Paddy Pimblett: UFC star reacts after mental health comments reached 15 million people

Commonwealth Games: Wales' Gemma Frizelle wins gold in rhythmic gymnastics hoop final
Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV with extra streams on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, BBC Sport website and BBC Sport mobile app; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live text and clips online. Gemma Frizelle won an historic gold in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final for Wales,...
UFC champion Israel Adesanya to fight Alex Pereira in bid to avenge kickboxing KO defeat
Israel Adesanya will defend his middleweight title against Alex Pereira at UFC 281 in November, as the champion looks to avenge two defeats by the Brazilian from the pair’s kickboxing days.Adesanya is unbeaten at middleweight in mixed martial arts, his sole loss having been an unsuccessful light heavyweight title shot in 2021, although Pereira knocked out and outpointed the “Last Stylebender” across two bouts during the rivals’ time as professional kickboxers.Pereira debuted in the UFC in November and has gone 3-0 in the promotion, with impressive knockout wins in his first and third fights. Most recently the 35-year-old knocked...
Nicky Campbell teacher admits schoolboy abuse in court documents
A retired teacher fighting extradition from South Africa has admitted abusing schoolboys in Edinburgh, according to court documents seen by the BBC. Broadcaster Nicky Campbell is one of a number of former pupils who have made allegations about the 83-year-old. The man - who the BBC is not naming for...
'As I no travel go abroad go run, my pikin don do am for us’ - Tobi Amusan parents react to victory
Parents of Nigerian Hundred Metres Hurdler Oluwatobiloba Amusan dey happy as dia daughter set world record for athletics. Tobi Amusan win di 100 metres women’s Hurdles event for di Commonwealth Games wey dey happun for Birmingham, England. She set new Games Record of 12.30 seconds to win Gold medal...
Deborah James’ cancer diagnosis ‘stopped 20 years of panic attacks’
Dame Deborah James’ regular panic attacks “stopped” after she was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016, her posthumous book has revealed.James died on 28 June after a six-year battle with cancer. She had revealed in May that she had been moved to at-home hospice treatment.In an extract from her forthcoming book, How To Live When You Could Be Dead, James revealed that she lived with anxiety for most of her life.She recalled a panic attack that she one had while in the changing room of a Karen Millen store in London’s Covent Garden, which caused her to run into...
Archie Battersbee: Family devastated as legal routes exhausted
The family of Archie Battersbee were "devastated" that all legal routes have been exhausted, campaign group Christian Concern has said. The 12-year-old must spend his final days in hospital after the High Court ruled he could not move to a hospice. The family requested the European Court of Human Rights...
Commonwealth Games 2022: Australia's Georgia Baker claims gold in women's road race
Watch highlights as Australia's Georgia Baker claims gold in the women's road race ahead of Scotland's Neah Evans who takes silver at the Commonwealth Games. FOLLOW LIVE: Live Commonwealth Games text and clips. Live coverage across the BBC. Available to UK users only.
