Former K-State pledge Dylan Edwards ready to announce new college choice this week

It didn’t take long for Dylan Edwards to decide on a new college football destination.

Less than a week after the coveted Derby running back withdrew his commitment from Kansas State and began exploring other options with his recruitment, Edwards has already found a new home. He plans to announce his choice on Saturday, according to a post on his Instagram account.

The timing of his announcement seems to be good news for Notre Dame, which convinced Edwards to re-evaluate his options by offering him a scholarship and then hosting him on a visit last week. Most recruiting experts consider the Fighting Irish to be a heavy favorite.

It also now seems more unlikely than ever that he could back track and re-commit to the Wildcats.

Edwards shared that he received an official offer from Oregon earlier this week on social media. It’s possible he might also be considering the Ducks.

Edwards originally released a list of 10 finalists in May that included Jackson State, KU, K-State, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin.

He followed through with recruiting visits to K-State, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Then he chose the Wildcats during a raucous announcement ceremony at his high schoo l in late June. He stayed true to his K-State commitment for 36 days, until he decided to reconsider his options last week.

Edwards, a 5-foot-9 and 165-pound speedster, was named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year following his junior season at Derby, during which he led his team to the 6A state championship game by rushing for 2,603 yards and 40 touchdowns.