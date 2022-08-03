ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Washington Climate Champ Handily Wins First-Round Race Against Gas-Backed Challenger

By Alexander C. Kaufman
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Over the past month, the gas industry and its unions flooded a local race in Washington state with money to defeat a progressive incumbent who had championed policies to shift the Evergreen State away from gas appliances.

But voters in the district covering the San Juan Islands and neighboring coastal communities overwhelmingly favored incumbent Rep. Alex Ramel in the first round of voting on Tuesday night.

The progressive netted nearly 75% of the roughly 23,000 votes cast in the primary. Trevor Smith, the union leader who cast Ramel’s push for electrified buildings as dangerous and out-of-touch, won about 22%. Write-ins made up the other 3%.

“This result is humbling,” Ramel wrote in a tweet late Tuesday night.

In an email to HuffPost, he said “there was clearly a backlash from the community learning about that much money was being spent by oil and gas companies and their friends.”

Smith did not immediately respond to an interview request sent early Wednesday morning.

Both Democrats will now advance to November’s general election.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JZx3X_0h3JBjy500
State Rep. Alex Ramel, who is facing a heated challenge from another Democrat in this election, speaks on the floor of the House at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash.

The race caught national attention as political action committees started running ads backing Smith and speciously tying Ramel’s proposals to reform the state’s natural gas system to national gasoline prices, a completely different and unrelated fuel.

In June, gas companies, construction trade groups, and unions representing their workers started donating more than $300,000 to the Jackson Legacy Fund, a PAC that supports business-friendly Democrats. Later that month, the fund transferred $150,000 to another PAC called Citizens For Legislative Accountability. Since the start of July, the latter PAC has spent over $82,000 on advertisements for Smith’s campaign.

The Washington Observer, a local newsletter, first reported the surge in political spending in the race.

The spending warped the dynamics of the election overnight, bringing this race about halfway to rivaling the Washington statehouse record for the most money spent to defeat an incumbent candidate. Smith’s campaign, which cannot legally coordinate with the PACs, had raised just $24,000, compared to Ramel’s $86,000 war chest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kROQA_0h3JBjy500
People sitting in a park above the ferry dock in Orcas Village on Orcas Island in the San Juan Islands in Washington. The archipelago is the heart of the state's 40th legislative district.

More money appears to be in the pipeline. Last month, Marathon Petroleum, which owns one of the two refineries in Ramel’s district, donated another $150,000 to Enterprise Washington, the network of PACs that includes Citizens For Legislative Accountability.

The bulk of the money, however, has so far come from building trades unions who say Ramel’s electrification push would leave pipefitters and welders jobless with no obvious alternatives if the natural gas network goes into decline.

“There’s nothing secret about this, nothing sinister about this. We’re there on our own workers’ behalf,” Neil Hartman, government affairs director at the United Association of Plumbers and Pipefitters’ Washington state association, told HuffPost last week. “And we’re not going to just say, ‘Oh, we support Trevor’ and walk away.’ We want the guy to win.”

About 13% of U.S. climate-changing emissions come directly from buildings’ gas furnaces and stovetops, though that number rises to 40% when counting the share of power plant pollution linked to buildings’ energy use.

The gas industry and its advocates have pushed low-carbon fuels such as renewable natural gas – produced with livestock manure or sewage – or synthetic fuels as an alternative to electric appliances since those fuels would allow the existing gas system to remain in place.

But those gasses could still leak from pipelines and worsen the emissions crisis. They’re also scarce. Even optimistic industry-funded forecasts suggest that there will barely be enough of those fuels to make more than a single-digit dent in gas demand by the middle of this century.

That suggests electrification will need to do the bulk of the work of slashing building emissions.

Despite that, unions like those backing Smith have focused their political efforts on blocking electrification, spending heavily to fund industry front groups that battle even modest efforts to nudge states away from gas.

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Denver

The Political Pulse: Colorado's recount, Polis complaint and Bennet's TV ad

Data: Colorado secretary of state; Chart: John Frank/AxiosThe result of June's primary election for secretary of state is essentially the same after a statewide recount.By the numbers: Republican candidate Tina Peters, who paid $256,000 for the retabulation and knowingly spread misinformation about the election, did not move the needle at all.Peters gained 13 votes — the same as the winner, Pam Anderson — according to the unofficial second tally from the secretary of state's office. The discrepancies involved different interpretations from election judges on whether ballots met the required criteria, as well as a cache of 37 unopened ballots in...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Industry
Local
Washington Business
Local
Washington Government
State
Washington State
The Independent

Voices: Mitch McConnell is suddenly trying to lower expectations for the midterms. Why?

On Wednesday evening, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell did something peculiar: He tamped down expectations for the upcoming midterm election.“We have a 50-50 Senate now,” he said during an interview with Bret Baier on Fox News. “We have a 50-50 nation. And I think when the Senate race smoke clears, we’re likely to have a very, very close Senate still, with either us up slightly or the Democrats up slightly.”Even a few months ago, nobody would have expected McConnell to curb enthusiasm about a Republican takeover. Joe Biden’s approval numbers are still dismal, and inflation is at a 40-year high....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Trades Unions#Gas Pipeline#Pacs#Renewable Natural Gas#Washington Climate Champ#Democrats#The Jackson Legacy Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Fox News

MSNBC's Claire McCaskill: Republicans want 'dogs sniffing women at airports' to stop out-of-state abortions

MSNBC analyst Claire McCaskill attacked Republicans supporting "extreme" bans on abortion while appearing on "Chris Jansing Reports" on Tuesday. The former Missouri senator rebuked recent efforts from the GOP in certain states enacting abortion bans following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June. With her state enacting strict abortion laws and several states' primary elections underway, McCaskill suggested that this could be a turning point for voting.
MISSOURI STATE
Slate

The Real Reason Why the GOP Is Rushing to Pass Abortion Bans Without Exceptions for Rape

The Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overruling Roe v. Wade unleashed an immediate and relentless flood of cruelty against pregnant Americans. Child victims of rape and incest, including a 10-year-old girl in Ohio, must cross state lines to obtain abortions. Patients undergoing a miscarriage are compelled to bleed out for days and risk sepsis before doctors are willing to terminate their pregnancies. Those with ectopic pregnancies, which are lethal and non-viable, are denied treatment due to the presence of a fetal “heartbeat.” Women suspected of being pregnant are denied vital treatment for autoimmune disorders because they happen to induce abortion, too.
OHIO STATE
CNN

Opinion: The Kansas abortion vote should never have happened

Jill Filipovic writes that the result of the election in Kansas Tuesday night in favor of abortion rights is a huge win and it reflects what most Americans believe: abortion is an issue best left to women and their doctors. "The Kansas vote is a tremendous relief, and it should curb an overly-aggressive anti-abortion movement. But the fact that a vote happened at all is a sign of our misogynist decline," she says.
KANSAS STATE
POLITICO

Senate GOP launches ad attacking Patty Murray

Republicans are now putting money behind their claims that Washington is a potential Senate pickup opportunity this fall. The National Republican Senatorial Committee launched an attack ad against Sen. Patty Murray (D-Wash.)
WASHINGTON STATE
HuffPost

HuffPost

111K+
Followers
6K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy