Atlanta-based Equifax says coding error caused it to submit wrong credit scores to lenders

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — A major credit mistake could have cost you a lot of money.

The Atlanta-based credit company Equifax admitted a coding error caused it to send lenders the wrong credit scores.

That wrong score could have led to people getting denied loans or getting higher interest rates than they should have.

The mistake happened during a three-week period, but Equifax did not say exactly when that was.

We’re digging deeper into this story and its impact on people trying to get loans, For LIVE updates starting on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

