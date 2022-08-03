Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers 2024 Four-Star Tight End, Quarterback

Cincinnati is well on its way to a historic 2023 class and they are already preparing for 2024.

View the original article to see embedded media.

CINCINNATI — Fall camp is underway for the Cincinnati Bearcats football team, but that doesn't mean a break from talking to recruits. The team sent out two more notable offers this week starting with 2024 four-star QB Michael Hawkins out of Allen (Texas).

According to On3 consensus , Hawkins is the 197th-ranked player nationally and the 15th-rated QB. He is rated 190th on the ESPN 300 and is the site's sixth-best passer.

Hawkins holds nine offers now from teams like Michigan, Alabama, and Arkansas. Oklahoma leads the way in this race, with On3 giving them a 49.3% of landing the QB. UC sits at 1.5%.

Hawkins' nickname may as well be 'Wiggle' because he displays plenty of it under the Friday night lights. The dual-threat talent primarily operates out of shotgun (like most QBs these days) and is a sound operator on RPOs. He has blazing speed in the open field and can break tackles at all three levels.

In terms of passing, the 6-foot-2, 186-pound prospect does a nice job keeping his eyes downfield and using space to step in the pocket on bullet throws. He works through progressions marginally well and will need to tighten up an elongated throwing motion. All in all, there is a lot to work with in Hawkins. Check out his highlights here .

The other offer went out to four-star 2024 tight end Kylan Fox out of Grayson (Georgia).

According to On3 consensus , Fox is the 195th-ranked player nationally and the 10th-ranked tight end. He is ranked 208th on the ESPN 300 and is the eighth-best tight end.

Fox boasts 34 offers from schools like Georgia, NC State, and Alabama. On3 gives Georgia (20.8%) the best chance of landing him right now.

At 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, Fox has all the physical makings of the next great UC tight end. He is a mauling defensive end on the other side of the ball and brings that mentality to his in-line blocking ability. The nasty edge/block-through-the-whistle traits are evident in his film, and he is a man amongst boys in the receiving game.

His route tree development is still coming along, but the traits are present. Check out some highlights here .

Make sure you bookmark All Bearcats for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more.

You May Also Like:

Four Intriguing Position Groups Heading Into UC Football Fall Camp

Recruiting Roundup: Four-Star Guard Parker Friedrichsen Interested in UC; 2025 Center Malachi Moreno Offered

UC Makes Top-15 in Sports Illustrated's Initial 2023 Recruiting Rankings

Vance Joseph: Myjai Sanders 'Playing Really Fast' Early in Training Camp

UC Offers Four-Star 2024 Guard Kyle Greene

Recruiting Roundup: UC Offers Pair of Fast Rising Ohio Forwards

Alec Pierce, Michael Young Jr. Flash Skills Early in Colts Training Camp

Sauce Gardner, Coby Bryant Impress on NFL Back Together Saturday

Sports Illustrated Names UC Football 'Hottest' Group of Five Program on Recruiting Trail

AAC Football Media Poll: UC Narrowly Edged out as Top Team in AAC

UC Commit Rayvon Griffith Impresses in AAU Finale

UC Sneaks Into Top-20 in Latest ESPN Recruiting Rankings

Fall Camp Storylines: Running Backs, Wide Receivers, Linebackers

Report: Big Ten ADs 'Can't Ignore 16-Team Playoff'

Deshawn Pace, Ivan Pace Jr. Make Nagurski Award Preseason Watchlist

Fall Camp Storylines: Quarterback Battle, New-Look Cornerback Room, Gino Guidugli

Report: UC Adds On-Campus NIL General Manager Position

Josh Whyle, Leonard Taylor Named to Mackey Award Watchlist

Look: Marquise Copeland Flashes Super Bowl Ring

Look: Desmond Ridder Marries Longtime Girlfriend Claire Cornett

Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner Tops All Rookie Corners in Madden Rating

UC Releases Plan for Additional Fifth Third Arena Renovations

Four-Star WR Malik Elzy Commits to Cincinnati

12 Things that Need to Happen before Cincinnati Joins the Big 12

UC Football's Toughest Games in 2022

UC Football Five Bold Predictions: Defensive Line

John Cunningham: UC Increasing Media Revenue 'More Than Two Times' With Big 12 Move

UC Football Sells out of 2022 Season Tickets

The 2022 NFL Schedule: Bearcats Edition

Bearcats Peppered Across NFL Rookie of the Year Betting Markets

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on All Bearcats all the time!

Follow All Bearcats on Twitter: @AllBearcats

Like All Bearcats on FaceBook: All Bearcats

Follow All Bearcats on Instagram: @BearcatsTalk