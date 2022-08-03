Notes from Tulsa football preseason practice

BYU has done an impressive job this year of finding and attracting talent who has been sought after by a bevy of different schools. Up and down the current players committed to the class of 2023 are offers from Power 5 programs and high level G5 programs. That is good news for the Cougars, but this is still a coaching staff that has proven time and time again that they don't need the validation of other coaches and other programs to know when they find a player who is worth offering a scholarship to.

