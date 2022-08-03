Republican candidates should take note that women, and the majority of people in Kansas, don’t want an abortion ban. This decision should, and will now, remain between the woman and her doctor. Politicians have no right to make these decisions just to get votes.
Liberals have come in from other states that they ruined and are now ruining ours. It is time to make them feel very uncomfortable
I can't believe Kansans did it! I'm still amazed. If Kansan voters can preserve women's bodily autonomy, then your state's can too ❤️
