Solon Schools announces 2022-23 policy for free and reduced-price meals

Berea superintendent shares current COVID protocols to start school year
BEREA, Ohio -- With COVID infection rates on the rise, Berea City Schools Superintendent Tracy Wheeler at the Aug. 1 Board of Education meeting shared her thoughts on protocols the district plans to follow -- at least for now -- as the new school year approaches. “To start the 2022-23...
Cuyahoga County hosts back-to-school party with a purpose
Cuyahoga County hosted a family fun day Thursday to raise awareness about the programs available to help families thrive. It was a party in Public Square with a purpose.
Ohio colleges offer former students a pathway back to higher education with new ‘stranded credit program’
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- Eight colleges, including Cleveland State University and Cuyahoga Community College, will be helping former college students throughout Northeast Ohio make progress toward their degrees with a new initiative, the Ohio College Comeback Compact. Funded by non-profit organizations such as the Lumina Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and the Joyce...
Parma City Schools community discusses honoring soon-to-be-closed buildings
PARMA, Ohio -- Now that the Parma City School District has officially decided to close Parma High School, Parma Park Elementary School and Renwood Elementary School after the 2022-2023 school year, the district is planning on celebrating the buildings. Under the banner of “Honoring Our Past, Envisioning Our Future,” the...
Brunswick All-School Reunion was filled with memories and merriment
BRUNSWICK, Ohio – It didn’t take long for the Brunswick Eagles’ Pavilion to fill with laughter and hugs and memories. It was the annual All-School Reunion with the class of 1972 overwhelmingly the most represented as they celebrated their 50th reunion this weekend. There were first-time attendees...
Lake, Summit counties joins Cuyahoga, Lorain, Portage as now red for high COVID-19 spread in CDC update; masks advised (map)
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lake and Summit counties join Cuyahoga, Lorain, and Portage counties, along with more than 75% of Ohio’s 88 counties as now being classified as having high COVID-19 transmission on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ohio has been steadily worsening in...
Farm parks offer rural adventures near the city
PARMA, Ohio -- How are you gonna keep them down in the city once they’ve seen the farm?. That’s the question to ask after residents get a taste of country life at one of Northeast Ohio’s farm parks. “It’s a farm right in the middle of suburbia,”...
Octavia Reid is new principal of Beachwood’s Hilltop Elementary School
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Dr. Octavia Reid, who since 2018 has served as principal of Maple Heights’ 500-student Barack Obama Elementary School, has been chosen as the new principal of Beachwood’s Hilltop Elementary School. Reid’s previous experience includes serving as principal at Wiley Middle School in Cleveland Heights and...
No one attended the North Ridgeville zoning public hearing
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio – No city residents attended the zoning public hearing held on August 1 though it was available for viewing online. As a result, city council passed the following zoning ordinances that were introduced by Mayor Kevin Corcoran:. · Chapter 1210 in the zoning code will be...
Cleveland Planning Commission approves new Buckeye neighborhood plan with ‘anti-gentrification’ theme
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cleveland’s City Planning Commission voted unanimously on Friday to approve a new neighborhood plan for Buckeye, a long-struggling East Side community poised for an upswing after decades of population loss, disinvestment, and fallout from political corruption. The plan calls for “anti-gentrification’' strategies including the encouragement...
The City Announces Two Promotions
THE CITY OF MAPLE HEIGHTS ANNOUNCES TWO PROMOTIONS. The City of Maple Heights has promoted Jaimie Hasenohrl to the Assistant Director, Department of Human Services; and Robert Dloniak, Foreman, Service Department. Jaimie has been with the City since 1999; beginning her career with the Maple Heights Senior Center as a...
Expected state legislation means Highland Heights voters will be asked to hike millage to help pay for police and fire pensions
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Mayor Chuck Brunello, Jr. will give his second state-of-the-city address later this month and during that talk he plans to explain a question voters will be seeing on the November ballot that could lead to a slight tax increase. Brunello plans to speak at 7 p.m....
Brecksville gets corny: Talk of the Towns
BRECKSVILLE, Ohio -- The Brecksville Historical Association presents its annual corn roast from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 14 at the Squire Rich Museum, 9367 Brecksville Road in Brecksville. Bring the whole family to enjoy roasted, freshly picked corn in the husk, served dripping in butter. Volunteers will also be...
So you recently got COVID-19; are you still contagious?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Two and a half years into the greatest pandemic most of us have ever known, life has mostly returned to normal. At this point, if you haven’t gotten COVID-19 at least once, you’re in the minority. But what if you get COVID-19 now? How...
Cuyahoga, several other Northeast Ohio counties, are in CDC's high community level for COVID-19
CLEVELAND — Several counties in Northeast Ohio are listed by the CDC as being at a 'high' community level for this week. Among the new counties on the list is Summit County, which the CDC reports has a COVID case rate of 200 per 100,000 residents as well as 11.1 new COVID-related hospital admissions per capita over the past seven days.
Berea neighbors file petition to remove councilman as flooding fight continues
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Just the mention of rain sends one Northeast Ohio community into a panic, because the rain is often followed by flooding. Dennis Knowles told 19 News, “People have lost their insurance, you’re losing personal property out of your home, photographs, and mementos. We’re losing things that you can’t replace.”
Plans to overhaul Shaker Heights schools still up in air after discussion
Shaker Heights Board of Education members noted the probable delay of the district’s first long-term facilities master plan after emotional public comment Tuesday evening.
Two Brunswick area teens awarded Eagle Scout honors
BRUNSWICK, Ohio -- Since the first grade at St. Ambrose School, Alex Keller and Matthew Harley have been friends and fellow Boy Scouts. Together, they have reached a high point in their Scouting days by earning their Eagle awards. In a ceremony hosted by Troop 513, the young men were...
County COVID-19 cases increasing
DOWNTOWN AKRON — County cases of COVID-19 are rising, according to Summit County Public Health Commissioner Donna Skoda. Skoda told Summit County Council Aug. 1 the health department is noticing an “uptick again in cases.”. “We have been jumping progressively since three weeks ago, from 120 cases per...
The voters spoke Tuesday, and they rejected Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish came in third in the Democratic State Central Committee Tuesday, sending a clear message that the county is ready for new leadership. We’re talking about the vote and its meaning on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn hosts...
