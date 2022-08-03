Read on www.numberfire.com
Willi Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Thursday night
Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Castro will watch from the bench after Daz Cameron was announced as Detroit's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 194 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a 3.1% barrel rate and a...
Albert Pujols operating first base in Cardinals' Game 2 matchup
St. Louis Cardinal first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Thursday's second game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over first after Paul Goldschmidt was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Nolan Arenado was shifted to third base, and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean...
Andrew Benintendi not in Yankees' Saturday night lineup
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Benintendi is being replaced in left field by Aaron Hicks versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. In 423 plate appearances this season, Benintendi has a .305 batting average with a .761 OPS, 3...
Cardinals starting Yadier Molina behind the plate on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will catch on Thursday night after Andrew Knizner was given the night off in St. Louis. numberFire's models project Molina to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
Kyle Farmer batting third for Reds on Friday
Cincinnati Reds utility-man Kyle Farmer is starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Farmer will operate third base after Donovan Solano was chosen as Cincinnati's designated hitter and Mike Moustakas was kept on the bench. numberFire's models project Farmer to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Tim Locastro starting for New York Saturday
New York Yankees infielder Tim Locastro is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Locastro is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. In 28 plate appearances this season, Locastro has a .240 batting average...
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo scratched on Friday, Aaron Hicks to start
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. After Rizzo was scratched on Friday night, Aaron Hicks will start in center field and bat ninth while Aaron Judge shifts to right, Matt Carpenter handles designated hitting duties, Gleyber Torres shifts to second, and DJ LeMahieu starts at first.
Hanser Alberto hitting sixth for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting in Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will operate third base after Max Muncy was benched versus San Diego's lefty Sean Manaea. numberFire's models project Alberto to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Travis d'Arnaud out of Atlanta's Friday lineup versus Mets
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. d'Arnaud will watch from the bench after William Contreras was chosen as Atlanta's catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 209 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 7.7% barrel rate...
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Mets starer David Peterson. In 135 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .184 batting average...
Kyle Lewis sitting Friday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lewis is being replaced at designated hitter by Carlos Santana versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 57 plate appearances this season, Lewis has a .157 batting average with a .579...
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
Dodgers' Chris Taylor receives Saturday off
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is not starting in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Taylor will rest at home after Gavin Lux was chosen as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Taylor has recorded a 11% barrel rate and a...
Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
Royals' Hunter Dozier batting fifth on Thursday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Dozier will start at first base on Thursday and bat fifth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Nick Pratto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 10.6 FanDuel points...
Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
Dermis Garcia in Oakland's lineup Saturday evening
Oakland Athletics infielder Dermis Garcia is starting Saturday in the team's game against the San Francisco Giants. Garcia is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Giants starter Carlos Rodon. Our models project Garcia for 0.7 hits, 0.2 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Giants position Tommy La Stella at third base on Saturday
San Francisco Giants infielder Tommy La Stella is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. La Stella will take over the hot corner after J.D. Davis was given a breather in Oakland. In a matchup against Athletics' right-hander Adam Oller, our models project La Stella to score 8.0...
