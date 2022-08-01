Read on www.foxbusiness.com
Related
Student Loan Forgiveness: This New Waiver Makes It Simpler Than Ever To Shed Your Loan
Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...
Biden must cancel all student loan debt, including for those with graduate degrees
My sister’s partner was murdered in St Louis in the summer of 2017. She was heartbroken, pregnant and facing a sheriff who was enforcing an eviction due to nonpayment of rent. Ghosts don’t send checks from the grave to pay for the living. Not for poor people anyway. There are very little inheritances, wills, and dollars under mattresses to go around.
It 'makes no logical sense' for Biden to cancel student debt while continuing to 'hand out loans,' House Republicans say
House Republicans on the education committee criticized Democrats for supporting loan forgiveness. They said it "makes no logical sense" to continue disbursing loans after any relief. Biden is likely to announce broad relief before loan payments resume in September.
The Education Department has a plan for canceling student debt — if Biden gives the word
Senior department officials are preparing the mechanics of how the agency would operate a mass loan forgiveness program.
RELATED PEOPLE
Cheney says DOJ not prosecuting Trump if there's evidence could call into question the US as 'nation of laws'
Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney said if the Justice Department does not prosecute former President Donald Trump for his role in the insurrection at the US Capitol and "the facts and the evidence are there," the decision could call into question whether the United States can "call ourselves a nation of laws."
Hear Liz Cheney's plan if Trump wins the GOP nomination
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) says that she believes she can win her primary race against a Trump-endorsed candidate by speaking the truth to Wyoming voters.
Essence
Student Loan Debt Is Being Erased For Those Who Went To For-Profit Colleges
The US Department of Education announced it's forgiving nearly $6 Billion worth of loan following a class action lawsuit against the government. A landmark lawsuit win is alleviating the crushing weight of student debt for a group of borrowers. Bloomberg recently reported that the US Department of Education agreed to...
FOXBusiness
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson
Biden admin. wants to take money out of Americans' pockets, put it in the government's: Rep. Davidson.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Student loan forgiveness could become a reality according to new court filing
The federal government has instructed loan servicers not to approach borrowers about restarting payments less than a month before the student debt moratorium is slated to expire.
Biden must extend the student-loan payment pause so borrowers don't have to choose between monthly bills and 'putting a roof over their heads,' 107 Democratic lawmakers say
Democrats including AOC and Elizabeth Warren signed onto the letter, saying student-loan borrowers shouldn't have to face inflation and debt payments.
New plans could come with payments of thousands of dollars for millions of Americans.
As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year.
Meet a man with $47,000 in student debt who's been trapped in a student-loan repayment 'bureaucracy nightmare' for nearly 3 decades without the debt cancellation he was promised
Jason Harmon qualified for student-loan forgiveness 2 years ago — but his paperwork is missing, and he's stuck in repayment for at least 9 more years.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
POLITICO
Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.
Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
Washington Examiner
As IRS prepares to double in size, it isn't the billionaires who should be worried
The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 appears to have a good shot at being signed into law. If Senate Democrats can get Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) to join Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), the bill will have the necessary 50 votes to pass through the reconciliation process. Let's hope that never...
NPR
200,000 student borrowers who say they were ripped off may get their loans erased
Early next month, we expect a big legal decision in the student loan world. A federal judge will be considering a settlement between the U.S. Department of Education and borrowers who say they were ripped off by predatory colleges. Final approval from the judge would erase the debts of 200,000 borrowers and potentially even more. NPR's Cory Turner has been covering this story for literally years. He joins us this morning. Hey, Cory.
FOXBusiness
Biden's IRS getting $80B from taxpayers to go after small businesses, Grover Norquist warns
Grover Norquist, the Americans for Tax Reform President, discussed the IRS targeting small businesses after securing $80 billion in the Inflation Reduction Act, arguing the agency is "massively increasing their ability to audit" during his appearance on "Mornings with Maria" Tuesday. GROVER NORQUIST: They want to take $80 billion from...
Seniors feel forgotten by state stimulus efforts to combat inflation: ‘We’re not important enough to be considered’
Seniors across the country say they feel “excluded” from state stimulus efforts to combat inflation. Between her increased rent and rising gas and grocery prices, Caren Spencer, 76, has little money left over at the end of each month. She’s pared back her cable package and rarely shops; she’s considering cutting the monthly donations she makes to a couple of charities just to get by herself.
Washington Examiner
Student loan cancellation could set precedent for federal education entitlements
The unprecedented pause on student loan payments has been in place for 30 months and may be extended yet again, leading to questions about the long-term impact of the policy on education funding and on individual colleges and students making financial decisions. Former President Donald Trump introduced the ban in...
What to know about these 5 student loan forgiveness programs -- and how Biden has expanded them
President Joe Biden has said he will decide whether to widely cancel a portion of federal student loan debt per borrower by the end of August. Regardless of his decision, there are several other ways federal student loan borrowers may qualify for some student loan forgiveness.
FOXBusiness
China is doing ‘everything they can’ to outrun America's military defense, and we're behind: Sen Tuberville
During an interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast," Thursday, Alabama Republican Sen. Tommy Tuberville provided a unique perspective on China’s heightened conflict with Taiwan, arguing that the key to securing America's national defense is achieving unity between the Democratic and Republican Party. SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE: We can't do it...
Comments / 2