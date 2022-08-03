ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avon, OH

Former Westlake investment advisor gets nearly 22 years in prison for Ponzi scheme

By Editorial Staff
News-Herald.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.news-herald.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News-Herald.com

Richmond Heights K9 Bolt serves multiple roles

The Richmond Heights Police Department employs its K9 Bolt to promote unity with their community as well as deter violence. Bolt is a German shepherd. He is trained and cared for by Patrolman Jonathan Ross who has been with the police department for almost nine years. Ross trained with Bolt...
RICHMOND HEIGHTS, OH
News-Herald.com

Morning Rotary Club starts in Lake County

Lake County has a new Rotary Club for people who want to help their community and enjoy morning fellowship with like-minded people. The Lake County Sunrise Satellite Rotary Club was chartered in April. It’s a satellite or extension of the Rotary Club of Mentor and members of the Lake County Sunrise Club are also members of the Mentor Rotary. Gayle Woodrow is the chair of the club, and Dale Smith acts as liaison between the Sunrise and Mentor Clubs.
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Geauga Democrats to gather Aug. 13

The Geauga Democratic Party will host a free event from noon to 4 p.m. Aug. 13. Enjoy an ice cream sundae, talk with like-minded individuals, learn about candidates and the Party and have fun. Kids are welcome. The event will be held rain or shine at 12420 Kinsman Road, Newbury...
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Avon, OH
State
Ohio State
City
Westlake, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Westlake, OH
Crime & Safety
Avon, OH
Crime & Safety
News-Herald.com

Captains walk it off in extras against Great Lakes, 6-5

The Captains were behind the eight ball early as they welcomed back the Great Lakes Loons and continued their series at Classic Park on Aug. 5. But two late solo home runs tied it up and sent the game to extra innings for the second straight night. However, Gabriel Rodriguez...
LAKE COUNTY, OH
News-Herald.com

Top Christian artists to perform at 22nd annual The Fest in Wickliffe

The Fest, Northeast Ohio’s largest outdoor Christian music and free family festival, returns to the Center for Pastoral Leadership in Wickliffe Aug. 7. The annual event, now in its 22nd year, draws over 35,000 visitors, according to a news release from organizers. The Fest is an inspiring day of...
WICKLIFFE, OH
News-Herald.com

High school football: Kirtland ups the ante against bigger schools in scrimmages

The Kirtland football team still had some position battles, like at quarterback, to figure out before the season opener Aug. 19. But that hasn’t stopped Coach Tiger LaVerde from pushing the envelope with his highly successful program and scheduling high-level scrimmages against bigger competition. Kirtland was highly effective in...
KIRTLAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy