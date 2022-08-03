Read on www.numberfire.com
numberfire.com
Willi Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Thursday night
Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Castro will watch from the bench after Daz Cameron was announced as Detroit's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 194 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a 3.1% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Albert Pujols operating first base in Cardinals' Game 2 matchup
St. Louis Cardinal first baseman Albert Pujols is batting fifth in Thursday's second game against the Chicago Cubs. Pujols will take over first after Paul Goldschmidt was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Nolan Arenado was shifted to third base, and Brendan Donovan was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Sean...
numberfire.com
Andrew Benintendi not in Yankees' Saturday night lineup
New York Yankees outfielder Andrew Benintendi is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Benintendi is being replaced in left field by Aaron Hicks versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. In 423 plate appearances this season, Benintendi has a .305 batting average with a .761 OPS, 3...
numberfire.com
Cardinals starting Yadier Molina behind the plate on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Molina will catch on Thursday night after Andrew Knizner was given the night off in St. Louis. numberFire's models project Molina to score 7.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
FOX Sports
White Sox Pitcher Dylan Cease becomes first pitcher to allow one or fewer runs in 13 consecutive starts
Dylan Cease allowed one or fewer runs in 13 consecutive starts, making it the longest streak since earned runs became an official stat in 1913. Cease led the Chicago White Sox over the Texas Rangers, 2-1.
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
numberfire.com
Kyle Farmer batting third for Reds on Friday
Cincinnati Reds utility-man Kyle Farmer is starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Farmer will operate third base after Donovan Solano was chosen as Cincinnati's designated hitter and Mike Moustakas was kept on the bench. numberFire's models project Farmer to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
Cubs DFA 4-time Gold-Glove winner Andrelton Simmons
CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs reinstated 11-year veteran shortstop Andrelton Simmons from the injured list on Saturday, then designated the four-time Gold Glove winner for assignment before their game with the Miami Marlins. Simmons signed a $4 million deal with the Cubs in March and appeared to be slotted for a regular role with Chicago. But the 32-year-old from Curacao appeared in just 34 games with the Cubs because of two right shoulder injuries. Simmons hit .173 with seven RBIs for the Cubs. He hadn’t appeared in a game with Chicago since July 10 against the Dodgers but had just completed a rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa. “There’s no room for him, to be honest,” manager David Ross said. “Look, he’s nothing but a pro, but this year hasn’t gone the way any of us expected, starting off hurt with the shoulder.
numberfire.com
Tim Locastro starting for New York Saturday
New York Yankees infielder Tim Locastro is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Locastro is getting the nod in center field, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. In 28 plate appearances this season, Locastro has a .240 batting average...
numberfire.com
Yankees' Anthony Rizzo scratched on Friday, Aaron Hicks to start
New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is not starting in Friday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. After Rizzo was scratched on Friday night, Aaron Hicks will start in center field and bat ninth while Aaron Judge shifts to right, Matt Carpenter handles designated hitting duties, Gleyber Torres shifts to second, and DJ LeMahieu starts at first.
numberfire.com
Travis d'Arnaud out of Atlanta's Friday lineup versus Mets
Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud is not starting in Friday's game against the New York Mets. d'Arnaud will watch from the bench after William Contreras was chosen as Atlanta's catcher for Ian Anderson. Per Baseball Savant on 209 batted balls this season, d'Arnaud has accounted for a 7.7% barrel rate...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario not in Braves' Game 1 lineup Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Rosario is being replaced in left field by Robbie Grossman versus Mets starer David Peterson. In 135 plate appearances this season, Rosario has a .184 batting average...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lewis sitting Friday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners outfielder Kyle Lewis is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Lewis is being replaced at designated hitter by Carlos Santana versus Angels starter Patrick Sandoval. In 57 plate appearances this season, Lewis has a .157 batting average with a .579...
numberfire.com
Frank Schwindel finding seat for Cubs Friday afternoon
Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Schwindel went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Patrick Wisdom will move to first base while Zach McKinstry starts on third and bats seventh.
numberfire.com
Tommy Edman sent to St. Louis' bench on Saturday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Tommy Edman is not starting in Saturday's contest against the New York Yankees. Edman will sit on the bench after Nolan Gorman was named Saturday's starting second baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 325 batted balls this season, Edman has accounted for a 5.8% barrel rate...
Willson Contreras heads back home with Cubs to face Marlins
On July 26, Willson Contreras grew emotional when faced with the possibility of his last home game with the Chicago
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Chris Taylor receives Saturday off
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is not starting in Saturday's game against the San Diego Padres. Taylor will rest at home after Gavin Lux was chosen as Saturday's starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 155 batted balls this season, Taylor has recorded a 11% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Seiya Suzuki sitting Friday afternoon for Cubs
Chicago Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. The Cubs appear to be giving Suzuki a standard breather after he started both ends of Thursday's doubleheader. Nelson Velazquez will shift to right field while Ian Happ returns to play left field and bat cleanup.
numberfire.com
Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
