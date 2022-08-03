ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calhoun County, AL

Alabama woman among those charged in Calhoun County drug ring

By Zach Hester
 3 days ago

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A Guntersville woman was among 12 people indicted in what prosecutors call a “drug trafficking ring” in Calhoun County.

According to U.S. Attorney Prim Escalona, the indictment charging 12 people in a methamphetamine trafficking operation in Calhoun County was unsealed Tuesday. Eight of those defendants were arrested Tuesday with four others already in custody, according to Escalona.

Among those arrested was 36-year-old Melissa Sage Goins of Guntersville. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Goins was charged with conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

That charge comes with the possibility of life in prison.

The other people charged in connection to the drug operation include:

  • Antonio Franchester Orr, 48, of Eastaboga: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with an intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture with a detectable amount of methamphetamine, attempt to possess with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture with a detectable amount of methamphetamine
  • Brandon Maurice Butler, 34, of Lincoln: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm to further a drug trafficking crime
  • Thomas Terrel Truss, 50, of Oxford: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
  • Seth Michael Owens, 29, of Ragland: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with an intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture with a detectable amount of methamphetamine
  • Gerod Montario Stripling, 35, of Eastaboga: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with an intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture with a detectable amount of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm to further a drug trafficking crime
  • Jakahri Howard, 22, of Lincoln: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with an intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance with a detectable amount of cocaine, possession of a firearm to further a drug trafficking crime
  • Steven Weed, 50, of Lincoln: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
  • Brian Kenneth Goodwin, 44, of Pell City: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with an intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
  • Michael Edwin Scales Sr., 68, of Anniston: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
  • James Christopher Stanley, 46, of Tuscaloosa: Conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine
  • Charles Alan Calhoun, 57, of Alpine: Conspiring to distribute a substance with a detectable amount of cocaine
Officials say Orr, Stripling, and Stanley were already in custody on separate charges. The U.S. Attorney’s office stated Truss is serving a 20-year sentence for first-degree rape and sodomy.

According to Escalona, agents seized over 20 kilograms of methamphetamine and one kilogram of cocaine during this investigation.

