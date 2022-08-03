ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walton County, FL

Florida Georgia Line singer announces 20-show residency in Walton Co.

By S. Brady Calhoun
 3 days ago

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — A Florida Georgia Line member is sticking close to home.

Brian Kelley, one half of the country music group and the owner of a Walton County surf shop, announced this week a 20-show residency at his Tribe Kelley Surf Post in Grayton Beach.

“Had so much fun a couple weeks ago with 5 “Surf Post Sessions” shows at our @tribekelleysurfpost I have decided to do a 20-show residency this fall!” he wrote on Instagram. “What y’all know about a party on the beach?! Tickets are available now at www.officialbriankelley.com .”

Kelley’s website describes his career this way, “as one half of GRAMMY-nominated, global superstar duo Florida Georgia Line – tallying 18 career #1 singles, 13.2+ billion global streams, selling more than 40 million tracks and 4.7 million albums worldwide, logging 1.7 billion video views, and playing to over 4 million fans spanning massive arena and stadium headline tours.”

It adds, “they’re the only Country act to achieve two RIAA DIAMOND-certified singles [11X PLATINUM, #1 breakout, “Cruise” (the best-selling digital Country single of all time – SoundScan) and 10X PLATINUM, #1 “Meant to Be” with Bebe Rexha (holding the longest reign on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart at 50 straight weeks)].”

