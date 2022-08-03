ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

These metro-area cities have the highest rent

By Dara Bitler
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Tn8o4_0h3JBFgP00

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The newest rent report is out from the last quarter from RentCafé and once again, rent prices have risen.

The average price for an 841-square-foot apartment in Denver is now at $1,994, which is up from $1,879 last quarter.

Rent just went up again in Denver

Here is a look at the 10 most expensive cities to rent in the Denver metro based on the average price for an 841-square-foot apartment, according to RentCafé :

  1. Boulder : $2,347
  2. Golden : $2,171
  3. Castle Rock : $2,118
  4. Centennial : $2,090
  5. Littleton : $2,063
  6. Broomfield : $2,016
  7. Denver : $1,994
  8. Parker : $1,971
  9. Commerce City : $1,950
  10. Englewood : $1,948
Rent is over $2,000 per month in these 42 Denver metro neighborhoods

RentCafé said that the national average for an 841-square-foot apartment is $1,706.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 14

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washparkprofile.com

Revisiting Denver’s Bring Your Own Bag fee

Barbara MacFarlane wishes Denver would ban plastic bags altogether. “You gotta roll with the times,” she said. “The times (now) are reusable.”. MacFarlane is the co-owner and self-proclaimed Queen Bee of Marczyk Fine Foods, a locally-owned neighborhood market that has two locations in Denver — one at 770 E. 17th Ave. in Uptown; and the other at 5100 E. Colfax Ave., which borders the Hale and South Park Hill neighborhoods.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Society
City
Centennial, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
Littleton, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Parker, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
City
Englewood, CO
Local
Colorado Government
City
Boulder, CO
Denver, CO
Society
Denver, CO
Sports
Westword

Every Restaurant Opening and Closing This Week, July 30-August 5

Coming off a month marred by many closures, the first week of August brought a slew of openings, with many more to come in the weeks ahead. Mighty Scoop, which is now open inside Sunnyside Supper Club, made its debut just in time for peak summer heat. It's operating out of the space that was a coffee bar when this space was Earnest Hall, and was filled with Skee-Ball machines before that, when it was still Ernie's.
LOUISVILLE, CO
Westword

Denver Zip Codes Where Home Prices Went Up the Most

The August market-trends report from the Denver Metro Association of Realtors suggests a shift toward a buyer's market for house hunters after a long period of cost increases and bidding wars. But this development will likely take a while to impact the hottest zip codes in greater Denver. According to...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Linus Business#Rentcaf#Castle Rock#Broomfield#Nexstar Media Inc
David Heitz

Psychedelic ‘brain spas’ may flourish in Denver

(Denver, Colo.) “Brain spas” may flourish as decriminalization of drugs converges with emerging medical research claiming psychedelics can improve health. That’s the prediction of Anna Wexler and Dominic Sisti of the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, Philadelphia. They authored a paper “Brain Wellness ‘Spas’—Anticipating the Off-label Promotion of Psychedelics” that appears this week in Journal of the American Medical Association.
DENVER, CO
Axios Denver

8 things to do around Denver this weekend | August 5-7

🎸 Bop to local bands' tunes on the rooftop of Denver’s Museum of Contemporary Art. Friday’s B-Side Music show features Fly Amanita and The Mañanas, and starts at 6:30pm. Enjoy one free beer with every $30 ticket purchase.🍨 Score $1 ice cream scoops to celebrate the Saturday opening of Van Leeuwen's first Colorado location. The promo runs 1-11pm at 1750 29th St. in Boulder.✈️ Admire iconic aircraft at Hops in the Hangar, a beer festival at the Air & Space Museum featuring 20 local breweries. Tickets cost $55 for the adults-only event Saturday night.🌱 Sample barbecue, sweets and more at...
DENVER, CO
K99

Denver Ranks as One of the Worst Cities For Rats

When you think of cities with rat problems, one of the first at the top of your mind is probably New York City. We've all heard about New York rats and how huge they are. We have all seen the video of the New York City rat carrying a slice of pizza down the stairs at a subway station.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
House Rent
denverite.com

The upgraded Colfax bus line will be called the “Colfax Lynx”

The Regional Transportation District’s planned network of speedy buses all over the Denver metro will be branded the “Lynx.”. A new-on-the-scene transit advocacy group Greater Denver Transit first spotted the branding at a public open house this week for the East Colfax bus rapid transit, or BRT, line. That’s scheduled to start rolling in 2028, though the city hopes to accelerate the timeline.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Company building 2 homes a week that sell in the $300,000s

One answer to Colorado's affordable housing crisis could lie in a factory in north Denver. Workers at Clayton Homes PBS - Precision Building Systems - are assembling two homes a week, with amenities like granite countertops, and selling them for around $300,000.Today's modular homes have come a long way since the Sears Roebuck kits 100 years ago. You'd have a hard time differentiating traditional homes built on site with those built in the Denver factory, put on a flatbed, transported to a neighborhood, and set on a foundation. The only difference is the factory homes take a month instead...
DENVER, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy