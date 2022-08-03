Notes from Tulsa football preseason practice
The Tulsa Golden Hurricane opened preseason practice on Wednesday morning.
2 News Sports Director Cayden McFarland took notes on his observations ahead of the football season:
DEFENSE
Defensive Backs
Defensive Linemen
Linebackers
OFFENSE
Quarterbacks
Running Backs
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple , Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- Follow us on Twitter
Comments / 0