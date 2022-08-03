Read on www.insideindianabusiness.com
Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities
Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
Duke Energy customers upset as increased fuel costs impact energy bills
Dozens of Duke Energy customers sent their bills to WRTV Investigates, saying they are concerned about significant increases over the last month.
High School Gym Turned Into House Now Selling For $299,000 In Indiana
A high-school basketball gym in Wilkinson, Indiana was bought by a couple 20 years ago and transformed into a livable home. The house is now up for sale on Realtor.com for $299,000. The building has two distinct halves: One part looks like a home, and the other half is still...
dayton.com
Tri-State Antique Market welcomes thrifters and collectors on Sunday
LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Thrifters, collectors and do-it-yourself decorators will find everything from 18th century cupboards with the original paint to vintage Star Wars toys from the 1980s, and everything in between at the Tri-State Antique Market. “When you’re dealing with antique and vintage items, it’s not just the item,...
Could you be owed money? Ohio consumer group says AES Ohio customers are due $60 million refund
COLUMBUS — Hundreds of thousands of AES Ohio customers could be due part of a $60 million refund from the electric provider after the company illegally collected a service charge over the last year, the Office of the Ohio Consumers’ Counsel alleges in a complaint filed to the Public Utilities Commission of Ohio.
WRBI Radio
Local Law Enforcement Officer Passes
— A longtime Ripley County law enforcement officer was laid to rest on Thursday. Lee A. Mathews, Jr. of Cross Plains passed away last weekend. Former Ripley County Sheriff Bill Dramman spoke highly of Mathews. Dramman said that Mathews was very instrumental in getting the Kid Care ID Program in...
moderncampground.com
Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership
The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
New Castle Police Department receives fake active school shooter text
At approximately 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Henry County dispatch received a 911 text indicating the possibility of an active shooter at Parker Elementary in New Castle.
Indiana veteran gunned down in cemetery after confronting speeders; children witness the killing
A 38-year-old veteran was gunned down in a remote Indiana cemetery after confronting a group who had sped down his road and nearly struck his wife while shouting profanities and making obscene gestures toward her, court documents reveal.
WKRC
Newer COVID variants appearing to cause sixth wave of infections
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - This newer COVID-19 variant is so contagious, it appears to be pushing us into a sixth wave of infection, and it's spiking not just reinfections, but cases in people getting it for the first time. If you recently had COVID-19 after managing to escape it as far...
WANE-TV
Silver Alert issued for Wayne County man
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Richmond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Merle Church, a 51-year-old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Church was last seen wearing a IU hat, maroon hoodie and blue jeans.
WKRC
Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
WISH-TV
New Castle police at schools Thursday after 911 text about active shooter
NEW CASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — Members of the New Castle Police Department will be at area schools Thursday after someone sent a 911 text Wednesday about an active shooter at an elementary school. Just before 2:30 p.m., Henry County dispatchers received a 911 text warning of a possible active...
Semi-tanker full of milk spills its load in crash with work truck in Darke County
ROSSBURG, Darke County — Both drivers suffered minor injuries in a crash Thursday night in the 12,000 block of U.S. 127 in the village of Rossburg involving a heavy-duty work truck and a semi-tanker full of milk, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office said. >> VIDEO: World-famous Fiona the...
WISH-TV
4 people charged in connection to Daleville murder
DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of Randall Coomer, 38.
Fox 19
Man drove 7 hours, picked wrong NKY house in ‘mind-boggling’ robbery scheme
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Wisconsin man will spend up to 10 years in a Northern Kentucky prison after being found guilty in a botched robbery, according to Kenton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rob Sanders. Khalil Coleman, 36, of Milwaukee, traveled to Northern Kentucky last year allegedly because he needed...
Daily Advocate
Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital
NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio
OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
Maineville woman loses home to fire, then says contractor took her money
A Warren County single mom lost her home to a devastating fire. Now she claims she can't rebuild because a contractor took her insurance check, and never started work.
WLWT 5
Multiple companies are on scene of a semi leaking fuel along I-75
MONROE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency is at the scene of a semi truck leaking at least 100 gallons of fuel along the side of I-75 Friday morning, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. First responders were called to the scene around 7:08 a.m. for a semi blocking...
