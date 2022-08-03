ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beyoncé boosts demand for Telfar’s ‘Bushwick Birkin’ bag

By Elana Fishman
Beyoncé’s final words on “Renaissance,” her record-breaking new album? “This Telfar bag imported / Birkins, them s—t’s in storage / I’m in my bag.”

And it would appear the superstar’s fashion-forward fans are taking that line seriously: On July 29, the day “Renaissance” dropped, Telfar saw a whopping 85% spike in views on popular luxury resale site The RealReal , the platform confirmed to Page Six Style.

Views for the black-owned brand were also up 131% during the weekend of the LP’s release, compared to the same time period in 2021.

“In general, we tend to see an immediate boost in demand following major pop culture references to brands or particular styles,” Kelly McSweeney, The RealReal’s women’s merchandising manager, tells us.

“Another example was Rihanna’s iconic pregnancy announcement wearing a vintage pink Chanel down coat from the fall 1996 runway. We had two of the exact coat on The RealReal; in the weeks to follow the announcement, each sold for close to $20,000. While these moments often become memorable for brands, they’re very lucky for consignors as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OibQQ_0h3JCJFW00
Telfar’s sought-after Shopping Bag is completely sold out on the brand’s website, but available on multiple resale platforms.
Telfar

Telfar’s “Beyoncé bump” isn’t limited to a single resale platform: as Vogue Business reported , the label’s searches, page views and “add to bag” clicks spiked 47% on Fashionphile following Beyoncé’s album drop, while searches for Birkins remained steady amid the songstress’ lyrical shade.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Hermès, however; Vogue Business reported that Birkin searches rose 33% between July 28 and July 31 on Rebag — outpacing those for Telfar, which grew 21% during the same three-day period.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LkYCQ_0h3JCJFW00
Beyoncé posed on Instagram with her white Telfar bag in 2021.
beyonce/Instagram

Launched in 2014 by Queens-born Liberian-American designer Telfar Clemens, the Brooklyn brand’s signature Shopping Bag has become a fashion phenomenon in recent years, spotted on the arms of celebrities including Bella Hadid, Solange Knowles, “RHONY” alum Sonja Morgan and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

In 2020, Oprah named the logo-stamped tote one of her “Favorite Things,” further raising the label’s profile.

Dubbed the “Bushwick Birkin” thanks to its scarcity — drops typically sell out in minutes — and popularity amongst style-savvy Brooklynites, the hot handbag comes in multiple colors and several sizes that retail for between $150 and $300, a far cry from the five figures one can expect to fork over for Hermès’ signature satchel.

Just like the costlier carryall to which its often compared, though, the Telfar tote has inspired a waitlist: In 2020, the brand started its Bag Security Program , making it easier for shoppers to secure the fast-selling style.

“We are not about hype and scarcity,” Clemens said in a press release announcing the program. “We didn’t set out to make an impossible-to-get product. The whole point of our bag is accessibility and community.”

That makes this particular “It” bag a perfect fit for Beyoncé’s latest LP, essentially a 16-track love letter to black queer culture.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32fOvI_0h3JCJFW00
In addition to Telfar and Hermès, Beyoncé name-checks labels including Versace, Bottega Veneta, Chanel and Tiffany & Co. in her “Renaissance” lyrics.
beyonce/Instagram

