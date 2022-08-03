These metro-area cities have the highest rent

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.

The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment in Denver is now at $1,994, which is up from $1,879 last quarter.

Here is a look at the 10 most expensive cities to rent in the Denver metro based on the average price for an 841-square-foot apartment, according to RentCafé :

RentCafé said that the national average for an 841-square-foot apartment is $1,706.

