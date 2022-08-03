ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has cut ties with hockey coach Mel Pearson. Athletic director Warde Manuel said Friday the decision “has been weighed heavily and for some time.” Pearson’s contract expired after last season, and he had been an at-will employee, pending a review of the program. An investigation, obtained by MLive among others, that was given to the school in May revealed in part that Pearson pressured student-athletes to lie about COVID-19 contact tracing during the 2020-21 season. “Our student-athletes having a positive and meaningful experience is of paramount importance, and a clear expectation within our department is that all employees and staff are valued and supported. I deeply appreciate and value the many individuals who came forward throughout this review,” Manuel said in a statement released by the school. “Today’s announcement reflects the seriousness with what we’ve heard and the values we hold dear at Michigan.”

