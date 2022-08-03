ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alma, MI

Comments / 0

Related
99.1 WFMK

The Sugar Factory Ruins of Bay City, Michigan

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. When Michigan’s lumber trade began taking a nosedive in the late 1800s, what were we supposed to do for income? The Upper Peninsula had mining but what about in the lower half of the mitten?
BAY CITY, MI
WILX-TV

Divers take rare look inside Lake Michigan shipwreck

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WILX) - There are more than 6,000 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes, some dating back hundreds of years. The SS John V. Moran, a wooden steamship built in Bay City, sank Feb. 9, 1899 in Lake Michigan. She was traveling to Milwaukee from Muskegon when winter storms sealed her fate.
MUSKEGON, MI
wsgw.com

Bishop To Lead Motorcycle Charity Ride

Bishop Robert Gruss on a charity ride across the SaginawDiocese to raise money for Think Adoption Not Abortion, an organization which encourages adoption through billboard advertisements. The ride will take place Saturday, August 13th from 8a.m. to 6p.m. The ride begins in Saginaw and ends in Chesaning. The ride will...
CHESANING, MI
WLNS

Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
City
Alma, MI
City
Saginaw, MI
Alma, MI
Government
100.5 The River

Things To Do This Weekend: August 5-7, 2022

Once again the weather looks great for the weekend. That means it will be another summer weekend to get out and enjoy some of the events planned in the West Michigan area. This week we have a dozen different events...music, festivals, magic, ribs, peaches, wrestling, and art... Friday, July 29-Sunday,...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Morning Sun

Isabella sentencings for July 25-29

Misdemeanor sentencings in Isabella County Trial Court:. Kimberly L. Blanton, 47, Mt. Pleasant, jostling, $400 fine and costs. Arjay M. Buckner, 30, Mt. Pleasant, disorderly, $425 fine and costs, 12 months’ probation, 30 days in jail. Michael A. Cartwright, 31, Farwell, operating while intoxicated, $525 fine and costs, 12...
ISABELLA COUNTY, MI
100.5 The River

Have You Heard the Term West Michigan Nice? Here’s What it Means

Have you heard the term "West Michigan nice"? It's something I was unfamiliar with until a viral Tiktok introduced me to it. So, what does it mean?. A quick Google search led me to a 2017 Linkedin article titled, "Is "West Michigan Nice" Hurting Your Business?" In it, the article's author, Ken Bogard, defined the term as a "strange cultural loophole around issues where you can’t seem to get full honesty from your closest neighbor, your coworker, and sometimes even your family."
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Teddy Roosevelt
wsgw.com

Under the Radar Michigan Coming to the Temple Theatre

The Great Lakes Bay Regional Convention and Visitor Bureau is hosting an early premier of an episode of “Under the Radar Michigan” at the Temple Theatre in on Thursday, August 25. “Under the Radar Michigan” visits attractions all over the state and airs on public television stations. The...
SAGINAW, MI
100.5 The River

5 Great Fishing Spots Close To Grand Rapids

You don't have to be a professional to catch fish in and around Grand Rapids, Michigan. Here are 5 spots that will get any beginner started or someone new to the area. If you know anything about me, I am a very busy person who works extremely long hours every week and need to get away from it all whenever possible.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Building projects proceeding in Reed City

There are two new stores coming to the long-tenured town, in which both will impact travelling greatly. The first will be a gas station and convenience store located on the south corner of Stimson Ave. and N Chestnut St, across from Happy Tails pet grooming. Under the same ownership as Ashton General Store, the store will also provide meat services.
REED CITY, MI
100.5 The River

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
FLAT ROCK, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rationing#New Village#1850s#The Alma Enterprise#Alma Roller Mills#Union School#Alma College
100.5 The River

Michigan’s “Best Burrito” Is Filled With Some Unexpected Ingredients

I love Mexican food so much that I could eat it every single meal. My wife Lindsey however is not a big fan of how gassy I can get so that hasn't happened in our house yet. One of my favorite Mexican foods to enjoy is a burrito. There are limitless possibilities for what you can put inside. I love mine stuffed full of steak, cheese, beans, guac, and rice topped with some sour cream and hot sauce.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
MetroTimes

Michigan’s first Dick’s Last Resort restaurant is coming to Saginaw

If you’re in the mood to be insulted and berated by waiters, the latest chain restaurant coming to Michigan may be for you. We don’t know why you’d be in the mood for those things, but that’s what Dick’s Last Resort will be serving up at its new location in Saginaw. The restaurant will open at 8845 Gratiot Ave. on Aug. 8, and is Dick’s first Michigan outpost.
SAGINAW, MI
Michigan Advance

Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County

Late Wednesday evening, the Rev. Ralph Rebandt became the third GOP gubernatorial candidate to concede to right-wing commentator Tudor Dixon — and the second to call into question the validity of the election results. Far-right activist Ryan Kelley has still yet to concede. In a text message exchange with the Advance Wednesday, Kelley baselessly claimed […] The post Rebandt concedes to Dixon, but alleges ‘curious activity’ in Bay County appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
100.5 The River

100.5 The River

Grand Rapids, MI
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.5 The River plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy