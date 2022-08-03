ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, IN

Inside Indiana Business

Meridiam to bring broadband to three Indiana cities

Paris-based infrastructure company Meridiam is working with Bloomington, Columbus and Shelbyville to build fiber broadband infrastructure in each city. The company says the Hoosier Network Fiber Project has received approval from each municipality for construction of a fiber network that third-party internet service providers can tap into. Meridiam says it...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
dayton.com

Tri-State Antique Market welcomes thrifters and collectors on Sunday

LAWRENCEBURG, Ind. — Thrifters, collectors and do-it-yourself decorators will find everything from 18th century cupboards with the original paint to vintage Star Wars toys from the 1980s, and everything in between at the Tri-State Antique Market. “When you’re dealing with antique and vintage items, it’s not just the item,...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
WRBI Radio

Local Law Enforcement Officer Passes

— A longtime Ripley County law enforcement officer was laid to rest on Thursday. Lee A. Mathews, Jr. of Cross Plains passed away last weekend. Former Ripley County Sheriff Bill Dramman spoke highly of Mathews. Dramman said that Mathews was very instrumental in getting the Kid Care ID Program in...
RIPLEY COUNTY, IN
moderncampground.com

Former Pine Lakes Camping Resort Sees Upgrades Under New Ownership

The former Pine Lakes Fishing and Camping Resort in Pendleton (Indiana) is now Mystic Waters Family Campground, and the new owners are continuously working to renovate and improve the campground. As per a report, Lisa Holverson, her husband Brent, and business partner Pete Watson have created a place for family...
PENDLETON, IN
WANE-TV

Silver Alert issued for Wayne County man

WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A statewide Silver Alert has been declared. The Richmond Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Merle Church, a 51-year-old white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 150 pounds, bald with brown eyes. Church was last seen wearing a IU hat, maroon hoodie and blue jeans.
WAYNE COUNTY, IN
WKRC

Leaving a Musical Legacy: Veteran rocker sells instruments to have inheritance for family

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – David Rhodes Brown is known as the godfather of the local rockabilly and country punk scene, playing Cincinnati clubs for more than 40 years. "He is so important to the Cincinnati music scene in general, not just me, personally,” said Ryan Malott, band leader of local band 500 Miles To Memphis, which included Brown on steel pedal guitar and occasional vocals. “I mean, he helped me make my career from nothing to something, but I'm just one little sliver of pie of his entire life."
CINCINNATI, OH
WISH-TV

4 people charged in connection to Daleville murder

DALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Four people were formally charged Thursday in connection to a Daleville murder that occurred in July. According to the Delaware County Prosecutor’s Office, Alexander Geesy, 18; Ryan Geesy, 22; Brandi Zirkle, 31; and Dawn Schattner, 53, are all facing charges in connection to the murder of Randall Coomer, 38.
DALEVILLE, IN
Daily Advocate

Crash sends two to Coldwater hospital

NORTH STAR – On August 4, 2022 at approximately 6:18 p.m. Darke County Deputies, along with Ansonia Rescue, and North Star Fire Department, were dispatched to the 14800 block of U.S. Route 127 in reference to a one vehicle crash with injury. Preliminary investigation revealed that a Black 2021...
NORTH STAR, OH
WTRF- 7News

Police looking for suspect in killing of 4 in Ohio

OHIO (WTRF) — Police have sent a BOLO to all area law enforcement for this person possibly connected to the shooting in Butler Township near Dayton, Ohio. Mother, daughter killed in reported Butler Township shooting Steven Alexander Marlow 5’11’’ 160lbs Brown hair, blue eyes DOB 9/5/82 – age 39 Vehicle: 2007 Ford Edge White License […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Multiple companies are on scene of a semi leaking fuel along I-75

MONROE, Ohio — The Environmental Protection Agency is at the scene of a semi truck leaking at least 100 gallons of fuel along the side of I-75 Friday morning, according to the Ohio Highway Patrol. First responders were called to the scene around 7:08 a.m. for a semi blocking...
MONROE, OH

