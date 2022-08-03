Read on www.wdtv.com
Related
WV sales tax weekend begins today
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - While this may not be the best weekend to go outside it’s a great weekend to do some shopping. That’s because today kicked off the state’s sales tax holiday. From now until the August 8th you won’t be paying taxes on most back-to-school...
Nearly 300 slip and slide repairs on WVDOH schedule
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Highways has repaired 198 of its 297 scheduled slip and slide repair projects this construction season. This exceeds last year’s total of 235 repairs, according to the WVDOH. Officials said the DOH is taking a systematic approach to catching up...
WVU revives Dollars for Disaster to help Kentucky neighbors
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In 2005 West Virginia University students created a group that serves as a hub to assist those dealing with natural disasters. The last time this group was active was in 2016, during the devastating West Virginia flooding. “They really wanted to have the opportunity to do...
Loaded firearm caught by TSA during security screening at W.Va. airport
HUNTINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Police cited a Florida man after TSA officers caught a loaded handgun in his carry-on bag at a West Virginia airport Friday morning. The .22 caliber handgun was loaded with 10 bullets, according to TSA officials. When TSA officers spotted the gun in the checkpoint X-ray...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AG warns of charity scams following extreme flooding in Eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) - A consumer alert warning has been issued for Kentuckians following extreme flooding in Eastern Kentucky. Natural disaster and charity scams can be reported to the Attorney General’s Office by visiting ag.ky.gov/scams or by calling the Attorney General’s Natural Disaster Fraud Hotline at 502-696-5485 or the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257.
W.Va. man sentenced for threats to Dr. Fauci
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - A West Virginia man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after sending emails that threatened Dr. Anthony Fauci and another federal health official. The Justice Department says Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. used an anonymous email account based in Switzerland to threaten to kill...
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | August 4, 2022
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday was hot, with highs in the upper-80s, thanks to a weak high-pressure system lifting warm air from the south. More warm air will lift in from the south today, allowing temperatures to reach the upper-80s again. This time, however, a cold front will bring in some rain. The day starts with mostly clear skies this morning, but by late-afternoon, clouds will push in from the west. During the mid-evening, scattered showers, and even a few thunderstorms, lift in and bring rain to some areas. A few of them could produce heavy rain and even gusty winds, which could cause problems, so we are watching carefully. Winds will come from the southwest at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the upper-80s to low-90s, feeling warmer because of the humidity. So make sure to stay hydrated and cool. Overnight, skies will still be mostly cloudy, and a few scattered showers push into our area. So a few areas could see rain push in at times. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be cloudy, and scattered showers and thunderstorms pop up during the afternoon. So expect some rain at times. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will reach the low-to-mid-80s, much cooler and more seasonable than the past few days. Over the weekend, moisture left behind by the cold front, plus a high-pressure system out east, will result in scattered showers and thunderstorms in West Virginia, mostly during the afternoon. So expect some rain during the weekend. More showers and thunderstorms push into our area early next week, as a cold front moves in from out west. So you may need an umbrella and extra time on the roads this weekend and next week. It’s not until Wednesday that we get a break from the rain. All the while, temperatures will be in the mid-80s, which is within range for early-August. In short, today will be hot, and the next few days will bring scattered rain chances to West Virginia.
Flood watch in effect for most of NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A flood watch for many West Virginia counties and most of NCWV went into effect at 2 p.m. on Thursday. The flood watch will remain in effect through Sunday evening. According to the National Weather Service, the following counties are included in the watch:. Barbour. Boone.
