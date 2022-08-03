Charleston Police officers respond to mental health crisis, save man's life

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County deputies are searching for a woman reported missing out of the North Charleston area of the county. Megan Spinks, 37, was last seen Thursday afternoon wearing a multicolored T-shirt and driving her black 2016 Jeep Cherokee with South Carolina tag VAF745. Deputies believe she may be headed to Albuquerque, New Mexico and may be in the Richland or Lexington County areas.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO