ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Former K-State pledge Dylan Edwards ready to announce new college choice this week

By Kellis Robinett
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

It didn’t take long for Dylan Edwards to decide on a new college football destination.

Less than a week after the coveted Derby running back withdrew his commitment from Kansas State and began exploring other options with his recruitment, Edwards has already found a new home. He plans to announce his choice on Saturday, according to a post on his Instagram account.

The timing of his announcement seems to be good news for Notre Dame, which convinced Edwards to re-evaluate his options by offering him a scholarship and then hosting him on a visit last week. Most recruiting experts consider the Fighting Irish to be a heavy favorite.

It also now seems more unlikely than ever that he could back track and re-commit to the Wildcats.

Edwards shared that he received an official offer from Oregon earlier this week on social media. It’s possible he might also be considering the Ducks.

Edwards originally released a list of 10 finalists in May that included Jackson State, KU, K-State, Kentucky, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Nebraska, Washington and Wisconsin.

He followed through with recruiting visits to K-State, Nebraska and Oklahoma. Then he chose the Wildcats during a raucous announcement ceremony at his high schoo l in late June. He stayed true to his K-State commitment for 36 days, until he decided to reconsider his options last week.

Edwards, a 5-foot-9 and 165-pound speedster, was named Kansas Gatorade Player of the Year following his junior season at Derby, during which he led his team to the 6A state championship game by rushing for 2,603 yards and 40 touchdowns.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
State
Kentucky State
State
Oregon State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#K State#College Football#American Football#Derby#Notre Dame#The Fighting Irish#Wildcats#Kansas Gatorade Player
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Instagram
The Wichita Eagle

Wichita man sentenced for fatally shooting 26-year-old in face at New Year’s Eve party

A Wichita man has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for fatally shooting a 26-year-old man in the face at a New Year’s Eve party on Jan. 1, 2021. Deajuan Calvin Smith, 23, pleaded guilty in June to one count of voluntary manslaughter in the death of Nicholas Sims of Wichita, who was shot around 4 a.m. in the front yard of 2630 N. Bullinger, near I-235 and 25th North. Authorities have said party-goers were leaving a holiday gathering at the address when the gunfire occurred. One witness told police Smith killed Nims after they fought inside the house about Smith allegedly mistreating a female party guest, according to an affidavit released by Sedgwick County District Court.
WICHITA, KS
The Wichita Eagle

The Wichita Eagle

Wichita, KS
2K+
Followers
240
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wichita Eagle, in print and online as Kansas.com, is the leading and essential source for news, information, commentary, and advertising in south-central Kansas. Wichita, the largest city in the state of Kansas, is a growing metropolitan area boasting a vibrant cultural center with museums, performing arts and music venues, and numerous events and festivals. It is also home to Wichita State University and a hub for the aviation and healthcare industries.

 https://www.kansas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy