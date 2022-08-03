How to get paid to plant and care for your trees while helping the environment

Read on www.kgw.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Attacks on paramedics escalating in Multnomah County, heat advisory issued for this weekendEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: ODHS looking for newborn infant reported missing from Portland and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Emergency sewer repair slows NE Portland traffic starting tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
5 great pizza places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: Woman arrested for bias crime after car crash escalates into confrontationEmily Scarvie
Related
KATU.com
Oregon staffing shortages exacerbated by housing crisis, survey finds
SALEM, Ore. — Oregon is seeing a record low rate of unemployment which makes finding workers a challenge for employers statewide. A new statewide market survey suggests that one of the things exacerbating this issue is that "for rent" or "for sale" signs are not keeping up with the number of "help needed signs."
Chronicle
Housing Shortage Has Spread Across Pacific Northwest, New Study Shows
There simply aren't enough homes in the Seattle area. It's a long-standing problem here, as it is in other major coastal cities. But now, a new report finds that this problem has spread to parts of the country where, until recently, housing was more abundant and affordable, even in America's interior. And in the Northwest, it's not just an issue in the Seattle and Portland areas.
kptv.com
Portland recovery program has spent over $20k removing illegally dumped trash
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A southeast Portland drug treatment center is battling to stay open despite being bombarded by thieves, vandals and people who are illegally dumping trash. Teen Challenge’s Resale and Donation Center at Southeast 82nd Avenue and Raymond Court is a thrift store that supports a drug treatment...
KXL
Portland’s Leadership Must Be High Over New Pot Program
Breaking news! Portland declares a pot emergency! Commissioners shovel out piles of cash to shore up sinking stores. Well, that’s the press spin that went out from City Hall this week as it gifted millions as part of its brand new “Cannabis Emergency Relief Fund”. What’s the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thelundreport.org
Free Healthy Oregon Project Offers Early Cancer Detection To All
PORTLAND — Fitness coach LaTosha Wilson was having coffee with a student in 2020 when she learned about the Healthy Oregon Project, a research project to help inform participants about whether they are at a higher risk for developing cancer — and help promote scientific research. Wilson said...
Oregon, Washington wildfire roundup, August 6, 2022
The Pacific Northwest's 2022 wildfire season is not taking the weekend off, as dozens of fires of various sizes are still burning. This is a roundup of the biggest fires in the Pacific Northwest as of Saturday, August 6, 2022.
PBOT bows to neighbors - blocks cars from 'Arleta Triangle'
The triangular intersection has been seen as neighbors to be helping shooters speed away -- now it shouldn'tAs part of their safety and livability campaign for Mt. Scott-Arleta, its neighbors have been lobbying the Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) to close the diagonal street part of the "Arleta Triangle", at the intersection of S.E. 72nd Avenue and Woodstock Boulevard. "From May through June, Portland State University helped us survey neighbors about this idea," Mt. Scott-Arleta Neighborhood Association Chair Matchu Williams told THE BEE. "The project generated input from 190 respondents in five languages." The short street was seen as helping...
luxury-houses.net
Elegant Landmark Estate Exuding Luxurious Finishes and Details in Lake Oswego Listed at $3.95 Million
The Estate in Lake Oswego is a luxurious home featured in Better Homes & Gardens Magazine now available for sale. This home located at 3119 Douglas Cir, Lake Oswego, Oregon; offering 04 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 7,086 square feet of living spaces. Call Peggy Hoag – Hoag Real Estate (Phone: 503 906-1370) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Lake Oswego.
IN THIS ARTICLE
kptv.com
Tenants of NW 23rd Victorian houses face possible eviction as lease ends
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A beloved store in Northwest Portland may have to find a new home after nearly 35 years. That’s because the land from Northwest Overton Street to Northwest Pettygrove Street is now for sale. The land is owned by Legacy Health Good Samaritan Hospital. The lease...
pdxmonthly.com
These Waterfall Hikes Don’t Require a Timed Permit
While you need a permit to reach much of Oregon's waterfall corridor in the Columbia River Gorge, some trails don't take so much planning. A good waterfall hike isn’t hard to come by if you live in Portland, what with the Columbia River Gorge practically at our doorstep. But with the new timed-use permits now required for driving to sites along the Gorge’s ever-so-scenic waterfall corridor and Multnomah Falls during summer, you’ll have to do some planning depending on where you want to go.
pnwag.net
RHD Confirmed In Oregon Rabbits
For the first time in over a year, Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease has been confirmed in domestic rabbits in Oregon. State Veterinarian Dr. Ryan Scholz said 21 rabbits from one Multnomah County property died over a 72-hour period. “The strain that we have and have been dealing with also is able...
Pamplin Media Group
Your gut and the connection to your auto immune disorder
This article brought to you by Brad Whisnant of Pinpoint Clinic - acupuncture and Oriental medicine expert - INSIDER - sponsored content. Autoimmune disease happens when the body's natural defense system can't tell the difference between your own cells and foreign cells, causing the body to mistakenly attack normal cells. There are more than 80 types of autoimmune diseases that affect a wide range of body parts.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pdxmonthly.com
Six Portland Spa Treatments You’ve Never Heard Of (But Might Need)
Look, the classic back massage is a tough one to beat—but that isn’t stopping the ever-evolving wellness industry in Portland from trying. A CBD medicinal soak or an hour in a salt cave won’t fix everything that’s wrong with the world, but at least it can clear some space in your head for solving the next big problem.
Sherwood house on 20 acres sells for $482,820, $2 over the lowest possible bid in IRS auction
A two-story house on 20 acres in Sherwood, seized by the IRS and auctioned off Monday, Aug. 1, sold for $482,820, which was less than $2 over the lowest possible bid. The 7,897-square-foot house, built in 1987 at 27342 S.W. Ladd Hill Road, has four bedrooms and three bathrooms. “The...
What you need to know before floating the Clackamas River
The Clackamas River has been a summertime destination for innertube floating for years. But like any body of water, it can be dangerous.
cityofsalem.net
Give Yourself Extra Time When Traveling West Salem Bridges
Plan ahead, Salem residents: Marion Street Bridge resurfacing work is under way, so please give yourself extra time if you're driving through the area. This is an Oregon Department of Transportation project. While State of Oregon crews work on the bridge, plan for on- and off-ramp closures with different detours...
Vancouver coffee shop helps Tanzanian farmers raise money to build clinics in rural areas
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Bonny James Mbuya is bringing the African coffee experience to Vancouver, Wash. while raising money to help people in his home country of Tanzania. Mbuya was born in a Tanzanian village near Mount Kilimanjaro, but he moved to the United States at a young age. He opened Richland Hub on the corner of West 25th Avenue and Main Street in May.
Construction begins on Clackamas River salmon restoration project
Sieben-Riverbend Side Channel Enhancement Project to provide more space for native fish species. The Clackamas River Basin Council has begun construction on a section of the Clackamas River that will provide increased habitat for juvenile fish. The project, officially titled the Sieben-Riverbend Side Channel Enhancement Project, will focus on expanding a 1,750-foot side channel of the river. "The overall effort of all of the projects we're doing is to hopefully increase the survival rate of the juvenile fish as they move out," said Issac Sanders, the Clackamas River Basin Council restoration program manager. The primary species the council is...
WWEEK
Oregon Public Broadcasting Workers Picket Portland Office
Service Employees International Union Local 503 picketed Oregon Public Broadcasting’s South Macadam Avenue headquarters Aug. 2. The union represents 26 OPB employees, including video editors, camera operators, and some administrative employees (news reporters and on-air employees are not represented). SEIU spokesman Sergey Turzhanskiy says the union’s representation of OPB workers dates to at least 1983 when the broadcaster spun off from public ownership.
hereisoregon.com
Suburban hiking guide: 16 adventures in the suburbs of Portland
Portland’s suburban hiking trails are calling. Whether you’re trying to save gas money, looking to stick close to home or are in search of easier adventures fit for people of all ages and abilities, there’s bound to be a spot in the suburbs for you. There are...
KGW
Portland, OR
21K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Portland local newshttps://www.kgw.com/
Comments / 0