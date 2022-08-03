Parents fighting to keep 12-year-old son on life support go to European Court of Human Rights: "We will not give up on Archie until the end"

Read on www.cbsnews.com
Heather Van Eck
2d ago
I understand fighting for him but he's been clinically diagnosed as brain stem dead, which means he is literally just a body. I feel so sad for everyone involved. 😞
Reply
3
Related
Archie's final hours: Family of 'brain dead' 12-year-old hold bedside vigil playing his favourite music and television shows before life support is set to be turned off at 11am TODAY - as they cling on to one last chance of saving him
Archie Battersbee's life support will be removed at 11am this morning unless his family can appeal again to the European Court of Human Rights, having spent the night holding a vigil by his bedside. The 12-year-old suffered catastrophic brain damage after an accident at home in April, and has been...
Archie Battersbee's mother is fighting a legal battle to keep her son on life support after a ruling said he should be taken off of it
A boy is at the center of a legal battle between his family and the British justice system after doctors have said he is "brain-dead."
Archie Battersbee: Father ‘suffers stroke’ as parents lose court fight to stop life support being switched off
The parents of a 12-year-old boy left in a comatose state have lost their latest court battle to stop his life support being turned off. Archie Battersbee suffered “catastrophic” brain damage four months ago and the High Court ruled that doctors could lawfully stop treating him. His parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, were allowed to appeal the decision at the Court of Appeal but have now lost the latest legal fight. Three Court of Appeal judges ruled that the High Court judge’s previous decision was not wrong. The court heard that just before the ruling was made, Mr...
U.K.・
Parents of 12-Year-Old Set to Be Pulled Off Life Support Win More Time With Appeal to European Court
The parents of a 12-year-old U.K. boy set to be pulled off life support on Wednesday have won more time after submitting an application to a European court. Archie Battersbee has been kept alive in a coma in London since April thanks to a series of medical interventions after he was believed to have suffered a catastrophic brain injury while taking part in the viral “Blackout Challenge.” England’s Court of Appeal had ruled that Archie’s life support should be withdrawn this week. But his parents, Paul Battersbee and Hollie Dance, were given a deadline of submitting an application to the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) by 9 a.m. on Wednesday to extend their legal battle and postpone the withdrawal of Archie’s treatment. “We now hope and pray that the ECHR will look favorably on the application,” Dance said. “We will not give up on Archie until the end.”
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Archie Battersbee’s mother releases video claiming to show her brain-damaged son is trying to breathe
Archie Battersbee’s mother has released a video claiming her son is trying to breathe after a court ruled that doctors can stop providing life-saving treatment for him.Archie, 12, was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage at home.Footage, circulated by the Christian Legal Centre on behalf of Archie’s family, shows a ventilator beeping.Ms Dance has said that the footage shows Archie is able to breathe independently.Lawyers for the family want the video to be submitted as ‘new evidence’ to appeal against the ruling.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Anaesthetist 'who raped a pregnant woman while she was drugged and undergoing a caesarean in Brazil carried out identical attacks on two other mothers the same day', police fear
An anaesthetist who allegedly raped a pregnant woman during a C-section may have carried out attacks on two more mothers on the same day. Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, 32, was arrested on suspicion of rape after he was allegedly secretly filmed orally raping a woman after he heavily sedated her at the Hospital da Mulher in São João de Meriti, Rio de Janeiro.
Court Wants Murderer Executed On Live TV To Send A Message To Other Would-Be Killers
A court in Egypt is keen on executing a convicted murderer to send a message to other would-be killers. Mohamed Adel was found guilty of killing fellow student, Naira Ashraf, because she rejected his advances. After she refused to marry him, the 21-year-old organised a gruesome plot to kill her...
Killer grandmother, 85, who arranged for her daughter-in-law, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in honour killing is set to be freed from jail despite Dominic Raab bid to keep her caged
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab's attempt to stop a murderous pensioner who organised the honour killing of her daughter-in-law from being freed has been refused by The Parole Board. Bachan Kaur Athwal, 85, arranged for her son's wife Surjit, 27, to be lured to India and murdered in 1998. Athwal was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A 41-year-old mom said she got an abortion while nursing 1-year-old twins. Medical trauma and postpartum depression influenced her decision.
Dr. Kanika Harris chose to have an abortion when she learned her pregnancy was potentially deadly at 8 weeks. Harris was nursing her twins and caring for her son at the time of her abortion. She said medical trauma during her twins' birth, mental health, and finances played a role...
What's the youngest age that a person can get pregnant and give birth?
Shortly after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to overturn Roe v. Wade and eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, news outlets reported (opens in new tab) the story of a pregnant 10-year-old girl who had to travel from Ohio to Indiana to access abortion care. The story highlighted how young victims of rape will be affected by the court's ruling and jumpstarted a discussion about the risks that pregnancy and childbirth pose to young children.
REVEALED: Teacher's frantic texts to find help for a dying student as his devastated family claims the trauma contributed to his shock death two years later: 'I need medical people... he is in a trance'
Frantic texts show how a teacher desperately tried to save a student's life on an excursion to Europe after finding the teenager passed out covered in blood and vomit. Geoff Vezey, 52, was the assistant principal at Melbourne's Blackburn High School when he accompanied 17 students, including 15-year-old Timothy Fehring, and another teacher to Europe.
American woman says she was gang-raped in hotel in Pakistan during visit to tourist resort; two suspects arrested
Multan, Pakistan — - Pakistan's police have arrested at least two people after a 21-year-old American woman reported she was gang raped at a hotel when she was visiting a tourist resort in the eastern Punjab province, officials said Wednesday. The detainees included the woman's host, who took her...
Husband’s ‘world collapsed’ as wife dies months after diagnosis
An RAF veteran who has raised £42K in memory of the wife he lost to a brain tumour sees her every day in their three-year-old daughter who has her “infectious positivity” and “ridiculously curly hair.”Citing his role as a single father to Sienna, who was born in October 2018, as his toughest but most rewarding job to date, Alan Johnstone’s one deep regret is that her mother, Anneka, only knew the child they thought would be their “entire future” for 13 months.Dietician Anneka, 33, had devoted her life to the NHS, but the health service she loved was unable to...
‘It’s going to be awful today’: Archie Battersbee’s mother tearful as family submit final hospice request
Archie Battersbee’s mother has said her family have submitted a legal bid ahead of a tight 9am deadline to move her son to a hospice where he can die in peace. The 12-year-old is currently being kept alive on ventiliation at the Royal London Hospital in east London, but mum, Hollie Dance, questioned why the family is not allowed to spend Archie’s last moments “privately” at a hospice. Picking up on the court’s repeated use of the term, “dignified death”, Ms Dance said: “What is dignified in dying in a busy hospital room full of noise with the door...
Woman, 26, who left her blind neighbour suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her is jailed for two years
A woman who left her vulnerable blind neighbour feeling suicidal after falsely claiming he had raped her has been jailed for two years. Jade Wass, 26, called police saying she had been attacked by her neighbour while camping outside of a home in Teesside on July 8, 2020. She claimed...
Mother is arrested for selling her five-day-old boy for £2,900 ‘to pay for a nose job’ in Russia
A Russian mother accused of selling her newborn son for £2,900 to pay for a nose job has been arrested. The unnamed 33-year-old woman from Dagestan, in southern Russia, is said to have told a friend she did not want to keep the infant. She arranged for a couple...
Consultant paediatrician who misdiagnosed five-year-old girl's fatal appendicitis as a stomach bug is given a written warning after tribunal said she had 'learned from her mistakes'
A paediatrician who misdiagnosed a five-year-old girl's fatal appendicitis as a stomach bug and sent her home has been let off with a warning. Elspeth Moore told doctors her tummy 'felt like it was on fire', but Dr Faye Hawkins discharged her and told her parents she simply had a viral infection.
Court to hear last-minute appeal in Archie Battersbee case
Court of appeal to consider request by UN body to review plan to switch off life support treatment for 12-year-old in a coma
LAW・
'My saddest moment': Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles relives IRA Hyde Park bombing that killed four soldiers and seven horses in new documentary 40 years on as families continue fight for justice
Camilla's first husband Andrew Parker Bowles has relived the horror of the 1982 Hyde Park bombing by the IRA that killed four soldiers and seven horses - before the perpetrators escaped justice. On July 20, 1982, the soldiers of the Household Cavalry had just left their barracks and were riding...
I had a 3rd-trimester abortion. When I want to restore my faith in humanity, I go back to the clinic where I had it.
I was 28 weeks pregnant when I found out that my daughter had developed serious brain malformations. My husband and I decided that the best thing to do was to terminate the pregnancy. The medical providers at the clinic treated me with care at a time when I was so...
CBS News
524K+
Followers
62K+
Post
365M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 12