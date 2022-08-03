Read on www.thv11.com
Officer and deputy attacked during call for service, suspect shot
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. — A Cleburne County Deputy and a Heber Springs Police Officer were attacked while they responded to a call about a trespasser on property along the eastern edge of Heber Springs on the morning of August 6, 2022. They arrived to find 31-year-old Cody Weidemann of...
Sheriff: Suspect shot after attacking officers with edged weapon
Deputy, police officer wounded; suspect shot in Heber Springs
Arrest made; victim identified in Friday NLR homicide
North Little Rock police have made an arrest after another man was killed Friday afternoon at West Scenic Apartments in North Little Rock.
Deputy and police officer injured, person shot in Cleburne County during call for service
Three hurt, including a Heber Springs police officer and a Cleburne County sheriff's deputy after a violent encounter Saturday morning.
Four indicted in Little Rock mail theft
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Four defendants from Little Rock have been indicted for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from mail receptacles. A grand jury charged 20-year-old Byrannia Burks, 26-year-old James Miller, 2-year-old Kobe Powell, and 21-year-old Eshawn Tucker, 21 with possession of stolen mail. Tucker and Burks received...
LRPD: Arrest made in Monday homicide on Whispering Pines Drive
Little Rock police made an arrest Friday in a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a Mississippi man on Whispering Pines Drive on Monday.
Conway police arrest 3 in narcotics investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating the illegal distribution of narcotics that led to the arrest of three people in late July. According to officials, officers responded to a local motel regarding a narcotics investigation. Upon arrival, officers were able to locate approximately 658 grams of methamphetamine,...
Faulkner County deputies investigating shooting at Mayflower apartment complex
Deputies with the Faulkner County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting incident that happened Friday morning in Mayflower.
4 Little Rock defendants indicted for mail theft; each could face 10 years in prison
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — On Friday, four defendants have been indicted for their alleged involvement in stealing mail from mail receptacles. According to the Office of the United States Attorney of Arkansas, Byrannia Burks, 20, James Miller, 26, Kobe Powell, 24, and Eshawn Tucker, 21, all of Little Rock, have been charged by a grand jury with possession of stolen mail.
Death of Jonesboro officer during training under investigation
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The death of a Jonesboro police officer is being investigated after he reportedly had symptoms of "medical distress" before a training drill. Vincent Parks, a patrolman for the Jonesboro Police Department, arrived for training at Camp Robinson to participate in physical training around 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 17, according to the Arkansas State Police.
One dead after shooting at Grassy Lake Apartments
MAYFLOWER, Ark. — On August 5, 2022, Faulkner County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to Grassy Lake Apartments in reference to a shooting. Deputies located a female juvenile suffering from a gunshot wound to the head upon arrival. Unfortunately, the victim passed away on August 6, 2022, due to her...
Arizona police officers say they killed Arkansas truck driver to end violent rampage
On May 24 last year, Glen Ray Cockrum, Jr., a long haul truck driver with ties to Baxter County, was shot and killed by law enforcement officers in Nogales, Arizona. Cockrum’s mother, Cora Waller of Shirley in Van Buren County, filed a civil suit in federal court in Arizona seeking unspecified monetary damages for the death of her son. An attorney for the police officers named as defendants has now filed an answer to the allegations contained in the mother’s suit in U.S. District Court in Tucson.
LRPD searching for suspects two suspects involved in credit card fraud
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in credit card fraud. According to authorities, the two pictured have been using a stolen credit card that was taken during an automobile break-in. If you know the identity of these two individuals, please contact the LRPD at (501) 371-4829.
LRPD: 1 injured in shooting at North Shackleford Apartment
Little Rock police are investigating a shooting at Berkley Apartments on North Shackleford Rd. Thursday afternoon.
Police arrest suspect after shooting at North Little Rock apartments leaves one dead
Man struck and killed on Interstate 30 near Benton Friday night
BENTON, Ark. — A man is dead after being struck by a semi Friday night in Saline County. The identity of the deceased person has not been determined. It happened shortly after 7:00 p.m. on Interstate 30 eastbound near mile marker 114. According to a preliminary report from Arkansas State Police, the man ran onto […]
BOLO Alert: 2 wanted by sheriff's office for incident at Park Plaza Mall
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 7:30 p.m.:. Two suspects wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in regards to their involvement with an incident at a Little Rock mall, have been identified, the agency reported Wednesday. Original story:. Two suspects are wanted by the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office in...
Pulaski County deputies make arrest in Tuesday morning homicide
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office was investigating a Tuesday morning homicide and has made an arrest. According to officials, deputies were dispatched to a shooting call at Wrightsville Manor Apartments at around 4:25 a.m. Upon their arrival, Raymond Pippins, 63 of Wrightsville was found dead...
ASP: Little Rock city director Ken Richardson arrested for resisting, obstruction after crash
Officials with the Arkansas State Police said Little Rock city director Ken Richardson was arrested following a crash he was involved in Tuesday night.
