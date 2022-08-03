Read on www.wthr.com
Missing Brownstown teen found unharmed; Silver Alert canceled
BROWNSTOWN, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert for a missing 16-year-old boy from Brownstown has been canceled after the teen came home. The Jackson County Sheriff Department said Nicholai Schrader was last seen Friday, Aug. 5 around 8:15 a.m. A Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon, but was canceled later Friday night after Schrader returned home unharmed, according to a Facebook post by Jackson County Sheriff Rick Meyer.
WTHR
IMPD investigates deadly shooting on northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Saturday morning on the city's northwest side. Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired along Belleview Place, near Lafayette and Cold Spring roads. They found a male victim unresponsive, and he was pronounced dead.
Police investigate shooting northwest of downtown Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. At around 1:40 a.m., officers were called to the area of Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road on a report of a person shot. Police found an person with an apparent gunshot wound(s).
WTHR
IMPD homicide investigates after man found shot in car
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found shot inside a car in the Maribou Mills neighborhood on city's far northwest side Saturday morning. Just before 6 a.m., IMPD Northwest District officers were called to Marabou Mills Drive, just north of West 34th Street, on...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 2 arrested for involvement in July homicide
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested two people for their involvement in a July homicide. IMPD received a call about a person shot just after 7 a.m. on July. 3, at the 7000 block of Bretton Wood Drive. When police arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds who’s been identified as Saad Medhat, 31. By the time medical aid arrived, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two suspects in Indianapolis July homicide arrested in northern Indiana
Two people have been arrested and preliminarily charged with murder in connection to a man's death on July 3.
Suspect in murder of Elwood police officer makes first court appearance
ANDERSON, Ind. — The man accused of killing an Elwood police officer made his initial court appearance Friday. Carl Roy Webb Boards II is charged with murder in the shooting death of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz during a traffic stop early Sunday. He is also facing charges of resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
Man dies after shooting, suspects apprehended after shootout with police
INDIANAPOLIS – A man has died after a shooting and two suspects are in custody following a shootout with police early Saturday morning. Police were called to the area of Lafayette Road and Cold Spring Road at around 1:40 a.m. Officers arrived and located a victim with gunshot injuries. Officers advise the victim was found […]
3 shot in 1 hour, including 13-year-old and woman who was sleeping
INDIANAPOLIS — Three people were shot across Indianapolis in the span of approximately an hour, including a 13-year-old and a woman who was hit by a bullet while she was sleeping. IMPD was first called to Methodist Hospital around 11 p.m. Wednesday for a person who arrived seeking care for a gunshot wound. Officers believe […]
Court docs: Police arrest Plainfield coach accused of selling weed to students
A Plainfield High School assistant football coach was arrested on drug dealing charges and is accused of selling marijuana to students, per court documents.
WTHR
21 gun salute for Officer Noah Shahnavaz, laid to rest at Crown Hill Cemetery
Officer Noah Shahnavaz was killed in the line of duty on July 31, 2022. He will lay in rest at Crown Hill Cemetery in Indianapolis.
‘I haven’t eaten all day’ Bloomington mom arrested after child texts dad about apparent neglect
A child's text to her dad about being hungry resulted in a welfare check, uncovering living conditions that led to a call to child protective services and the woman's arrest.
IMPD showcases fleet of safety camera trailers
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD showed off a new fleet of safety camera trailers on Thursday as part of its high-tech crime fighting response. The trailers can be placed quickly at points throughout Indianapolis in strategic places where permanent cameras can't be installed. They are equipped with both a generator and...
Scat spat: Argument over dog poop leads to Lebanon woman’s arrest
LEBANON, Ind. — What began as an argument over dog poop led to one neighbor allegedly pointing a loaded gun at another in Lebanon. The dispute involved several people on Ascot Drive, including 37-year-old Mackenzie Ray. On July 31, Ray called police on her neighbors at least three times. When police arrived at the home […]
readthereporter.com
It’s 2022 & cameras are everywhere, but these two didn’t get the memo
At approximately 10:20 a.m. on July 30, the subjects pictured above entered a business in the 1000 block of West Main Street in Carmel and stole multiple credit/debit cards. The cards were stolen from the bags of multiple victims and were used shortly after at Walmart and Target in Westfield. If you have information on these individuals, please contact the Carmel Police Department at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-47216.
Picture boards allow people to 'point and communicate' with Indianapolis police officers
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police officers are now are better equipped to communicate with people who have autism or those who are nonverbal. It's all thanks to a grant from the Autism Society of America. More than 1,300 officers were given the boards, which have various graphics on them that...
Expired license plate leads to Indy meth bust
INDIANAPOLIS — An expired license plate led police to pull over a suspect who had methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, police say. According to Indiana State Police, a state trooper stopped a red 2005 Dodge Ram on Keystone Avenue near Werges Avenue after noticing a problem with the truck’s license plate. The trooper said the license […]
Man dead after single-vehicle crash in Lawrence
LAWRENCE, Indiana — Lawrence police are investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning off Pendleton Pike near Daffodil Court. A pickup truck left the road, rolled and struck a tree shortly after 7:30 a.m. Emergency crews had to cut the driver out of the vehicle. The driver, only identified as...
wdrb.com
2 Indiana senators to honor 'good samaritan' who saved lives during mall shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --Two Indiana Senators plan to honor the "good samaritan" who helped save lives during the Greenwood Park Mall shooting. U-S Senators Mike Braun and Todd Young will introduce a resolution to honor the actions of Elisjsha Dicken. Police say 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman went into the mall and...
cbs4indy.com
‘Indiana state law says I can kill you’ Bartholomew County prosecutor faces charges after intimidation complaints
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Bartholomew County’s prosecutor is facing charges after the Indiana State Police heard complaints from his neighbor, who alleged he threatened his life on Mother’s Day. In a probable cause affidavit unsealed Thursday, a detective with the Indiana State Police said they spoke with...
