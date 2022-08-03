ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
When does school start in West Virginia?

By Jessica Patterson
 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The start of the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner in the Mountain State.

The West Virginia Department of Education has shared a list of start dates for each of West Virginia’s 55 counties.

  • Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022:
    • Barbour County
    • Braxton County
    • Pocahontas County
    • Upshur County
  • Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022:
    • Cabell County
    • Calhoun County
    • Pleasants County
    • Randolph County
  • Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022:
    • Boone County
    • Brooke County
    • Doddridge County
    • Gilmer County
    • Lincoln County
    • Mason County
    • Ritchie County
    • Webster County
    • Wirt County
    • Wood County
  • Friday, Aug. 19, 2022:
    • Grant County
    • Mineral County
    • Pendleton County
    • Tyler County
    • Hardy County
  • Monday, Aug. 22, 2022:
    • Berkeley County
    • Fayette County
    • Hampshire County
    • Jefferson County
    • Kanawha County
    • Lewis County
    • Marion County
    • Nicholas County
    • Wetzel County
    • WVSDB
  • Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022:
    • Clay County
    • Hancock County
    • Marshall County
    • Monongalia County
    • Morgan County
    • Ohio County
    • Preston County
  • Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022:
    • Harrison County
    • Jackson County
    • Putnam County
    • Roane County
    • Summers County
    • Tucker County
  • Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022:
    • Logan County
    • Monroe County
    • Raleigh County
    • Taylor County
    • Wayne County
    • Wyoming County
  • Friday, Aug. 26, 2022:
    • Mercer County
  • Monday, Aug. 29, 2022:
    • Greenbrier County
    • McDowell County
    • Mingo County

As these dates draw closer, thousands of local children need school supplies. You can help WOWK 13 News “Fill the Bus,” and give children in need their own bag of school supplies.

The schools are looking for the following supplies:

  • Paper : lined paper, construction paper, spiral notebooks, composition books, index cards
  • Pencils & Pens : blue or black pens, #2 pencils, colored pencils, erasers, pencil sharpener, pencil case, colored markers, crayons, highlighters, dry-erase markers
  • General Supplies: dry-erase boards, paper clips, 3-ring 2″ binders, pocket folders, report covers
  • Classroom staples : stapler, staples, rulers, protractors, glue sticks, scissors, tape, calculator
  • Things you can never have too much of :  tissues, sanitizing wipes, hand sanitizer
  • Backpacks

You can drop off school supplies through August 19 at any of the locations listed here on our website.

