Essence

Student Loan Debt Is Being Erased For Those Who Went To For-Profit Colleges

The US Department of Education announced it's forgiving nearly $6 Billion worth of loan following a class action lawsuit against the government. A landmark lawsuit win is alleviating the crushing weight of student debt for a group of borrowers. Bloomberg recently reported that the US Department of Education agreed to...
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
NPR

200,000 student borrowers who say they were ripped off may get their loans erased

Early next month, we expect a big legal decision in the student loan world. A federal judge will be considering a settlement between the U.S. Department of Education and borrowers who say they were ripped off by predatory colleges. Final approval from the judge would erase the debts of 200,000 borrowers and potentially even more. NPR's Cory Turner has been covering this story for literally years. He joins us this morning. Hey, Cory.
Fortune

Seniors feel forgotten by state stimulus efforts to combat inflation: ‘We’re not important enough to be considered’

Seniors across the country say they feel “excluded” from state stimulus efforts to combat inflation. Between her increased rent and rising gas and grocery prices, Caren Spencer, 76, has little money left over at the end of each month. She’s pared back her cable package and rarely shops; she’s considering cutting the monthly donations she makes to a couple of charities just to get by herself.
Washington Examiner

Student loan cancellation could set precedent for federal education entitlements

The unprecedented pause on student loan payments has been in place for 30 months and may be extended yet again, leading to questions about the long-term impact of the policy on education funding and on individual colleges and students making financial decisions. Former President Donald Trump introduced the ban in...
