BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was hot, with highs in the upper-80s, thanks to a weak high-pressure system lifting warm air from the south. More warm air will lift in from the south today, allowing temperatures to reach the upper-80s again. This time, however, a cold front will bring in some rain. The day starts with mostly clear skies this morning, but by late-afternoon, clouds will push in from the west. During the mid-evening, scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, lift in and bring rain to some areas. A few of them could produce heavy rain and even gusty winds, which could cause problems, so we are watching carefully. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper-80s to low-90s, feeling warmer because of the humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Overnight, skies will still be mostly cloudy, and a few scattered showers push into our area. So a few areas could see rain push in at times. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be cloudy, and scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up during the afternoon. So expect some rain at times. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, much cooler and more seasonable than the past few days. Over the weekend, moisture left behind by the cold front, plus a high-pressure system out east, will result in scattered showers and thunderstorms in West Virginia, mostly during the afternoon. So expect some rain during the weekend. More showers and thunderstorms push into our area early next week, as a cold front moves in from out west. So you may need an umbrella and extra time on the roads this weekend and next week. It’s not until Wednesday that we get a break from the rain. All the while, temperatures will be in the mid-80s, which is within range for early-August. In short, today will be hot, and the next few days will bring scattered rain chances to West Virginia.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO