Iowa school district sued over gender transition policy that leaves parents in the dark

Local group sees Kansas vote as 'victory,' calls for abortion advocates to stay engaged
OMAHA—Around a dozen people demonstrated along Dodge Street near Memorial Park Wednesday evening. The group No Forced Birth Nebraska, which members said was founded around a month ago, held the vigil. The mood was celebratory after what happened in Kansas Tuesday, where 59 percent of voters denied a constitutional amendment that would've banned abortion.
Iowa's annual sales tax holiday is here
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Iowa's annual sales tax holiday has started today. “Who wouldn’t love not having to pay some sales tax over the weekend, it’s a great feeling,” said shopper Ben Ehlers. This holiday began in Iowa, 2000. But not all items are tax exempt...
State comments on Nox-Crete waste plan, company hopes to begin cleanup 'this week'
OMAHA— The state has provided its input on Nox-Crete’s cleanup plan. The company’s warehouse went up in flames May 30. Consulting group B2 Environmental had submitted Nox-Crete’s draft waste management plan to the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy Friday. NDEE has now weighed in, saying the plan doesn’t address spill response if an unexpected area of contamination or release happens during cleanup.
Lady A cancels 2022 tour including Nebraska State Fair performance
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Lady A has canceled their Request Line Tour of 2022 - including their performance at the Nebraska State Fair, according to a press release. "We have decided to postpone our Request Line Tour until next year," the band said in a statement. "Being on the road with our fans is our greatest joy, so it was a hard but important decision to make. We are a band, but more importantly we’re family. We’re proud to say that Charles has embarked on a journey to sobriety. So, right now in order to be the healthiest, strongest and most creative band we can be, Lady A will take the time with the support of our families and team of professionals to walk through this together. It’s early on this road, but we are determined to do what will best set us up for many more years together. We’re grateful for your patience."
Indiana Rep. Walorski's SUV crossed center line before fatal crash, police say
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — New information is being released about the car crash on Wednesday that killed Indiana Rep. Jackie Walorski, two of her staffers and another woman. The Elkhart County Sheriff's Office said the investigation has found new video evidence and witnesses that reveal preliminary crash information...
Man arrested near I-80 bridge after pursuit and standoff with NSP
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska State troopers arrested one man Friday morning after a pursuit and standoff on I-80 near the Missouri River bridge. At 9:25 a.m., NSP received a call about a pickup truck driving erratically and at a high speed headed eastbound on I-80. A trooper spotted...
