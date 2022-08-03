Eli Gold, voice of Alabama football since 1988, will miss start of 2022 season because of health issues

Read on www.espn.com
Urban Meyer returning to old stomping grounds for 2022 season
After a disastrous tenure in the NFL, Urban Meyer returns to the college scene, back to Fox Sports as a college football analyst. It looks like Urban Meyer needs the Capital One Rewards Credit Card. He’s racked up many miles through traveling. Now he’s back home with Fox Sports. The former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars is returning to the network as a college football analyst, the same role he had before he departed for Jacksonville.
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Former Auburn QB, Alabama Mr. Football joins coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic
Former Auburn quarterback Jeremy Johnson has joined the coaching staff at Montgomery Catholic. Johnson is coaching running backs for the Knights. “It’s huge for us,” Catholic head coach Kirk Johnson said. “We hired one of the city’s best. He’s a good young coach who played at a high level. He can relate to our kids. He’s been through a lot of the same things they’ve been through.”
Auburn football’s TJ Finley in police custody after making history with Amazon NIL deal
Auburn football quarterback TJ Finley made history in July when he became the first college football player to sign an NIL deal with Amazon. On Thursday, Finley was shockingly taken into police custody, as reported by WRB: News 3. Auburn football player TJ.Finley was arrested on a charge of Attempt...
Another five-star Duke commit announces transfer
Montverde Academy (Fla.) has recently been kind to the Duke basketball recruiters, producing former one-and-done star RJ Barrett and projected one-and-done freshman Dariq Whitehead. RELATED: Projected stat leaders for 2022-23 Blue Devils Now, five-star 2023 Duke pledge Sean Stewart is heading to ...
Alabama Football: Bold predictions for 2023 signing class
Even in the NIL-changed world of today’s college football, Nick Saban is still the game’s best recruiter. Not too many weeks ago, Alabama Football was lagging behind in recruiting, As in way behind. Now the Crimson Tide has arguably the nation’s best class. Alabama has the No....
Panthers Cut 2021 Draft Pick On Thursday Afternoon
The Carolina Panthers cut a recent draft pick on Thursday. Carolina released long snapper Thomas Fletcher, selected in the sixth round last season, to clear a spot on the 90-man roster. The team cited a need to "fill in some depth" elsewhere during training camp. Fletcher spent his entire rookie...
Former Husky Tight End Indicted on Murder Charge in Texas
The one-time UW starter played for all of Rick Neuheisel's four teams.
Paul Finebaum accuses Nick Saban of making excuses for championship loss
Alabama football’s 2021 season was a rollercoaster. Wins over Florida and Auburn on the road were a lot closer than many expected; and then there was the loss to Texas A&M on the road. Overall the regular season threw Crimson Tide fans for a loop. The postseason didn’t ease...
Surprising details emerge about Georgia football HC Kirby Smart’s $112 million contract
Georgia football rewarded head coach Kirby Smart for winning the program’s first national championship in 41 years with a massive, $112 million contract extension back in July. On Thursday, as the Bulldogs began 2022 preseason camp, surprising new details about Smart’s contract emerged, per Marc Weiszer of the Athens Banner-Herald.
Kirby Smart Has Blunt Comment About Facing Dan Lanning In Week 1
Anytime teams like Georgia and Oregon meet for a non-conference battle in Week 1 the storylines are endless. There's one storyline in particular fans and analysts are talking about. Dan Lanning was Georgia's defensive coordinator during its championship season. However, this offseason the 36-year-old left Athens for Eugene to become...
Kirby Smart’s $112.5M UGA Contract Contains Massive Guarantees
The recently signed deal puts the Georgia football coach under contract through 2031.
Florida State announces official addition of Malik Feaster
The move was announced on Thursday afternoon.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow still involved in camp despite being out indefinitely following appendectomy
CINCINNATI -- Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow remains out indefinitely after undergoing an appendectomy at the beginning of training camp. Bengals coach Zac Taylor said he doesn't have a timetable for Burrow's on-field return. "I hate to put a timeline on it," Taylor said Friday. "But he's getting a lot of...
Missing Kangaroos Appear To Be A Trend In Alabama
The marsupials are escaping with alarming frequency. Kangaroo "Jack" escaped from his owner in March 2021.AL.com. Tuscaloosa, AL -- Yesterday, a kangaroo that was on the loose earlier this week has been located swimming in Lake Tuscaloosa.
LSU Commit Jalen Brown Ready To Be Next Great WR Out Of Death Valley
The coveted prospect set to enroll early in January, elevate this offense when his time comes
Report: Auburn Quarterback Arrested This Thursday Morning
We have troubling news to share out of the SEC. A projected starting quarterback was arrested this Thursday morning, according to a report. Projected Auburn starting quarterback T.J. Finley, the former LSU signal caller, was arrested this Thursday morning. He was charged with attempting to elude police. More details are...
Which men's college basketball programs get the most out of transfers?
The share of minutes played by transfers at major-conference men's basketball programs jumped in 2021-22 over the previous season, as both the extra season of eligibility granted due to the pandemic and the NCAA's adoption of a one-time transfer rule for revenue sports altered the landscape of the game. Transfers...
'He is truly a great man': Jacksonville Jaguars' Tony Boselli overwhelmed by HOF message from dad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The moment he saw his father's face and heard his voice, Tony Boselli dropped his head into his hands. "I was in no ... I wasn't ready to go there at that moment in front of everybody," he said. The first draft pick in Jacksonville Jaguars history...
