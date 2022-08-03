ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Haven, MI

Comments / 0

 

SOUTH HAVEN EAT & DRINK

More
 

SOUTH HAVEN THINGS TO DO

More
Related
100.5 The River

Did A Grand Rapids Dispensary Troll The Chief Of Police?

The internet is a wonderful place where answers are just a few clicks away. It's also a place where you can troll people like the Grand Rapids Chief of Police. While scrolling through Twitter I saw a tweet that caught my eye. It was from Grand Rapids Chief of Police Eric Winstrom. He noticed that his 420th follow on Twitter was Pharmhouse Wellness which had him wondering if it was an accident or done on purpose.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Have You Seen This Man? 63-Year-Old Missing From Wayland

Wayland Police are asking for help locating 63-year-old Richard Jensen. They have shared the below photo of Jensen saying he no longer has a goatee, but does have a mustache. According to police, Jensen was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 4, walking away from his home in the Windsor Woods trailer park.
WAYLAND, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Holton Township, MI
City
South Haven, MI
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
South Haven, MI
Accidents
South Haven, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
100.5 The River

Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor’s Death

Four officers involved in the shooting death of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor have been arrested due to the botched 2020 raid that killed the first responder at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic. Three of the officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett, and Kyle Meany, have been charged with...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

5 Great Fishing Spots Close To Grand Rapids

You don't have to be a professional to catch fish in and around Grand Rapids, Michigan. Here are 5 spots that will get any beginner started or someone new to the area. If you know anything about me, I am a very busy person who works extremely long hours every week and need to get away from it all whenever possible.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

GoFundMe Set Up To Try And Save Jamestown Library

After the Patmos Library was defunded in Tuesday's primary election, local citizens are making an effort to save it. The Patmos Library sought to keep its funding from Jamestown Township, near Hudsonville in Ottawa County, going in a millage vote that was defeated on Tuesday. The millage would have funded the library through 2023. It will now be facing running out of funds by late next year.
JAMESTOWN, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Michigan State Police#Western Michigan#Traffic Accident
100.5 The River

Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
FAA
100.5 The River

Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15

It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
100.5 The River

Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients

I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy