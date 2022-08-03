ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline County's county commissioner defeated in primary, new state board of ed rep as well

By Charles Rankin, Salina Journal
 3 days ago
While the eyes of the nation were fixed on the Kansas constitutional amendment vote, there were other races in Saline County to pay attention to during the 2022 primary, including the unseating of an incumbent county commissioner.

Kansas voters overwhelming rejected the "Value Them Both" constitutional amendment question, with those voting 'No' coming out to a victory with more than 500,000 citizens and 59% of ballots cast against the amendment, a big win for abortion rights in the first post-Roe vote on the issue.

As predicted, this highly debated amendment question seemed to bring more people to the polls across the state, and Saline County was no different, as the unofficial results showed 46.57% of the county's registered voters cast a ballot on or before Tuesday, more than double the 22% that Saline County Clerk Jamie Doss said was average for a primary election.

Here's what the unofficial results for Saline County looked like Tuesday night:

Joe Hay unseats Mike White for County Commission spot

Of the contested primary races impacting Saline County, only one saw an incumbent who competed to retain their position unseated.

In a three-way race for the Saline County Commission 5th District, former Salina City Commissioner Joe Hay received 515 votes, over 40% of the total, to take down incumbent Mike White, who received 445 total votes and had just under 35% of the vote in the Republican primary. The other Republican in the race, Randall Hardy, a former Kansas state senator for the 24th District, finished with just under 25% of the vote at 315.

Barring a surprise, Hay is now set to take the seat in January, as no Democrats decided to run for the position.

Kansas House and Board of Ed. seats up for grabs

As for the Kansas State legislature, Saline County had two contested races, one for both the Democrats and Republicans.

For State House District 69, Sarah Crews defeated Molly Molina 752 to 635, taking 54% of the vote in the Democratic primary race. Crews will now head into November and face incumbent Clarke Sanders, who ran unopposed in his own Republican primary.

In the State House District 107, incumbent Susan Concannon defeated Gerald Johnson 3,338 to 1,957. This district was redrawn after the 2020 census to now include much of the northwest portion of Saline County. Concannon should remain in her seat in November as there was no Democrat running in the primary.

Finally, the Kansas State Board of Education 7th District will also have a new representative, with Dennis Hershberger unseating incumbent Ben Jones, 30,767 to 21,746. This district was also redrawn after the last census and includes all of Saline County, which was previously part of the 6th District.

