George Thomas Smith, 84, of South Egremont
Mr. George Thomas Smith, 84, of South Egremont, MA and South Harbor, Cape Breton Island, Nova Scotia, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, or as George would say, he was “gathered up”. Depending on how you knew him, George was affectionally known as Georgie,...
Jeanne Wylie Crist, 99, of Lenox
Jeanne Wylie Crist, 99 years young, passed from this earth on August 3, 2022. A resident of Kimball Farms in Lenox for 11 years, she made many friends and was able to live near her daughter, Karen Crist Miller and her family. Born on December 2, 1922, Jeanne was the...
I Publius: Thoughts on parking, and bears again
A number of years ago, I read an article in the paper that recounted how a fight over a parking space led to one man shooting another in New York City. It seems that one man was backing into a parking space the way you’re supposed to, and the second man broke the law of the New York jungle and “dive bombed” into the space from behind. You’ve all seen it happen but parking spaces in New York City are at such a premium — so golden, so valuable — that it isn’t unthinkable to imagine that a homicide could result from the competition for that prime real estate. Of course, the man who committed the murder had a gun. If that were not the case, the outcome would have been decidedly different because no gun, no murder.
Berkshire region real estate sales
1 Daniels Court: David H. Dabrowski and Carolyn Manning of Adams to James M. Pilot and Jodie M. Pilot, $275,000 on 07/19/2022. 14 Grandview: William J. Greilich of Adams to Jonathan J. Moffat, $230,000 on 07/22/2022. 16 E Hoosac Street: East Hoosac Prop LLC of Adams to Kayla L. Paulin,...
BITS & BYTES: Escaped Alone reading; Seed & Spoon camping; ArtWeek deadline approaches; AVF benefit concert; Harrington earns Warren’s endorsement; Manchester Music Festival
LENOX—As a part of the Fresh Takes Play Reading Series, WAM Theatre will present Escaped Alone at The Mount, Edith Wharton’s home in Lenox, on Sunday, August 7 at 2 p.m. Escaped Alone, by iconic feminist playwright Caryl Churchill (Top Girls, Cloud 9), brings the audience to a backyard where three old friends and a neighbor spend a series of summer afternoons chatting, while visions of apocalyptic horror play out inside their minds. Deemed “the most dazzlingly inventive living dramatist in the English language” by The New York Times, Churchill entwines histories, laughter, and song over tea and catastrophe.
State Road motorcyle, auto accident results in serious injuries
Great Barrington — This morning at approximately 9:40, Great Barrington Police received numerous 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle accident in front of the Sunoco gas station on State Road. Great Barrington Police, Great Barrington Fire Department, Southern Berkshire EMS, and New Marlborough Ambulance were dispatched to the scene...
BITS & BYTES: Chihuly exhibit opens; Gilbert workshop and concert; Moby-Dick inspired art; traditional Cambodian dance; free Jacob’s Garden tour; Becket Arts Center events
STOCKBRIDGE — A new exhibition by Dale Chihuly will open at Schantz Galleries in Stockbridge on August 6 and run through September 18. Chihuly is an American artist who revolutionized the studio glass movement and elevated perceptions of the glass medium. Schantz Galleries provides visitors with a uniquely intimate setting in which to experience Chihuly’s work. Guided by his background in interior design and architecture and interest in light, space, and form, Chihuly and his team designed a site-specific exhibition that works within the architecture of Schantz Galleries and showcases well-known series and large-scale installations.
THEATRE REVIEW: “Didn’t I see this movie?”
Chatham, N.Y. — Electric shock therapy marks the entry to intermission in “Next to Normal,” now on stage at the Mac-Haydn Theatre in Chatham, New York, a drastic remedy for the combination of manic depression, delusionalism, schizophrenia and other mental complications suffered by Diana, wife of Dan, mother of Natalie and Gabe. Haunted by her son, hated by her daughter and hollowed out by her overly attentive husband, Diana is losing her mind (not in the Sondheim sense) and her musical numbers are growing more and more symptomatic. This is the show that director John Saunders has brought to vivid life and it is one of the best shows he has ever presented at this theater. I guarantee you will be moved and motivated by this six-character extravaganza. I guarantee it.
THEATER REVIEW: ‘A New World Shattering the Silence’ at the Unicorn
Stockbridge — Jason Robert Brown is no stranger to the Stockbridge campus of Berkshire Theatre Group. His first musical from 1995, “Songs for a New World,” currently on stage at the Unicorn Theatre, is the second of his shows to play in that southern Berkshire theater. His third musical, “The Last Five Years,” played on the main stage several years ago and, for my money, this show is just as good — or bad — as that previous presentation. Brown, best known for his Tony Award winning musical “Parade,” is a pop-rock composer whose lyrics tend to be too precious for their own good. His last musical show, “Bridges of Madison County,” premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in 2013 and moved to Broadway the following year. It was modestly successful.
District Attorney candidates discuss issues
Berkshire County — The two candidates for Berkshire County District Attorney discussed issues facing the county during the NAACP’s second virtual candidates forum on Wednesday, Aug 3. The forum was co-sponsored by the ACLU and the League of Women Voters. Incumbent Berkshire County District Attorney Andrea Harrington, and...
Hot weather, cool cars
Great Barrington — The over 90 degree weather did not stop car enthusiasts from attending the Fire Department’s annual car show on Thursday, Aug. 4. Car enthusiasts paid a $10 to be part of the show, with all proceeds benefiting the Fire Department’s scholarship fund dedicated in the memory of Rod Mead.
