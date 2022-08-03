Parents fighting to keep 12-year-old son on life support go to European Court of Human Rights: "We will not give up on Archie until the end"

The parents of a 12-year-old U.K. boy set to be pulled off life support on Wednesday have won more time after submitting an application to a European court. Archie Battersbee has been kept alive in a coma in London since April thanks to a series of medical interventions after he was believed to have suffered a catastrophic brain injury while taking part in the viral “Blackout Challenge.” England’s Court of Appeal had ruled that Archie’s life support should be withdrawn this week. But his parents, Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance, were given a deadline of submitting an application to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) by 9 a.m. on Wednesday to extend their legal battle and postpone the withdrawal of Archie’s treatment. “We now hope and pray that the ECHR will look favorably on the application,” Dance said. “We will not give up on Archie until the end.”

U.K. ・ 3 DAYS AGO