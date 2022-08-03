Read on www.upmatters.com
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Pearson reportedly fired by Michigan following investigation
Mel Pearson is reportedly out as head coach of Michigan’s men’s hockey team. According to reporter John U. Bacon, Michigan terminated Pearson’s employment on Friday. An investigation into Pearson’s hockey program was recently completed. The investigation into the Wolverine program revealed allegations of sexual or gender-based...
Michigan cuts ties with embattled hockey coach Mel Pearson
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — The University of Michigan has cut ties with hockey coach Mel Pearson. Athletic director Warde Manuel said Friday the decision “has been weighed heavily and for some time.” Pearson’s contract expired after last season, and he had been an at-will employee, pending a review of the program. An investigation, obtained by MLive among others, that was given to the school in May revealed in part that Pearson pressured student-athletes to lie about COVID-19 contact tracing during the 2020-21 season. “Our student-athletes having a positive and meaningful experience is of paramount importance, and a clear expectation within our department is that all employees and staff are valued and supported. I deeply appreciate and value the many individuals who came forward throughout this review,” Manuel said in a statement released by the school. “Today’s announcement reflects the seriousness with what we’ve heard and the values we hold dear at Michigan.”
Yardbarker
Blackhawks Preseason Game in Milwaukee Sells Out
With the Chicago Blackhawks entering a rebuild and trading away key players like Alex DeBrincat, there wasn’t much to look forward to this coming season. When the NHL preseason schedule was released, fans finally had something interesting to talk about. The Chicago Blackhawks are playing a preseason game against the Minnesota Wild at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Tickets went on sale today and the arena sold out.
Jimmy Vesey reportedly set to reunite with Rangers
Jimmy Vesey spent the first three seasons of his career as a member of the Rangers before bouncing around in recent years. However, it appears a return to New York is "on the horizon,' as Larry Brooks of the New York Post reports that the unrestricted free agent is expected to sign with the Rangers.
Sporting KC defeat Galaxy behind midseason additions
The newcomers made their presence felt as Sporting Kansas City defeated the LA Galaxy 4-2 Saturday night in Kansas City.
Yardbarker
The Saddledome will host the Flames, Wranglers and Hitmen for 2022-23
The second-oldest arena in the National Hockey League is primed to be among its busiest during the 2022-23 season. In addition to being the home of the Calgary Flames, the Scotiabank Saddledome will also host the American Hockey League’s Calgary Wranglers and the majority of games for the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen.
NHL・
NHL
Kuemper spends final day in Avalanche gear with Stanley Cup
Capitals goalie introduces trophy to his dog, young patients at Saskatchewan hospital. Darcy Kuemper's final day in Colorado Avalanche gear is here. Kuemper, who signed a $26.25 million contract with the Washington Capitals on July 13, won the Stanley Cup with the Avalanche last season. On Saturday, he spent the day with the Stanley Cup and his dog, Rogie, in his hometown of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.
saturdaytradition.com
Hickey: Big 12's rumored overture to Minnesota is 10 steps past preposterous
“You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take — Wayne Gretzky”. We don’t yet know much about new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark, but we may have learned something about the type of business leader he admires. Clearly the man deeply respects the style of Michael...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State game-by-game predictions: ESPN’s FPI projects Spartans’ 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every Michigan State game heading into 2022. Coming out of 2021, the Spartans are looking to build on an 11-win season and Peach Bowl win. Heading into the season, the Football Power Index has some favorable projections for Mel Tucker’s squad. Though some of the games are projected to be neck-and-neck, the Spartans are given good odds to win 9 games on the schedule.
New outfield looks to continue success as Rays battle Tigers
The newest members of the Rays outfield made their mark on Wednesday. They will look to continue to make an
