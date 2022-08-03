Read on rivergrandrapids.com
Related
The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
WILX-TV
Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck
MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, some dating back hundreds of years. The SS John V. Moran, a wooden steamship built in Bay City, sank Feb. 9, 1899 in Lake Michigan. She was traveling to Milwaukee from Muskegon when winter storms sealed her fate.
wsgw.com
Bishop To Lead Motorcycle Charity Ride
Bishop Robert Gruss on a charity ride across the SaginawDiocese to raise money for Think Adoption Not Abortion, an organization which encourages adoption through billboard advertisements. The ride will take place Saturday, August 13th from 8a.m. to 6p.m. The ride begins in Saginaw and ends in Chesaning. The ride will...
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Map Shows You ‘The Most Notable’ Person From Every West Michigan Town
An interactive map shows you who they feel is the most noted person from every town in the world, here's what West Michigan looks like. Who Is The Most Well Known Person From Rockford? Cedar Springs? Hudsonville?. The interactive map is available here, and shows every city on the planet....
Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022
Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
Morning Sun
Isabella sentencings for July 25-29
Misdemeanor sentencings in Isabella County Trial Court:. Kimberly L. Blanton, 47, Mt. Pleasant, jostling, $400 fine and costs. Arjay M. Buckner, 30, Mt. Pleasant, disorderly, $425 fine and costs, 12 months’ probation, 30 days in jail. Michael A. Cartwright, 31, Farwell, operating while intoxicated, $525 fine and costs, 12...
Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means
Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
RELATED PEOPLE
wsgw.com
Under the Radar Michigan Coming to the Temple Theatre
The Great Lakes Bay Regional Convention and Visitor Bureau is hosting an early premier of an episode of “Under the Radar Michigan” at the Temple Theatre in on Thursday, August 25. “Under the Radar Michigan” visits attractions all over the state and airs on public television stations. The...
5 Great Fishing Spots Close To Grand Rapids
You don't have to be a professional to catch fish in and around Grand Rapids, Michigan. Here are 5 spots that will get any beginner started or someone new to the area. If you know anything about me, I am a very busy person who works extremely long hours every week and need to get away from it all whenever possible.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Building projects proceeding in Reed City
There are two new stores coming to the long-tenured town, in which both will impact travelling greatly. The first will be a gas station and convenience store located on the south corner of Stimson Ave. and N Chestnut St, across from Happy Tails pet grooming. Under the same ownership as Ashton General Store, the store will also provide meat services.
These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer
According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What A Score! The Scoreboard from Sullivan Field Is Finding New Life At Mitten Brewing Company
Nothing goes better than two of America's favorite pastimes: Baseball and drinking Beer. And now apparently a decade's old Grand Rapids baseball relic is finding a new home at one of of Grand Rapids favorite breweries. What is the history of The Grand Rapids Sullivans?. According to baseball reference, The...
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients
I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
Election results for Aug. 2, 2022 primary in Genesee County
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A new mayor for the city of Flint, county commissioners in each district and finalists for many other public offices will be decided by Genesee County voters today. Local elections are taking place across Genesee County and the state of Michigan in the Aug. 2 primary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MetroTimes
Michigan’s first Dick’s Last Resort restaurant is coming to Saginaw
If you’re in the mood to be insulted and berated by waiters, the latest chain restaurant coming to Michigan may be for you. We don’t know why you’d be in the mood for those things, but that’s what Dick’s Last Resort will be serving up at its new location in Saginaw. The restaurant will open at 8845 Gratiot Ave. on Aug. 8, and is Dick’s first Michigan outpost.
Luke Bryan Injured at Cedar Point; Is Fowlerville Farm Show Still On?
Country star Luke Bryan and his family were at Ohio's famed Cedar Point amusement park Thursday, and according to a Instagram post from his wife Caroline, the day didn't quite go as planned, and things went a little awry. Another adventure in the books! Luke broke a finger and I...
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County
Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
100.5 The River
Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0