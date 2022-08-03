ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Family gets $20.7M in wrongful death lawsuit against lifeguard company, city of Myrtle Beach

By Braley Dodson
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=486nIs_0h3J7Snj00

Editor’s note: This story has been updated after the family’s attorney gave a corrected dollar amount.

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Maryland family will receive $20.7 million following claims that a family member drowned because lifeguards focused on renting beach umbrellas instead of safety in 2018, according to the family’s lawyer.

The plaintiffs were listed as Maswaet Abel, who the lawsuit said was the fiancé of Zurihun Wolde at the time of Wolde’s drowning death.

The defendants were listed in the lawsuit as Lack’s Beach Service, the city of Myrtle Beach, and “John Doe lifeguard.” However, the city was dismissed from the lawsuit before the trial, spokesman Mark Kruea said.

Real estate company operating in NC fined $62M for ‘cheating’, ‘misleading’

Abel and his family went to the beach in August in front of the Sea Crest Oceanfront Resort, where Lack’s Beach Services lifeguards were renting umbrellas and beach chairs, according to the lawsuit. The beach service and the city have a contract where the company provides lifeguards in exchange for being able to rent out equipment.

The lawsuit claims that on Sept. 30, 2016, the United States Lifesaving Association wrote a letter to the city “specifically warning about the dangers presented by combining lifesaving acts with commercial activities like renting beach chairs for money.”

The family also claims that the city or company never told them that the National Weather Service had issued a high alert for rip currents in the Myrtle Beach area.

Wolde and his four children were caught in a rip current, and he struggled to save two of his children, according to the lawsuit. When he called for life, no lifeguards responded. Other people on the beach tried to help when his body made it to shore, but the lifeguard on duty didn’t try to rescue him.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

Myrtle Beach visitors weigh in on 'dual role' lifeguards

MYRTLE BEACH — The topic of “dual role” lifeguarding has come under scrutiny in Myrtle Beach following a historic lawsuit settlement recently awarded to the family of a drowning victim. “Dual role” lifeguarding is a practice where lifeguards are required to perform other duties at the same...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Crime & Safety
State
Maryland State
WYFF4.com

Family of Myrtle Beach drowning victim awarded $20 million settlement

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The family of a man who drowned in Myrtle Beach was awarded more than $20 million after filing a lawsuit against a beach service company. Zurihun Wolde drowned in August 2019 after he got caught in a rip current near the Sea Crest Resort in Myrtle Beach, according to a lawsuit filed by his family.
WMBF

Horry County police searching for man wanted in July shooting

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking for help finding a man wanted in a July shooting. The Horry County Police Department said 21-year-old Reginald Francis Neville is wanted for attempted murder in connection to a shooting that happened July 19 on Chanticleer Village Drive. Further details about what happened were not immediately available.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Real Estate Company#Wrongful Death Lawsuit#Lack S Beach Services
WMBF

2 hurt in Conway crash involving golf cart

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people have been taken to hospital after a crash Friday evening. Horry County Fire Rescue was called to the area of Lees Landing Circle and Civil War Road in Conway at 8:34 p.m. The two-vehicle collision included a golf cart. Drivers are being asked to...
CONWAY, SC
WDBO

Family awarded $20.7 million in lawsuit after man drowns on vacation in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A family has been awarded $20.7 million in a lawsuit against a lifeguard company after a man drowned while on vacation in South Carolina. According to WPDE, a jury has awarded Zurihun Wolde’s family $20.7 million after he drowned at a Myrtle Beach hotel in August 2018. The family filed a lawsuit against Lack’s Beach Service, the City of Myrtle Beach and a lifeguard.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WSOC Charlotte

Viral TikTok shows mold in Myrtle Beach resort room

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A TikTok that went viral is giving a hotel in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina unwanted attention. A video of a room at the Sea Mist Oceanfront Resort showing mold has more than 6 million pageviews and 360,000 comments, according to ABC 15, Channel 9′s sister station in Myrtle Beach.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Oak Island adding rescue tubes to all beach accesses

OAK ISLAND, NC (WWAY) – The Town of Oak Island is adding water safety stations to all of the island’s beach accesses by the end of the summer thanks to a new partnership. On Friday, July 22, 2022, the Town of Oak Island received a letter from the Jack Helbig Memorial Foundation proposing a new partnership with the Town to increase overall beach safety and help prevent drownings.
OAK ISLAND, NC
wfxb.com

North Myrtle Beach Shooting Victim Dies, Charges Expected to be Upgraded

The victim of a shooting at the Nacho Hippo in North Myrtle Beach has died. The shooting happened at 10:44 p.m. at the restaurant located at 850 North Beach Boulevard across from Barefoot Landing. The suspect identified as Lafredia Cortlet Todd, was arrested not far from the location of the incident and has been charged with attempted murder. The charge is expected to be upgraded after the victim identified as Quentin Johnson died. His death was confirmed by Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler yesterday. Todd and Johnson were co-workers at the restaurant and according to lawyers representing Johnson’s family, it appears that the restaurant knew about previous violent threats and said that the shooting could have been prevented.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WMBF

McMaster visits Myrtle Beach to announce safe driving campaign

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Gov. Henry McMaster (R-SC) announced a campaign to bring awareness to safe driving practices across the state Thursday. The campaign includes a partnership between Darlington Raceway and the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. “The historic Darlington Raceway is part of the very fabric of...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

51K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy