, Warner Bros. Discovery cancelled a $90 million Batgirl movie planned for an HBO Max release -- after the movie had already been shot and was midway through post-production. The news shocked the industry, and was followed by a number of reports that CEO Bob Zaslav is targeting HBO Max projects specifically as he tries to cut costs.
Bullet Train's Brian Tyree Henry Was Constantly Distracted By Brad Pitt's Hair
Picture it, you're starring in an action movie, you're filming the third act and it's time for your close-up. There's just one problem though, you can't remember your cue because your co-star Brad Pitt is letting his hair soar through the wind and it's distracting. This is exactly what happened to Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry on the set of the upcoming Bullet Train, which arrives in theaters from Sony on Friday. Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com we asked if there was ever at time he or his co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson got lost in Pitt's eyes on set, turns out it was his locks that they got lost in instead.
