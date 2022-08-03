Read on rivergrandrapids.com
Did A Grand Rapids Dispensary Troll The Chief Of Police?
The internet is a wonderful place where answers are just a few clicks away. It's also a place where you can troll people like the Grand Rapids Chief of Police. While scrolling through Twitter I saw a tweet that caught my eye. It was from Grand Rapids Chief of Police Eric Winstrom. He noticed that his 420th follow on Twitter was Pharmhouse Wellness which had him wondering if it was an accident or done on purpose.
Have You Seen This Man? 63-Year-Old Missing From Wayland
Wayland Police are asking for help locating 63-year-old Richard Jensen. They have shared the below photo of Jensen saying he no longer has a goatee, but does have a mustache. According to police, Jensen was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Thursday, August 4, walking away from his home in the Windsor Woods trailer park.
Police Ask For Help Identifying Lake Michigan Credit Union Robbery Suspect
On Monday, August 1, around 1p.m. the Lake Michigan Credit Union on Lake Michigan Drive was robbed at gunpoint. The GRPD are asking for help identifying a suspect in the robbery. According to police, the suspect is described as a Black male with a medium build. He was last seen...
LOOK: Founding Member of Allegan’s Mansion on Market for $600K
A piece of Allegan, Michigan, history is on the market. A six-bedroom, six-bath Victorian home on a historical road close to downtown Allegan is for sale for $599,000. Take a tour in the gallery below. Allegan Pioneer, Alby Rossman's 1869 Mansion For Sale. The stately Victorian residence at 524 Marshall...
Officers Charged In Breonna Taylor’s Death
Four officers involved in the shooting death of Grand Rapids native Breonna Taylor have been arrested due to the botched 2020 raid that killed the first responder at the height of the Covid 19 pandemic. Three of the officers, Joshua Jaynes, Kelly Goodlett, and Kyle Meany, have been charged with...
This Michigan City Is Nicknamed “Pancake Town” After Helping 200 People Not Starve To Death
Being born in Michigan and spending the majority of my life here, I love finding out new things about the Mitten state. Recently I learned about a town in Michigan that earned the nickname "Pancake Town" after what happened back in 1937. This is how Glenn Earned The Nickname "Pancake...
5 Great Fishing Spots Close To Grand Rapids
You don't have to be a professional to catch fish in and around Grand Rapids, Michigan. Here are 5 spots that will get any beginner started or someone new to the area. If you know anything about me, I am a very busy person who works extremely long hours every week and need to get away from it all whenever possible.
GoFundMe Set Up To Try And Save Jamestown Library
After the Patmos Library was defunded in Tuesday's primary election, local citizens are making an effort to save it. The Patmos Library sought to keep its funding from Jamestown Township, near Hudsonville in Ottawa County, going in a millage vote that was defeated on Tuesday. The millage would have funded the library through 2023. It will now be facing running out of funds by late next year.
My Grand Rapids Water Tastes and Smells Funny. Should I be Worried?
I thought it was just me and my taste buds and nose, but others are talking about it too. Grand Rapids drinking water is tasting and smelling a bit funny. Why do you think? Is it safe to drink? Should we start buying bottled water? Should we run for the hills?
Do You Remember This Terrifying Day 11-Years Ago in Grand Rapids?
It was a very scary day in Grand Rapids History 11-years ago. Multiple killings and a wild police chase with a killer on the loose. It seemed like it was out of a Hollywood movie, but it was real as the Grand Rapids Police were chasing Rodrick Shonte Dantzler. Dantzler had killed his wife and a daughter along with five others.
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
Three Northern Michigan Resorts Named ‘Best In The Midwest’
Travel + Leisure magazine released its list of the best resorts in the Midwest, and three Michigan resorts landed in the top 10. Mackinac Island Lands Two Of The Three Resorts On The List. Travel + Leisure polls its readers every year to share their best experiences travelling throughout the...
New Drip Drop Cocktail Room Coming Soon To Bridge Street in Grand Rapids
One thing about Grand Rapids is we love a new restaurant opening, especially a bar with good drinks. The city's Bridge Street is getting a new father and son business. Drip Drop Cocktail Room is owned by 25-year-old Nick Adams and his father Jeff Adams. While Nick is a first-time...
Plan Ahead: West Michigan Fairs and Festivals August 1-15
It may be the last month of summer for us here in West Michigan, but that doesn't mean the list of fairs and events is any shorter. Just in the next few weeks, there are 22 different fairs and festivals in the West Michigan area, celebrating everything from food, heritage, music, cars, water, surfing, grilling, and so much more.
Grand Rapids Hookah Lounge Closing Due to ‘Harassment’ and ‘Racism’, Owners Say
A hookah bar in Eastown is shutting down and the owners say it's not by choice. Eastown Hookah Lounge in Dispute with City of Grand Rapids. Eastown Hookah Lounge is located at 1522 Wealthy St SE in Grand Rapids. If you've never visited a hookah bar, it's a place where...
LOOK: Kent County Sherriff’s Office Needs Help Finding Tucker Laws
A West Michigan man is missing and The Kent County Sheriff's Office is asking for the community's help in locating him. The KCSO posted online and in their app that they were looking for 24-year-old Tucker Laws. Where Was Tucker Laws Last Seen?. Tucker Laws was last seen leaving a...
12,000 Capacity Riverfront Amphitheater Has Been Approved for GR
An agreement has been approved for a 12,000-capacity riverfront amphitheater that will be in downtown Grand Rapids which means more shows for West Michigan. What The New Amphitheater Will Mean to West Michigan. For the last couple of years, there has been a lot of talk about a 12,000-capacity outdoor...
Where Is She Going? Fox 17’s Michelle Dunaway Shares Her Big Life Update
Grand Rapids is an amazing place to live and work. As a media personality, I know what it's like to have your job title change and take on new roles and challenges. That's what's happening to Michelle Dunaway a member of the Fox 17 morning news. Michelle Dunaway Is Leaving...
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
West Michigan Woman Turns Her Passion For Paddle Boarding Into A Business
A West Michigan woman has taken her love for paddle boarding and turned it into a business that shows locals and tourists a view of holland they normally wouldn't see. Let's check out Tulip City Paddle Tours. Where Did The Idea For Tulip City Paddle Tours Come From?. Beth Felicelli...
