These metro-area cities have the highest rent
DENVER ( KDVR ) — The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.
The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment in Denver is now at $1,994, which is up from $1,879 last quarter.Rent just went up again in Denver
Here is a look at the 10 most expensive cities to rent in the Denver metro based on the average price for an 841-square-foot apartment, according to RentCafé :
- Boulder : $2,347
- Golden : $2,171
- Castle Rock : $2,118
- Centennial : $2,090
- Littleton : $2,063
- Broomfield : $2,016
- Denver : $1,994
- Parker : $1,971
- Commerce City : $1,950
- Englewood : $1,948
RentCafé said that the national average for an 841-square-foot apartment is $1,706.
